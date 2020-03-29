Successfully reported this slideshow.
BUSINESS APPLICATION
Guide Questions: 1. What are the products and services needed by the target market? 2. What are the problems will I possib...
Market needs Proposed solutions Identified products/ services e.g.
SUMMATIVE #2
SWOT ANALYSIS GRADE 11
SWOT ANALYSIS S - Strength W - Weakness O - Opportunities T - Threat
Strength Characteristic of the business or a team that give it an advantages over others in the industry. Positive tangi...
Weakness Characteristics that place the firm at a disadvantages relative to others. Detract the organization from its ab...
Opportunities Chances to make greater profits in the environment-external attractive factors that represent the reason fo...
Threats External elements in the environment that could cause trouble for the business- External factors, beyond an organ...
What are the aims of SWOT Analysis? To help decision makers share and compare ideas. To bring a clearer common purpose and...
Who needs SWOT Analysis?
A. Job Holder When supervisor has issues with work output. Assigned to a new job. New financial year- fresh targets. J...
B. Business Unit When the team has not met its target. Customer service can be better. Launching a new business unit to...
C. Company When revenues, cost & expense targets are not being achieved. Market shares is declining Industry conditions...
D. SWOT Analysis is also required for/during… Workshop sessions Brainstorming meeting Strategic planning Product evalu...
How to conduct SWOT analysis? A. Analyze Internal & External Environment.
SWOT ANALYSIS A. Strengths • Technological Skills • Leading Brands • Distribution Channels • Customer Loyalty/Relationship...
B. Perform SWOT analysis and Document A. Establish the objectives B. Select Contributors C. Allocate research & Informatio...
C. Prepare action Plans • must be addressed immediately •Can be handled now •Should be researched further •Should be plann...
Benefits & Pitfalls A. Knowing the competition -reviews a company`s competitors &benchmarks against them to configure stra...
D.other Benefits of SWOT Analysis 1) Helps in setting of objectives for strategic planning 2) Provides a framework for ide...
E. Pitfalls of SWOT Analysis 1) Can be very subjective. Two people rarely come up with the same final version of SWOT. Use...
A. Do’s • be analytical and specific •Record all thoughts and ideas •Be selective in the final evaluation •Choose the righ...
B. Don’ts •Try to disguise weaknesses •Merely list errors and mistakes •Lose sight of external influence and trends •Allow...
McDonalds SWOT Analysis
Jollibee SWOT Analysis
  1. 1. BUSINESS APPLICATION
  2. 2. Guide Questions: 1. What are the products and services needed by the target market? 2. What are the problems will I possibly encounter to met the needs of my target market? 3. What are my solutions to overcome my projected problems to meet the needs of my target market? 4. Are the solutions practical, profitable and meet the customer’s satisfactions?
  3. 3. Market needs Proposed solutions Identified products/ services e.g.
  4. 4. SUMMATIVE #2
  5. 5. SWOT ANALYSIS GRADE 11
  6. 6. SWOT ANALYSIS S - Strength W - Weakness O - Opportunities T - Threat
  7. 7. Strength Characteristic of the business or a team that give it an advantages over others in the industry. Positive tangible and intangible attributes, internal to an organization. Beneficial aspect of the organization or the capabilities of an organization, which includes human competencies, process capabilities, financial resources, products and services, customer good will and brand loyalty. Examples- abundant financial resources, well-known brand name, Economies of scale, lower costs (row materials or processes), Superior management talent, Better marketing skills, good distribution skills, committed employees.
  8. 8. Weakness Characteristics that place the firm at a disadvantages relative to others. Detract the organization from its ability to attain the core goal and influence its growth. Weaknesses are the factors which d not meet the standards we feel they should meet. However, weaknesses are controllable. That they must be minimized and eliminated. Examples- limited financial resources, weak spending on R&D, very narrow product line, limited distributions, higher costs, out of date productstechnology, week market image, poor marketing skills, limited management skills, under-trained employees.
  9. 9. Opportunities Chances to make greater profits in the environment-external attractive factors that represent the reason for an organization to exist and develop. Arise when an organization can take benefit of condition in its environment to plan and execute strategies that enable it to become more profitable. Organization should be careful and recognize the opportunities and grasp them whenever they arise. Opportunities may arise from market, competition, industry/government and technology. Examples- Rapid market growth, Rival firms are complacent, changing customer needs/tastes, New users for product discovered, economic BOOM, Government deregulation, Sales decline for a substitute product.
  10. 10. Threats External elements in the environment that could cause trouble for the business- External factors, beyond an organization’s control, which could place the organization’s mission or operation at risk. Arise when conditions in external environment jeopardize the reliability and profitability of the organization’s business. Compound the vulnerability when they relate to the weaknesses. Threats are uncontrollable. When a threat comes, the stability, and survival can be at stake. Examples –Entry of foreign competitors, Introduction of new substitute products, products life cycle in decline, changing customer needs/tastes, Rival firms adopt new strategies, Increased government regulation, Economic downturn.
  11. 11. What are the aims of SWOT Analysis? To help decision makers share and compare ideas. To bring a clearer common purpose and understanding of factors for success. To organize the important factors linked to success and failure in the business world. To analyze issues that has led to failure in the past. To provide linearity to the decision-making process allowing complex ideas to be presented automatically.
  12. 12. Who needs SWOT Analysis?
  13. 13. A. Job Holder When supervisor has issues with work output. Assigned to a new job. New financial year- fresh targets. Job holder seeks to improve performance on the job.
  14. 14. B. Business Unit When the team has not met its target. Customer service can be better. Launching a new business unit to pursue a new business. New team leader is appointed.
  15. 15. C. Company When revenues, cost & expense targets are not being achieved. Market shares is declining Industry conditions are unfavorable. Launching new business venture
  16. 16. D. SWOT Analysis is also required for/during… Workshop sessions Brainstorming meeting Strategic planning Product evaluation Competitor evaluation Personal development planning Decision making Product launch Changing job
  17. 17. How to conduct SWOT analysis? A. Analyze Internal & External Environment.
  18. 18. SWOT ANALYSIS A. Strengths • Technological Skills • Leading Brands • Distribution Channels • Customer Loyalty/Relationships • Product quality • Scale • Management B. Weaknesses • Absence of Important Skills • Weak Brands • Poor access to distributions • Low customer retention • Unreliable Product/Service • Sub-Scale • Management C. Opportunities • Changing customer taste • Technological Advances • Changes in Government Politics • Lower personal taxes • Change in Population age • New Distribution Channels D. Threats • Changing Customer base • Closing of geographic markets • Technological Advances • Changes in Government Politics • Tax Increases • Change in population age • New Distribution Channels
  19. 19. B. Perform SWOT analysis and Document A. Establish the objectives B. Select Contributors C. Allocate research & Information gathering task D. Create a workshop Environment E. List S.W.O.T. F. Evaluate listed Ideas Against objectives G. Carry your Findings forward.
  20. 20. C. Prepare action Plans • must be addressed immediately •Can be handled now •Should be researched further •Should be planned for the future
  21. 21. Benefits & Pitfalls A. Knowing the competition -reviews a company`s competitors &benchmarks against them to configure strategies that will put the company in a competitive advantage. B. Decision making tool -provides well-rounded information that prompts well informed decisions. C. Forecasting -provides a variety of information critical to forecasted variables. Threats, for e.g., can impact a business`s forecast. By understanding the company`s advantages &disadvantages, forecast will be more accurate.
  22. 22. D.other Benefits of SWOT Analysis 1) Helps in setting of objectives for strategic planning 2) Provides a framework for identifying & analyzing strengths, weakness, oppurtunities, and threats. 3) Provides an impetus to analyze a situation & develop suitable strategies and tactics. 4) Basis for assessing core capabilities &competencies 5) Evidences for assessing core capabilities & competencies 6) Provides a stimulus to participation in a group experience
  23. 23. E. Pitfalls of SWOT Analysis 1) Can be very subjective. Two people rarely come up with the same final version of SWOT. Use I as a guide not as a prescription. 2) May cause organization to view circumstances as very simple due to which certain key strategic contact 3) Categorizing aspects as strengths, weaknesses, opportunities & Threats might be very subjective as there is great degree of uncertainty in market. 4) To be effective, SWOT needs to be conducted regularly. 5) The data used in the analysis may be based on assumptions that subsequently prove to he unfounded [good and bad]. 6) It lacks detailed structure, so key elements may get missed.
  24. 24. A. Do’s • be analytical and specific •Record all thoughts and ideas •Be selective in the final evaluation •Choose the right people for the exercise •Choose a suitable SWOT leaderor facilitator •Think out of the box •Be open to change
  25. 25. B. Don’ts •Try to disguise weaknesses •Merely list errors and mistakes •Lose sight of external influence and trends •Allow the swot to bcome a blame laying exercise •Ignore the outcomes at later stages the planning process
  26. 26. McDonalds SWOT Analysis
  27. 27. Jollibee SWOT Analysis

