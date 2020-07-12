Successfully reported this slideshow.
Instituto Universitario Politécnico "Santiago Mariño" SEDE – BARCELONA Escuela: Ingeniería de Sistemas (47) Asignatura: AN...
DEFINICION DE UN SISTEMA DE INFORMACION
EL EQUIPO COMPUTACIONAL EL RECURSO HUMANO LOS DATOS O INFORMACION DE FUENTE
TIPOS Y USOS DE LOS SISTEMAS DE INFORMACION
SISTEMAS TRANSACCIONALES
SISTEMADE APOYO A LAS DECISIONES
SISTEMAS ESTRATEGICOS
INTEGRACIÓN DE LOS SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN EN LA ADMINISTRACIÓN Desde un punto de vista empresarial La primera clasificaci...
APLICACIÓN EN EL CAMPO Los sistemas de Información dan soporte a las operaciones empresariales, la gestión y la toma de de...
  1. 1. Instituto Universitario Politécnico "Santiago Mariño“ SEDE – BARCELONA Escuela: Ingeniería de Sistemas (47) Asignatura: ANALISIS DE SISTEMAS Barcelona, Julio 2020 Autor: Pereira, Jose C.I. 28.095.315
  2. 2. DEFINICION DE UN SISTEMA DE INFORMACION
  3. 3. EL EQUIPO COMPUTACIONAL EL RECURSO HUMANO LOS DATOS O INFORMACION DE FUENTE
  4. 4. TIPOS Y USOS DE LOS SISTEMAS DE INFORMACION
  5. 5. SISTEMAS TRANSACCIONALES
  6. 6. SISTEMADE APOYO A LAS DECISIONES
  7. 7. SISTEMAS ESTRATEGICOS
  8. 8. INTEGRACIÓN DE LOS SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN EN LA ADMINISTRACIÓN Desde un punto de vista empresarial La primera clasificación se basa en la jerarquía de una organización y se llamó el modelo de la pirámide. Según la función a la que vayan destinados o el tipo de usuario final del mismo, En aplicación de los sistemas de información al ámbito de la empresa, aunque puede orientarse a cualquier tipo de organización, incluye los siguientes tipos: * Los Sistemas de Información para la Gestión (SIG), o Management Information Systems (MIS), * Sistemas Soporte a la Decisión (SSD), o Decision Support Systems (DSS), * Sistemas de Información para Ejecutivos (SIE), o Executive Information Systems (EIS).
  9. 9. APLICACIÓN EN EL CAMPO Los sistemas de Información dan soporte a las operaciones empresariales, la gestión y la toma de decisiones, proporcionando a las personas la información que necesitan mediante el uso de las tecnologías de la información. Las empresas y, en general, cualquier organización, los utilizan como un elemento estratégico con el que innovar, competir y alcanzar sus objetivos en un entorno globalizado. Los sistemas de información integran personas, procesos, datos y tecnología, y van más allá de los umbrales de la organización, para colaborar de formas más eficientes con proveedores, distribuidores y clientes.

×