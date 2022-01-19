Don't Short this Drop Until You Watch!

Welcome back – let’s get to work!



Markets didn’t waste any time getting back in the groove today – both the Emini and Nasdaq collapsed running lower, while Crude Oil continues to climb…



The Emini and Nasdaq look mighty heavy right now – I'm looking for shorts off a couple key resistance levels overhead – one of them might surprise you…



Crude Oil is the exact opposite – finishing the session right at the highs, it looks like traders are hunting for $90 later this week – I'm expecting a range up here, and you’re gonna love my vision on buying the next pullback…



The key for tomorrow is – don’t chase these moves. Now is the time for patience, so wait for these setups, they won’t let you down…



