Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BIOMOLECULES Objectives: 1. Recognize the major categories of biomolecules such as carbohydrates, lipids, proteins and nuc...
What are BIOMOLECULES?  Organic compounds made by living things  Compounds essential to life  Also called biochemicals ...
FOUR CATEGORIES OF BIOMOLECULES ■ CARBOHYDRATES ■ LIPIDS ■ PROTEINS ■ NUCLEIC ACIDS
CARBOHYDRATES • The simplest biomolecules • The word carbohydrate literally means “HYDRATES OF CARBON” (CH2O)n • Contain 3...
FUNCTIONS • Carbohydrates provide energy and regulation of blood glucose. • It prevents the breakdown of proteins for ener...
Representation of Carbohydrates
Breaking down into microscopic molecules Loaf of bread Bread crumbs Polysaccharide DisaccharideMonosaccharide
Subtypes of Carbohydrates MONOSACCHARIDES (mono-“one” sacchar- “sugar”) ■ simple sugars and monomers of carbohydrates ■ ha...
EXAMPLES OF MONOSACCHARI DES■ GLUCOSE ■ GALACTOSE ■ FRUCTOSE
Subtypes of Carbohydrates DISACCHARIDES ■ form when two monosaccharides undergo a condensation reaction
EXAMPLES OF DISACCHARIDES ■ MALTOSE ■ LACTOSE ■ SUCROSE
Subtypes of Carbohydrates POLYSACCHARIDES ■ A long chain of monosaccharides linked by glycosidic bonds. ■ The typical poly...
EXAMPLES OF POLYSACCHARIDE S■ STARCH ■ GLYCOGEN ■ CELLULOSE
CheckPOINT: Carbohydrates 1. What is the primary function of carbohydrates? 2. What are the elements that make up carbohyd...
CheckPOINT: Carbohydrates 7. What way of representing carbohydrates is shown in figure 1? For items 8 – 10, identify wheth...
LIPIDS • A class of biological molecules defined by low solubility in water • The word lipid is derived from a greek word ...
LIPIDS ■ But unlike carbohydrates, fats are more complex & take much longer to break down. ■ Lipids include: – Fats – Oils...
FUNCTIONS • Energy source and storage • structural components of cell • Shock absorption and insulation(maintains homeosta...
BUILDING BLOCKS OF LIPIDS
CLASSIFICATION OF LIPIDS ■ Fats and Oils ■ Waxes ■ Phospholipids ■ Steroids ■ Prostaglandins
Fats and Oils ■ These are the most abundant of the lipid compounds. ■ Triglycerides or triacylglycerols – made up of a gly...
WAXES ■ Lipids that are harder and less greasy compared to fats. ■ Have high melting point at solid at room temperature. ■...
PHOSPHOLIPIDS • Form part of the structure of the cell membrane • Important in the transport of lipids in the body • Made ...
STEROIDS • Also called sterols • Lipids characterized by the presence of four linked carbon rings – 3 cyclohexane rings an...
PROSTAGLANDINS  Biochemically synthesized from the fatty acid, arachidonic acid  Produce fevers and inflammatory reactio...
PROTEINS  Also known as POLYPEPTIDES  Important component of all living systems and perform diverse functions inside the...
FUNCTIONS Function Description Example Antibody Antibodies bind to specific foreign particles to help protect the body. Im...
FUNCTIONS Function Description Example Messenger Messenger proteins transmit signals to coordinate biological processes. I...
AMINO ACIDS ■ Think of proteins as being like a word. Amino acids are the letters in that word. Rearranging the letters ma...
NUCLEIC ACIDS  Also called as POLYNUCLEOTIDES  Large molecules used by living organisms for the storage and transmission...
NUCLEOTIDES  Monomers of nuclei acids  Made up of three components:  A nitrogen-containing base  A five-carbon sugar ...
CLASSIFICATION OF NUCLEIC ACIDS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Biomolecules

29 views

Published on

Biomolecules

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Biomolecules

  1. 1. BIOMOLECULES Objectives: 1. Recognize the major categories of biomolecules such as carbohydrates, lipids, proteins and nucleic acids; 2. Differentiate the biomolecules from each other in terms of their structure and function. MR. RENEDICK CAPILI SCIENCE-10 TEACHER
  2. 2. What are BIOMOLECULES?  Organic compounds made by living things  Compounds essential to life  Also called biochemicals  Some are very large - polymers  There are thousands of different biomolecules, but are separated into 4 categories
  3. 3. FOUR CATEGORIES OF BIOMOLECULES ■ CARBOHYDRATES ■ LIPIDS ■ PROTEINS ■ NUCLEIC ACIDS
  4. 4. CARBOHYDRATES • The simplest biomolecules • The word carbohydrate literally means “HYDRATES OF CARBON” (CH2O)n • Contain 3 elements: Carbon (C) Hydrogen (H) Oxygen (O)
  5. 5. FUNCTIONS • Carbohydrates provide energy and regulation of blood glucose. • It prevents the breakdown of proteins for energy. • Part of the structural material of plants • Carbohydrates also help with fat metabolism. If the body has enough energy for its immediate needs, it stores extra energy as fat.
  6. 6. Representation of Carbohydrates
  7. 7. Breaking down into microscopic molecules Loaf of bread Bread crumbs Polysaccharide DisaccharideMonosaccharide
  8. 8. Subtypes of Carbohydrates MONOSACCHARIDES (mono-“one” sacchar- “sugar”) ■ simple sugars and monomers of carbohydrates ■ have a formula of (CH2O)n, and they typically contain three to seven carbon atoms.Monosaccharide
  9. 9. EXAMPLES OF MONOSACCHARI DES■ GLUCOSE ■ GALACTOSE ■ FRUCTOSE
  10. 10. Subtypes of Carbohydrates DISACCHARIDES ■ form when two monosaccharides undergo a condensation reaction
  11. 11. EXAMPLES OF DISACCHARIDES ■ MALTOSE ■ LACTOSE ■ SUCROSE
  12. 12. Subtypes of Carbohydrates POLYSACCHARIDES ■ A long chain of monosaccharides linked by glycosidic bonds. ■ The typical polysaccharide is between 200 and 2500 monosaccharides long.
  13. 13. EXAMPLES OF POLYSACCHARIDE S■ STARCH ■ GLYCOGEN ■ CELLULOSE
  14. 14. CheckPOINT: Carbohydrates 1. What is the primary function of carbohydrates? 2. What are the elements that make up carbohydrates? 3. What are the building blocks of carbohydrates? 4. What simple sugar is present in fruits? 5. What carbohydrate is composed of two simple sugars (monosaccharides) linked by a glycosidic bond? 6. What disaccharide will form after the condensation reaction between glucose and galactose?
  15. 15. CheckPOINT: Carbohydrates 7. What way of representing carbohydrates is shown in figure 1? For items 8 – 10, identify whether the following is monosaccharide, disaccharide, or polysaccharide. 8. Maltose 9. Starch 10.Galactose Figure 1
  16. 16. LIPIDS • A class of biological molecules defined by low solubility in water • The word lipid is derived from a greek word “lipos” which means FAT • Contain 3 elements: Carbon (C) Hydrogen (H) Oxygen (O)
  17. 17. LIPIDS ■ But unlike carbohydrates, fats are more complex & take much longer to break down. ■ Lipids include: – Fats – Oils ■ are high-energy molecules that plants and animals use to store energy in reserves for longer periods.
  18. 18. FUNCTIONS • Energy source and storage • structural components of cell • Shock absorption and insulation(maintains homeostasis) • Hormones
  19. 19. BUILDING BLOCKS OF LIPIDS
  20. 20. CLASSIFICATION OF LIPIDS ■ Fats and Oils ■ Waxes ■ Phospholipids ■ Steroids ■ Prostaglandins
  21. 21. Fats and Oils ■ These are the most abundant of the lipid compounds. ■ Triglycerides or triacylglycerols – made up of a glycerol and 3 fatty acids ■ FATS – solid at room ■ OILS – liquid at room temperature FATS OILS
  22. 22. WAXES ■ Lipids that are harder and less greasy compared to fats. ■ Have high melting point at solid at room temperature. ■ Excellent coating material due to their repellency, impermeability, and low toxicity. – Cuticle of plants
  23. 23. PHOSPHOLIPIDS • Form part of the structure of the cell membrane • Important in the transport of lipids in the body • Made up of a glycerol, phosphate group and two fatty acids
  24. 24. STEROIDS • Also called sterols • Lipids characterized by the presence of four linked carbon rings – 3 cyclohexane rings and 1 cyclopentane rings. • Examples: • Cholesterol • Estrogen • Testosterone
  25. 25. PROSTAGLANDINS  Biochemically synthesized from the fatty acid, arachidonic acid  Produce fevers and inflammatory reactions  Functions:  Stimulate constriction of damaged blood vessels  Induce labor and reproductive processes  Increase blood flow in kidneys FATS OILS
  26. 26. PROTEINS  Also known as POLYPEPTIDES  Important component of all living systems and perform diverse functions inside the cell  formed by a linear combination of amino acids monomers (among 20) by peptide linkage  Contain the following elements:  Carbon Hydrogen  Oxygen Nitrogen
  27. 27. FUNCTIONS Function Description Example Antibody Antibodies bind to specific foreign particles to help protect the body. Immunoglobulin G (IgG) Enzyme Enzymes carry out almost all of the thousands of chemical reactions that take place in cells. Phenylalaninehy droxylase
  28. 28. FUNCTIONS Function Description Example Messenger Messenger proteins transmit signals to coordinate biological processes. Insulin Structural componen t These proteins provide structure and support for cells. Actin Transport/ storage These proteins bind and carry atoms and small molecules. Hgb
  29. 29. AMINO ACIDS ■ Think of proteins as being like a word. Amino acids are the letters in that word. Rearranging the letters makes words with different meanings. ■ There are 20 amino acids required for human life to exist. ■ 12 amino acids are made in our bodies, but the other 8 must be obtained by eating foods that contain them.
  30. 30. NUCLEIC ACIDS  Also called as POLYNUCLEOTIDES  Large molecules used by living organisms for the storage and transmission of genetic information.  Contain information that cells use to make proteins  Made of:  Carbon Oxygen  Hydrogen Nitrogen  Phosphorus
  31. 31. NUCLEOTIDES  Monomers of nuclei acids  Made up of three components:  A nitrogen-containing base  A five-carbon sugar  Phosphate group
  32. 32. CLASSIFICATION OF NUCLEIC ACIDS

×