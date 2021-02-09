Are You Watching These Support Levels on Tuesday?

We’re back in the action after Super Bowl Weekend, and the market’s picked-up right where they left off last week; bullish trends and price just keeps climbing higher…



Knowing this, I'm looking for ways to buy pullbacks at support levels, but when I look at the charts tonight, I'm seeing wedges and ranges that tell me to choose wisely…



So before you buy the next pullback, make sure you know where these important support levels are, because this is where I'll be looking for my entries on Tuesday morning…



Emini ES and Crude Oil are both bullish into wedges, so I'll be looking for deep pullbacks to avoid trading inside those wedges.



Gold and Nasdaq, on the other hand, are bullish into ranges, so I'll be looking to guy long off support levels down below the range. Are you with me?



Watch this day trading video on our blog: http://www.sidewaysmarkets.com



Learn my Favorite Trading Strategy with a Free Trading Course : http://www.schooloftrade.com/trial

