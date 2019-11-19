Diapositivas Fundamentos Pedagógico e Ideológicos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA: PSICOPEDAGOGÍA TERCER ...
Fundamento Pedagógico Es una disciplina científica Cumple tres estrategia básicas Campo de estudio Producción constante So...
¿Para qué me sirve? Sin un fundamento sólido la acción formativa no se sostiene y será más difícil en llegar al objetivo E...
El conocimiento de los fundamentos permite sacar el máximo partido pedagógico a todos los elementos Alcanzar mayores logro...
Describe los principios y características del modelo pedagógico Desarrollar la capacidad crítica y analítica Oportunidad d...
IMPORTANCIA la comprensión de las prácticas educativas desde la concepción diseño e implementación con el fin de la consec...
Kemmis postula 3 enfoques curriculares desde la perspectiva ideológica El Curriculum vocacional-neoclásico El Curriculum s...
vocacional El Curriculum vocacional- neoclásico Preparan a los estudiantes para el trabajo Identifica y desarrolla la voca...
Curriculum liberal progresista Preparación para la vida Contempla reconoce desarrolla Lo bueno de cada niño
Curriculum Socialmente crítico La cultura determina el curriculum La educación sirve a fines sociales y no a individuales ...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA: PSICOPEDAGOGÍA TERCER SEMESTRE GRUPO N°4 ASIGNATURA: DESARROLLO CURRICULAR DOCENTE: DOC. PATRICIO TOBAR TEMA: FUNDAMENTO PEDAGÓGICO E IDEOLÓGICO · AMAGUAÑA NATALY · BONIFAZ MARIBEL · JÁCOME LIZBETH · MUÑOZ LESLY
  2. 2. Fundamento Pedagógico Es una disciplina científica Cumple tres estrategia básicas Campo de estudio Producción constante Sostiene nuevos conocimientos Alcanza una macrovision amplia y comprehensiva de las teorías del currículo.
  3. 3. ¿Para qué me sirve? Sin un fundamento sólido la acción formativa no se sostiene y será más difícil en llegar al objetivo Es decir Quizás se consiga hacer una acción de instrucción (dar conocimientos) Una acción de adiestramiento (desarrollar destrezas) Pero no se podrá “educar con fundamento”
  4. 4. El conocimiento de los fundamentos permite sacar el máximo partido pedagógico a todos los elementos Alcanzar mayores logros con mejores esfuerzos y recursos.
  5. 5. Describe los principios y características del modelo pedagógico Desarrollar la capacidad crítica y analítica Oportunidad de vivenciar directamente, situaciones Procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje Aprendizajes más significativos con métodos, técnicas y estrategias dinámicas. que se pretende implementar con un según las diferencias individuales, sociales y regionales del país El currículo debe considerar las diversas técnicas pedagógicas en el marco de una formación integral
  6. 6. IMPORTANCIA la comprensión de las prácticas educativas desde la concepción diseño e implementación con el fin de la consecución de los objetivos propuestos
  7. 7. Kemmis postula 3 enfoques curriculares desde la perspectiva ideológica El Curriculum vocacional-neoclásico El Curriculum socialmente-crítico El Curriculum liberal-progresista
  8. 8. vocacional El Curriculum vocacional- neoclásico Preparan a los estudiantes para el trabajo Identifica y desarrolla la vocación que los estudiantes revelas a través de su participación escolar Neoclásica En el sentido de que su concepción de lo que es la esencia de la educación Es aquella en la que la educación es entendida como una preparación para el trabajo
  9. 9. Curriculum liberal progresista Preparación para la vida Contempla reconoce desarrolla Lo bueno de cada niño
  10. 10. Curriculum Socialmente crítico La cultura determina el curriculum La educación sirve a fines sociales y no a individuales Democrático Participativo Comunitario

