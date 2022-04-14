Crown Reversal!! This 10x Pattern is All You Need!

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
It's never too early to prep for Monday!
Markets are closed tomorrow, but that gives us the opportunity to prep for next Monday – especially this massive Crown Reversal setting up!
The Emini and Nasdaq are bearish, but we’re trading into major lows, so we’re looking for breakouts or reversals – can you guess which one I'm hoping for?
Crude Oil is bullish with a strong spike higher – situations like these tell us to be ready for (3) possible setups. One of them could make your entire week!
Watch this day trading video on our blog: http://www.sidewaysmarkets.com
Learn How I find the best Entries with my Quick-Start Trading Course : http://www.schooloftrade.com/trial
