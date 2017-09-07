2017 Liderazgo y Comunicación - Personas JOSE LUIS CAICEDO RAMIREZ – ERICK STEVENS GUERRERO ZULUAGA Fundación Universitari...
LIDERAZGO Y COMUNICACIÓN EN LA DIRECCIÓN DE PERSONAS Una vez vista la película El último castillo se puede evidenciar dos ...
En la película también se observa que Irwin hace ver a sus compañeros las cualidades que tiene Aguilar para dirigir la con...
Análisis de la Película "El Ultimo Castillo" orientado en el tipo de liderazgo del protagonista y antagonista

  1. 1. 2017 Liderazgo y Comunicación - Personas JOSE LUIS CAICEDO RAMIREZ – ERICK STEVENS GUERRERO ZULUAGA Fundación Universitaria Business School Ceipa
  2. 2. LIDERAZGO Y COMUNICACIÓN EN LA DIRECCIÓN DE PERSONAS Una vez vista la película El último castillo se puede evidenciar dos tipos de liderazgo reflejados en el protagonista el teniente Coronel Eugene Irwin y el antagonista el coronel Winter, donde cada uno demuestra una forma diferente de liderar los guardas y los presos de la cárcel el Castillo. Durante la primera parte de la película, el coronel Winter se hace ver como un director ejemplar y condescendiente con los reclusos, reflejando un buen trato hacia los mismos, sin embargo al escuchar la opinión del Teniente Irwin sobre su colección de armas dejo ver su verdadero carácter, un ser egoísta, intransigente y que le gusta imponer su voluntad, lo que refleja un liderazgo un tanto autoritario y paternalista dado que si no se obedecen sus órdenes aplica castigos para hacer sentir su autoridad, basado en sus sentimientos de ira y egoísmo por no reconocérsele el cargo de director que le fue otorgado por los altos mandos y no ser visto como la persona idónea para dirigir la prisión. Por otra parte se puede ver un líder innato con el Teniente Irwin, una persona muy humana que se preocupa por el bienestar de los que lo rodean y trabaja en pro de sus compañeros de prisión, tomando en cuenta sus opiniones, sus ideas, pensamientos, de igual manera manifestando ante el director la forma adecuada de dirigir la prisión y demostrando así que no se requiere tener un título o un cargo para dirigir un equipo, lo que se podría llamar un director participativo. Este comportamiento lo pudimos ver cuando él sintió culpa y manifestó su inconformidad por el castigo impartido al recluso Cabo Aguilar luego de que Winter lo viera incumpliendo la orden de no saludar, lo que conllevo a que Irwin también fuese castigado, castigo que decidió cumplir para apoyar de cierto modo a Aguilar, demostrando con esto que apoya a sus compañeros en cualquier situación buena o mala.
  3. 3. En la película también se observa que Irwin hace ver a sus compañeros las cualidades que tiene Aguilar para dirigir la construcción del muro, lo que hace ver que no se requiere tener autoridad para liderar un proyecto o equipo, generando gratitud, confianza, respeto y motivación para realizar las cosas con agrado y sentir que su compromiso es importante y conlleva al éxito de cualquier labor. También se puede analizar el comportamiento de los guardas de la prisión, dado que están sometidos a las órdenes de Winter, no tienen ni voz ni voto, sus opiniones o sugerencias no son tenidas en cuenta y no les queda más que obedecer así no estén de acuerdo con su directriz. Finalmente Irwin organiza una estrategia para liberar a los presos de las políticas arbitrarias y poco éticas implantadas en la prisión, logrando que todos lucharan por un bien común y engañando a Winter para que con un acto desesperado para mantener el cargo como director cometiera el error que lo haría hacer destituir de su puesto, ganar el apoyo de los guardas, y dando su propia vida para demostrar hasta el final que no se requiere de implantar su autoridad para ganar respeto y admiración, solo se requiere confiar, apoyar y destacar las habilidades de cada uno de sus compañeros. Para concluir es importante resaltar que a pesar de que cada ser humano tiene su carácter y que de acuerdo a ello determina la forma en la que quiere liderar su equipo de trabajo, se debe tener en cuenta las cualidades de sus colaboradores, resaltando su experticia, compromiso, opiniones, sugerencias que contribuyan al resultado de lo proyectado y que demuestren la importancia de la participación como equipo, motivando al colaborador a trabajar con agrado.

