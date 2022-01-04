I'd Love to Grab this Reversal on Tuesday!

Welcome Back & Happy New Year! Markets are bullish going into Tuesday, but look closely and you'll see it's hard to justify getting long up here… Emini is bullish – but with a range acting as a magnet below us, I'll be looking for a 2-Try Reversal going lower… Nasdaq is bullish too – but we just completed the pendulum-swing target and I'd love to use this support trend-line as key resistance to get short… Crude Oil is bullish – but there are (2) reasons we can't trust these buyers, so I'll be looking for a buyer failure to sell short (or proof of a breakout!) Each of these markets look ripe for a reversal, here’s the signal I'm looking for… Watch this day trading video on our blog: http://www.sidewaysmarkets.com Learn How I find the best Entries with my Quick-Start Trading Course : http://www.schooloftrade.com/trial