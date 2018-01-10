Sexualidad humana en la reproducción exposicion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sexualidad humana en la reproducción  Dr Jose Luis Horna Donoso
SENTIDO DE LA REPRODUCCIÓN  Los seres vivos se desarrollan, se reproducen y mueren.  La reproducción es una de las carac...
TIPOS DE REPRODUCCIÓN 1.REPRODUCCIÓN ASEXUADA, ASEXUAL O VEGETATIVA  Los descendientes reciben la información de un solo ...
TIPOS DE REPRODUCCIÓN ASEXUADA  FISIÓN O BIPARTICIÓN:  una célula se divide en dos y luego crecen hasta alcanzar tamaño ...
TIPOS DE REPRODUCCIÓN ASEXUAL  ESPORULACIÓN O ESCISIÓN MÚLTIPLE:  Consiste en una serie de mitosis sucesivas que llevan ...
TIPOS DE REPRODUCCIÓN ASEXUADA Bipartición Gemación Esporulación Fragmentación
REPRODUCCIÓN SEXUAL  Involucra la presencia de dos sexos (macho y hembra).  En organismos superiores involucra la formac...
Sexualidad Humana  La sexualidad, a diferencia de lo que sucede con el resto de los animales, en que está especialmente c...
Etapas de la vida Humana
Gran variabilidad individual  Genéticos  Ambientales  Nutricionales  Psicosociales  Climáticos.
2011 1312 14 15 1716 18 19 Adolescencia
Desarrollo Sexual en las Etapas de la Vida Humana Existen dos períodos de marcada diferenciación sexual en la especie huma...
Características Sexuales y Género Humano Las características sexuales son primarias y secundarias:  Las características p...
Características sexuales secundarias
ASPECTOS FISIOLOGICOS DE LA ADOLECENCIA : PUBERTAD  Los cambios puberales son producto de la acción hormonal del eje hipo...
Hormonas Esteroideas Sexuales  Todas las hormonas sexuales tanto femeninas como masculinas son esteroídeas (lipídicas) y ...
HORMONAS SEXUALES  En su función endocrina, los estrógenos atraviesan  la membrana  celular para llegar al núcleo, en e...
TESTOSTERONA  La gonadotropina hipofisaria LH, hormona luteinizante, es la hormona reguladora específica de la producción...
TESTOSTERONA  Luego que las células de Leydig producen testosterona, esta hormona es liberada al torrente sanguíneo y lle...
ESTRÓGENOS Derivan de los andrógenos, hormonas sexuales masculinas. • Estrona: el enzima aromatasa lo obtiene a partir de ...
ESTRÓGENOS
PROGESTERONA  La progesterona, es una hormona esteroide involucrada en el ciclo menstrual femenino, embarazo (promueve la...
Sistema Reproductor Masculino
Sistema Reproductor Masculino  Los órganos sexuales masculinos también incluyen órganos externos e internos  Los genital...
Sistema Reproductor Masculino  Dentro de los testículos existen miles de tubos pequeños (túbulos seminíferos) donde se pr...
Glándulas Anexas  Próstata: produce sustancias alcalinas Fosfatasa ácida que equilibran PH y que se mezclan con el semen....
FISIOLOGIA DEL APARATO REPRODUCTO MASCULINO  La formación de espermios comienza en la pubertad (12 -15 años) hasta los 50...
ESPERMATOGÉNESIS  La formación de espermios comienza en la pubertad (12 -15 años) hasta los 50-60 años. • La Adenohihipóf...
Espermatogénesis
Espermatozoide Humano  Cabeza:  núcleo, rodeado por citoplasma.  Acrosoma que contiene enzimas hidrolíticas.  Segmento...
Sistema Reproductor Femenino
Sistema Reproductor Femenino  El aparato reproductor femenino incluye varios órganos internos  Los órganos sexuales inte...
Sistema Reproductor Femenino
Sistema Reproductor Femenino  Las trompas de Falopio u oviductos, ubicadas a cada lado del extremo superior del útero y q...
Sistema Reproductor Femenino
Ovogénesis  La ovogénesis ocurre dentro de los ovarios y este proceso comienza antes del nacimiento, durante la etapa emb...
Ovogénesis  En el momento de nacer, entonces, una niña presenta en sus ovarios todos los folículos (estructuras en las qu...
Ciclo Ovárico  Su inicio corresponde al 1er día de la menstruación (día 1) y se extiende hasta el día previo al siguiente...
Ciclo Ovárico  Etapa postovulatoria (progestacional, luteal o secretora).  Se extiende entre los días 14 y 28 del ciclo ...
Ciclo Menstrual  Se inicia con el 1er día del sangrado o menstruación.  La menstruación tiene una duración de 3 a 5 días...
Ciclo Menstrual  Sin duda la Menarquia o primera regla es el evento más significativo en la vida de las niñas. El inicio ...
¿Cómo controlan las hormonas el ciclo menstrual?  Por principio de retroalimentación negativa. El ciclo menstrual dura un...
Fase folicular  Fase folicular A medida que transcurre la menstruación, un nuevo óvulo comienza a madurar dentro de un fo...
Fase Luteínica  Fase luteínica Cuando el nivel de estrógenos en la sangre aumenta, el hipotálamo lo detecta. En un proces...
Fase Luteínica  La LH también ocasiona que el folículo reventado se transforme en un cuerpo amarillento llamado cuerpo lú...
Fase Menstrual  Flujo menstrual Si la implantación del embrión no ocurre durante la fase el cuerpo lúteo, éste comienza a...
ESQUEMA CICLO MENSTRUAL
Ovulación
Fecundación y Embarazo  ¿Qué hormonas intervienen en el embarazo?  Cuando un ovocito ha sido fecundado en el oviducto, c...
Hormonas del Embarazo  Hormona gonadotropina coriónica humana (HCG) sólo se produce durante el embarazo principalmente po...
GRACIAS
