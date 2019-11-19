Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA: PSICOPEDAGOGÍA TERCER ...
Fundamento Pedagógico El fundamento pedagógico es una disciplina científica que cumple tres estrategias básicas, campo de ...
las diversas técnicas pedagógicas existentes, que deben utilizarse en la medida que posibiliten aprendizajes flexibles, cr...
currículum escolar está formado y modelado ideológicamente, es decir, que refleja la ideología dominante en la sociedad do...
Aquella que es menos optimista en el perfeccionamiento de la sociedad a través de la educación; donde la virtud y la acció...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fundamentos Pedagógicos e Ideológicos

41 views

Published on

Fundamentos Pedagógicos e Ideológicos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fundamentos Pedagógicos e Ideológicos

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA: PSICOPEDAGOGÍA TERCER SEMESTRE ASIGNATURA: DESARROLLO CURRICULAR DOCENTE: DOC. PATRICIO TOBAR TEMA: FUNDAMENTO PEDAGÓGICO E IDEOLÓGICO INTEGRANTES: • AMAGUAÑA NATALY • BONIFAZ MARIBEL • JÁCOME LIZBETH • MUÑOZ LESLY • MALAN CARMEN PERIODO ACADÉMICO OCTUBRE 2019- MARZO 2020
  2. 2. Fundamento Pedagógico El fundamento pedagógico es una disciplina científica que cumple tres estrategias básicas, campo de estudio, producción constante y sostiene nuevos conocimientos alcanzando así una macro- visión amplia y comprensiva de las teorías del currículo. En el ámbito de la enseñanza semipresencial y a distancia son el “suelo firme” que permiten construir una enseñanza no presencial donde puedan habitar los estudiantes cultivando sus aprendizajes. Sin un fundamento pedagógico sólido la acción formativa no se sostiene y será más difícil llegar al objetivo final de una formación integral. Es decir, quizás se consiga hacer una acción de instrucción (dar conocimientos) o una acción de adiestramiento (desarrollar destrezas) pero no se podrá “educar con fundamento” (dar una formación humana en todas sus dimensiones). Se deberá tener en cuenta el desarrollo evolutivo del aprendiz, su estabilidad emocional, su motivación. Describen los principios y características del modelo pedagógicos que se pretende implementar con un currículo. Proporciona orientaciones para la organización del proceso enseñanza- aprendizaje: • Desarrollar la capacidad crítica, analítica del espíritu científico y participar en la búsqueda de soluciones a los problemas tecnológicos y nacionales. • Oportunidad de vivenciar directamente, situaciones reales de trabajo con posibilidades de experimentar reflexivamente teorías y prácticas y desarrollar conocimientos, actitudes, valores, destrezas con efectividad. • Procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje serán administrados según las diferencias individuales, sociales y regionales del país con marcos conceptuales, actitudes, destrezas en el estudiante que le permitan ajustarse, integrarse o transformar la realidad físico-cultural en el que le toque interactuar. El currículo debe construirse en diversos niveles de programación. Debe tener perfiles educativos, estructuras curriculares básicas en los niveles nacional y local, Planes de Estudios en los niveles local y de centro educativo, y programas curriculares de centro educativo. • Aprendizajes más significativos con métodos, técnicas y estrategias dinámicas, participativas y propiciadoras de la creatividad y la auto gestión de la formación. El currículo debe considerar
  3. 3. las diversas técnicas pedagógicas existentes, que deben utilizarse en la medida que posibiliten aprendizajes flexibles, creativos, duraderos, significativos y útiles, en el marco de una formación integral y armoniosa de la persona (Oviedo, 2016) Los conocimientos deben ordenarse de menor a mayor complejidad en forma general, tratando de priorizarse aspectos significativos de la realidad, sin dejar de lado los avances de la ciencia, la tecnología y el saber humano en general. Las actividades de aprendizaje deben programarse teniendo en cuenta los métodos, las técnicas metodológicas apropiadas, y los medios educativos que faciliten el aprendizaje del educando y no el trabajo del docente. En la evaluación del educando, es recomendable que precisen para cada dominio de aprendizaje los instrumentos pertinentes. La evaluación debe desarrollarse como un proceso bien orientado y pertinente Los fundamentos pedagógicos son importantes porque permiten la comprensión de las prácticas educativas desde la concepción diseño e implementación de las misma, con el fin de la consecución de los objetivos propuestos. La formulación de los objetivos o competencias debe ser sencilla, indicando solamente la «acción» y el «sentido» de los logros que se esperan alcanzar. Algunos pedagogos dentro del fundamento pedagógico encontramos a: Froebel: pedagogía de la actividad espontánea, parte del juego, la observación y la actividad constructiva, creó material didáctico “los dones” . Montessori: promueva las actividades motrices y sensoriales, realizar ejercicios de la vida diaria, Libertad y uso del material educativo, el niño es un ser activo. FUNDAMENTO IDEOLÓGICO Todo curriculum resguarda una ideología aproximadamente implícita, y como consecuencia, la educación será vista no como una empresa neutral, y según su naturaleza de la escuela el educador se verá involucrado en un acto político de forma consciente o inconsciente. Freire (1990) afirmara que no existen educadores neutrales y solo requiere saber el tipo de filosofía política en la que puede suscribirse, así mismo, conocer los intereses para los cuales trabajar. En definitiva, el
  4. 4. currículum escolar está formado y modelado ideológicamente, es decir, que refleja la ideología dominante en la sociedad donde se desarrolla o práctica el currículo. López, V., Monjas, R., y Pérez, D., (2003) se postula a Kemmis (1988) quien llega a diferenciar tres enfoques curriculares desde la perspectiva ideológica son: 1) El Curriculum vocacional-neoclásico: Es aquella en la que la educación es entendida como una preparación para el trabajo para algunos esta preparación para el trabajo sería una labor cualificada o semicalificada que requieren competencias bien conocidas y definidas mientras que para otros consideran una tarea profesional o de gestión que requieren niveles superiores de educación Los defensores de esta orientación observan que la educación refleja sólo los principios de la sociedad en general en su punto más radical, reconocen la necesidad de instruir tempranamente, preparar eficientemente a los estudiantes para participar de modo efectivo en la sociedad que les espera más allá de la escuela Es vocacional por dos sentidos: en el sentido de que preparan a los estudiantes para el trabajo y en el sentido de que identifica y desarrolla la vocación que los estudiantes revelan a través de su participación escolar es neoclásica en el sentido de que su concepción de lo que es la esencia de la educación, se basa en creencias asentadas en el tiempo acerca de lo que es valioso conocer habilidades y conocimiento disciplinar creadas y reinterpretadas por y para el mundo actual. 2) Currículum liberal progresista En el currículum progresista la escuela se encarga de la preparación de la vida su directriz se basa en la evolución del estudiante como persona ,donde rechaza la perspectiva instrumental del saber y del trabajo del docente .Contempla ,reconoce y desarrolla en el sentido de lo verdadero ,lo bueno y lo bello de cada niño adoptando una perspectiva personalista en su filosofía social ; donde considera que la sociedad necesita mejorar y lo puede hacer mediante la acción correcta de hombres y mujeres de bien. 3)Currículum Socialmente-crítico
  5. 5. Aquella que es menos optimista en el perfeccionamiento de la sociedad a través de la educación; donde la virtud y la acción individual son insuficientes. Donde no todas las personas tienen las mismas oportunidades para participar en la política para efectuar el cambio .la sociedad ed injustamente estructurada, al igual que los procesos económicos, políticos lo que genera una lucha desigual de intereses. Donde la educación tiene la tarea de ayudar a los estudiantes a desarrollar formas de investigación crítica, a la vez formas de acción y reflexión las cuales les permitan luchar contra lo irracional, las injusticias y las privaciones. La cultura determina el currículum, por medio de su religión, ideologías, donde la educación sirve a fines sociales y no a individuales. La educación como liberación y enfoque: • Democrático: Igualdad para todas las personas, sin ninguna distinción. Igualdad de derechos, igualdad de oportunidades, sin discriminación. • Participativo: Toda persona es digna de dar su libre opinión y a la vez está respetar las opiniones de los demás • Comunitario: Cada comunidad, grupo, etc. Es libre de escoger a una persona que los represente y esta busque lo mejor para su pueblo. Bibliografía: Uncategorized (2008) Fundamento pedagógico. Fundamentos del currículo. Recuperado en : https://jackysaucedotc.wordpress.com/2008/06/12/fundamentacion-del-curriculo/ Quijada, A. (2009) Fundamento pedagógico. Fundamentos del Currículo. Recuperado en : https://es.scribd.com/doc/15093491/Fundamentos-del-Curriculo Oviedo, P. (2016). FUNDAMENTO PEDAGÓGICO. Obtenido de EL CURRÍCULO. ORIGEN Y DEFINICIÓN, FUNDAMENTOS CURRICULARES.:https://es.slideshare.net/PedroOviedo1/el-currculo-origen-y-definicin- fundamentos-curriculares kemmis (1998) orientaciones para el currículo y la transición recuperado en: https://books.google.com.ec/books?id=tzgTeiUCP3oC&printsec=frontcover&hl=es#v=onepage& q&f=false Pèrez,M. (2011).La ideología dominante en el currículum. Recuperado de:https://www.scribd.com/document/51932556/La-Ideologia-Dominante-en-El-Curriculum

×