Are You Ready for OPEX? Don’t Get Long Until You Watch!

Oh boy, OPEX Friday is right around the corner!



We have a lot to look forward to tomorrow morning. We have Fed Speakers talking inflation, two big news reports, and a huge move today which will have everyone trying to pick their entry spots tomorrow morning…



The Eminis are trending which means I'm looking for pullbacks and reversals, and Gold is still range-bound so I'm focus on failures around the edges…



Lots of great setups on my radar – let me show you where to find them…



Watch this day trading video on our blog: http://www.sidewaysmarkets.com



Learn my Favorite Trading Strategy with a Free Trading Course : http://www.schooloftrade.com/trial

