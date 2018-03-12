Successfully reported this slideshow.
NUEVA TECNOLOG�A: CREACI�N DE VALOR EN LA INDUSTRIA MINERA Parte II Jos� Manuel Mustaf�
�Qu� hay en el radar de tecnolog�a? Accenture realiz� una investigaci�n para identificar las tecnolog�as emergentes y eval...
Jos� Manuel Mustaf�
Jos� Manuel Mustaf� La imagen nos muestra tecnolog�as en proceso de creaci�n y emergentes en industrias relevantes para la...
REFERENCIAS -http://josemanuelmustafa.blogspot.com/2018/01/jose-manuel-mustafa-nueva- tecnologia-en.html Jos� Manuel Musta...
José Manuel Mustafá - Nueva tecnología, creación de valor en la industria minera, Parte II

José Manuel Mustafá - Nueva tecnología, creación de valor en la industria minera, Parte II

José Manuel Mustafá - Nueva tecnología, creación de valor en la industria minera, Parte II

  1. 1. NUEVA TECNOLOG�A: CREACI�N DE VALOR EN LA INDUSTRIA MINERA Parte II Jos� Manuel Mustaf�
  2. 2. �Qu� hay en el radar de tecnolog�a? Accenture realiz� una investigaci�n para identificar las tecnolog�as emergentes y evalu� su aplicabilidad en la industria minera. Uno de los m�s prometedores es el de los robots inteligentes, donde el software, los sensores y un mayor uso de la rob�tica ha permitido que los robots realicen muchas m�s actividades con m�s precisi�n a un costo cada vez menor. Jos� Manuel Mustaf�
  3. 3. Jos� Manuel Mustaf�
  4. 4. Jos� Manuel Mustaf� La imagen nos muestra tecnolog�as en proceso de creaci�n y emergentes en industrias relevantes para la miner�a. Algunas de las tecnolog�as no necesariamente se relacionan directamente con las operaciones mineras, pero pueden ser relevantes en el futuro. Dado que se espera que los precios de las materias primas contin�en moderados por un tiempo, los mineros deben estar al tanto de las tendencias emergentes en las tecnolog�as habilitantes, ya que mejorar�n los costos, la flexibilidad y la seguridad.
  5. 5. REFERENCIAS -http://josemanuelmustafa.blogspot.com/2018/01/jose-manuel-mustafa-nueva- tecnologia-en.html Jos� Manuel Mustaf�

