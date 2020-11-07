Successfully reported this slideshow.
El uso de las TIC en la vida cotidiana:
Las TIC son recursos y herramientas que han venido a modificar la manera en que las personas, empresas y la sociedad en ge...
Las TIC en la Casa. Cada d�a la cantidad de dispositivos tecnol�gicos invaden los hogares del planeta entero pues en la ac...
Las TIC en el �mbito Educativo. Las TICS han agregado progresivamente una mayor cantidad de usos en la sociedad y m�s espe...
Las TIC en el �mbito laboral. Las tecnolog�as tienen aplicaciones pr�cticamente en todo como lo es en el mundo laboral, ta...
Gonzalez quinonez josemanuel_m01s3ai6

Crear Un recurso multimedia

Gonzalez quinonez josemanuel_m01s3ai6

  1. 1. El uso de las TIC en la vida cotidiana:
  2. 2. Las TIC son recursos y herramientas que han venido a modificar la manera en que las personas, empresas y la sociedad en general pueden acceder a la informaci�n haci�ndola m�s f�cil.
  3. 3. Las TIC en la Casa. Cada d�a la cantidad de dispositivos tecnol�gicos invaden los hogares del planeta entero pues en la actualidad existen m�s aparatos que personas en el mundo que permiten comunicarnos y acceder a la informaci�n, como el tel�fono, el celular, el ordenador, entre otros, son los m�s habituales entre los individuos de la sociedad.
  4. 4. Las TIC en el �mbito Educativo. Las TICS han agregado progresivamente una mayor cantidad de usos en la sociedad y m�s espec�ficamente en la educaci�n, ya que ha incrementado el n�mero de recursos y m�todos para apropiarse del conocimiento, tanto para alumnos como para maestros y la comunidad educativa en general.
  5. 5. Las TIC en el �mbito laboral. Las tecnolog�as tienen aplicaciones pr�cticamente en todo como lo es en el mundo laboral, tanto para la b�squeda de empleo, como para la contrataci�n y hasta marcan la pauta para la forma den que se trabaja. Las empresas o personas que se adaptan a las necesidades de la tecnolog�a aumentan su productividad y competitividad, las que no lo hacen tienden al fracaso.

