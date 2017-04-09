Evolución de lasEvolución de las computadorascomputadoras linea de tiempolinea de tiempo
INTRODUCCIÓN Las computadoras no han nacido en los últimos años, en realidad el hombre siempre buscó tener dispositivos qu...
La informática, por su rapidez de crecimiento y expansión, ha venido transformando rápidamente las sociedades actuales; si...
 Conocer sobre la historia de la computadora y suConocer sobre la historia de la computadora y su evoluciónevolución  Me...
.
Historia de la computaciónHistoria de la computación  Por siglos los hombresPor siglos los hombres han tratado de usarhan...
El ÁbacoEl Ábaco (5,000 años atrás) Uno de los primeros dispositivos mecánicos para contar fue el ábaco, cuya historia se...
Regla de calculoRegla de calculo (1633)(1633) En 1633 EL INGLÉS WILLIAM OUGHTRED creo la regla de calculo, Su época de es...
La PascalinaLa Pascalina (1642) El inventor y pintor Leonardo Da Vencí (1452-1519) trazó las ideas para una sumadora mecán...
Balicé Pascal (1623-1662) Leonardo Da Vencí (1452-1519)Balicé Pascal (1623-1662) Leonardo Da Vencí (1452-1519)
La maquina multiplicadoraLa maquina multiplicadora (1671) Gottfried Leibniz (1646-1716) amplió los horizontes de las máqui...
Gottfried Leibniz (1646-1716) y su maquina
. Primer uso de la programación (1832) Lady Ada Lovelace creó instrucciones rutinarias para controlar la computadora, sugi...
Maquina diferencial de Babbage (1833) Charles Babbage (1793-1871), visionario inglés y catedrático de Cambridge, hubiera p...
En esencia, ésta era una computadora de propósitos generales. Conforme con su diseño, la máquina analítica de Babbage podí...
Charles Babbage (1793-1871)
Maquina perforadora (1890) Años después, aparece Herman Hollerith, quien, en 1880, inventó las máquinas perforadoras de ta...
Herman Hollerit (1860-1929) y su maquina
Generaciones de las computadorasGeneraciones de las computadoras  Las computadoras han ido evolucionando desde su creació...
Primera generación (1940-1952) Las computadoras de la primera Generación emplearon bulbos para procesar información. La pr...
Estos computadores utilizaban la válvula de vacío. Por lo que eran equipos sumamente grandes, pesados y generaban mucho ca...
John Presper Eckert y John William Mauchly Tubos al vacio UNIVAC
Segunda Generación (1959-1964) El invento del transistor hizo posible una nueva generación de computadoras, más rápidas, m...
Las computadoras de la Segunda Generación eran sustancialmente más pequeñas y rápidas que las de bulbos, y se usaban para ...
En 1947, John Bardeen, Walter Brattain y William Shockley inventan el transistor
Tercera GeneraciónTercera Generación (1964-1971) Estas computadoras de tercera generación sustituyeron totalmente a los de...
● Menor consumo de energía ● Apreciable reducción del espacio ● Aumento de fiabilidad ● Teleproceso ● Multiprogramación ● ...
Jack St. Clair Kilby y Robert Noyce circuito integrado
Cuarta Generación (1971 a 1981) ● Microprocesador ● Chips de memoria. ● Microminiaturización Dos mejoras en la tecnología ...
El tamaño reducido del microprocesador de Chips hizo posible la creación de las computadoras personales. (PC) Hoy en día l...
Marcian Hoff microprocesador
Quinta Generación (1983 al presente) Las computadoras de quinta generación son computadoras basadas en inteligencia artifi...
La 5ta generación de computadoras, todavía en desarrollo, esta formada por maquinas relacionadas con la llamada inteligenc...
Ultimos modelos de PC
Inteligencia artificial
CONCLUCION Con lo anterior podemos deducir que el avance tecnológico que ha tenido la computadora con el paso del tiempo e...
Bibliografia digital http://fatysl.blogspot.com/2011/05/la-historia-de-la-computadora.html http://www.monografias.com/trab...
