iLifebelt 2021

Somos el socio de negocios que las marcas buscan para garantizar resultados en sus esfuerzos digitales de marketing, reput...
OFRECEMOS SOLUCIONES PARA LOS PROTAGONISTAS DEL FUTURO Con más de 5 años en consultoría y con experiencia en más de 100 pr...
http://www.forbes.com.mx/los-genios-de-la-publicidad-en-centroamerica/ Somos la referencia para periodistas y agencias Lue...
Porque damos resultados. ¿POR QUÉ CONFÍAN EN ILB? 10X Crecimiento en visitantes orgánicos interesados en productos después...
Pasar de la incertidumbre, desconfianza y falta de resultados, a una zona de crecimiento continuo, claridad y mejora. LO Q...
¿CÓMO LO HACEMOS? 8 PILARES 9 MODELOS 3 PROCESOS TECNOLÓGICOS
Proveemos soluciones end-to-end para cubrir todas las necesidades de las marcas que quieren dar pasos firmes en su camino ...
1. Servicios SENTIMENT ANALYTICS: un sistema para mejorar, cuidar y fortalecer reputación. BCA: sistema con panel de indic...
2. Plataformas Ofrecemos un modelo de content marketing desde nuestros diferentes portales que cada año reciben más de 500...
3. Auditorías ¿Cómo determinamos que nuestro sitio web esté funcionando adecuadamente? ¿cómo determinamos que nuestros can...
4. Consultorías En la actualidad las marcas necesitan optimizar el uso de sus canales para fortalecer, mejorar, recuperar ...
5. Capacitación Los cambios a nivel digital son constantes y esto requiere desarrollar nuevos conocimientos y habilidades....
6. Investigación Humano 2.0: Estudios de antropología digital para entender al usuario de internet desde una perspectiva h...
7. Tecnología Brindamos, asesoramos y acompañamos en la selección de las mejores soluciones tecnológicas para cubrir o mej...
8. Productos Digitales Ofecemos informes y reportes que brindan las perspectivas más completas sobre tendencias digitales ...
¿CÓMO LO HACEMOS? 8 PILARES 9 MODELOS 3 PROCESOS TECNOLÓGICOS
Además de nuestro framework ILB TIMES© (Tecnología, Información, Multimedia, Experiencias y Staff / Equipo) utilizamos otr...
¿CÓMO LO HACEMOS? 8 PILARES 9 MODELOS 3 PROCESOS TECNOLÓGICOS
”No podemos mejorar algo que no podemos medir”, reza el viejo adagio. Por eso todo el trabajo que hacemos en iLifebelt par...
§ Monitoreo estratégico § Auditoría de marketing digital § Gestión de reputación online (ORM)
iLifebelt 2021
Aug. 25, 2021
iLifebelt 2021

Aug. 25, 2021
Presentación de servicios de iLifebelt - ILB 2021.

iLifebelt 2021

  1. 1. Somos el socio de negocios que las marcas buscan para garantizar resultados en sus esfuerzos digitales de marketing, reputación y monitoreo. HACEMOS QUE LAS COSAS FUNCIONEN
  2. 2. OFRECEMOS SOLUCIONES PARA LOS PROTAGONISTAS DEL FUTURO Con más de 5 años en consultoría y con experiencia en más de 100 proyectos digitales desarrollamos un modelo - ILB TIMES© - que integra 3 procesos tecnológicos que garantizan los resultados: 1. Inteligencia Artificial 2. Big o Small Data 3. Tendencias Digitales
  3. 3. http://www.forbes.com.mx/los-genios-de-la-publicidad-en-centroamerica/ Somos la referencia para periodistas y agencias Luego de publicar por varios años nuestro “Estudio anual de uso de Redes Sociales en Centroamérica”, sabemos cómo es el consumidor digital y qué es lo que busca. Por eso los medios de comunicación y agencias nos consultan sobre el futuro digital de la región.
  4. 4. Porque damos resultados. ¿POR QUÉ CONFÍAN EN ILB? 10X Crecimiento en visitantes orgánicos interesados en productos después de 6 meses. Cuenta del sector de bebidas. 12K USD Ahorro en campaña digital durante 12 meses. Cuenta del sector de comunicación. Incremento de Leads en 90 días Cuenta del sector Inmobiliario. 300%
  5. 5. Pasar de la incertidumbre, desconfianza y falta de resultados, a una zona de crecimiento continuo, claridad y mejora. LO QUE TODOS BUSCAMOS
  6. 6. ¿CÓMO LO HACEMOS? 8 PILARES 9 MODELOS 3 PROCESOS TECNOLÓGICOS
  7. 7. Proveemos soluciones end-to-end para cubrir todas las necesidades de las marcas que quieren dar pasos firmes en su camino de: • Social media listening • Mejora de marketing digital • Reputación online SERVICIOS PLATAFORMAS AUDITORÍA CONSULTORÍA CAPACITACIÓN INVESTIGACIÓN TECNOLOGÍA PRODUCTOS DIGITALES NUESTROS 8 PILARES DE TRABAJO
  8. 8. 1. Servicios SENTIMENT ANALYTICS: un sistema para mejorar, cuidar y fortalecer reputación. BCA: sistema con panel de indicadores clave (KPIs) para mejorar la comunicación y ventas en Redes Sociales. SMF: sistema de monitoreo de menciones en tiempo real en Internet para predecir crisis y potencializar oportunidades de negocio. MONITOR FVS: sistema para monitorear fiabilidad, velocidad y potenciales sabotajes a nivel web para reducir riesgos en ventas y reputación. CONTENT MARKETING: creación de artículos profesionales para alcanzar nuevos clientes a través de los motores de búsqueda. OPTIMIZACIÓN SEM: sistema para mejorar la segmentación, calidad y costos de campañas de búsqueda. Orientado principalmente al sector e- commerce. Ofrecemos soluciones que garantizan y mejoran la calidad en los esfuerzos de marketing, comunicación y reputación digital. Dirigido a: tomadores de decisión que necesiten un acompañamiento estratégico para mejorar los resultados de sus canales digitales en ventas, marketing, comunicación y reputación. Resultados: desde el primer mes se mejora los indicadores a través de un análisis inicial que permite tener claro las oportunidades inmediatas.
  9. 9. 2. Plataformas Ofrecemos un modelo de content marketing desde nuestros diferentes portales que cada año reciben más de 500,000 lectores de toda Latinoamérica. Dirigido a: startups, agencias de comunicación, publicidad, ventas, investigación. Principales mercados de lectores: México, Colombia, España y Centroamérica. Gracias a este modelo hemos desarrollado partnerships con marcas como Shutterstock, Brandmentions, eMarketer, entre otras. iLifebelt.com: desde nuestro blog TIMES todas las semanas hablamos de temas de tecnología, reputación, redes sociales, analítica digital. Neuromarketing.la: una plataforma orientada a difundir conocimientos sobre neuromarketing y sus diferentes técnicas de investigación.
  10. 10. 3. Auditorías ¿Cómo determinamos que nuestro sitio web esté funcionando adecuadamente? ¿cómo determinamos que nuestros canales estén siendo utilizados de la mejor forma? Dirigido a: tomadores de decisión que busquen auditar su sitio web, redes sociales, SEO, SEM, sentimiento de marca, posicionamiento, ventas, segmentación. Duración de servicio: 1 a 3 meses 1. Auditoría de diseño web 2. Auditoría de rediseño web 3. Auditoría de SEO 4. Auditoría de SEM 5. Auditoría de campaña en redes sociales 6. Auditoría de diseño gráfico 7. Auditoría de rendimiento, usabilidad y accesibilidad web 8. Auditoría de seguridad web 9. Auditoría de G2M 10. Auditoría de embudos de venta digitales 11. Auditoría de influencia digital 12. Auditoría de analítica digital
  11. 11. 4. Consultorías En la actualidad las marcas necesitan optimizar el uso de sus canales para fortalecer, mejorar, recuperar ventas, leads, posicionamiento. Dirigido a: empresas que necesiten un acompañamiento más cercano que permita diseñar soluciones específicas para los retos. Resultados: planes y recomendaciones que permitan resolver los problemas al ser implementados. • Continuidad de Negocios: consultoría enfocada en evaluar, rediseñar u optimizar los puntos de contacto con el consumidor para dar continuidad a ventas ya sea a través de la implementación de canales digitales como e-commerce o la mejora del uso de canales digitales para captación de clientes o leads. • Blindaje Digital: consultoría que permite garantizar un 70% de resultados positivos administrables en búsquedas de la marca. • Reputación Digital: consultoría que permite construir reputación digital, fortalecerla o recuperarla. Incluye manejo de crisis. • Analítica Digital: consultoría para tomar los datos internos de las plataformas digitales que la marca tiene y a esto sumar datos externos de tendencia para diseñar estrategias de comunicación y marketing más efectivas. • Estrategia Digital: consultoría para incrementar las ventas, leads o eficiencia de canales digitales. • Estrategia de Posicionamiento: consultoría para mejorar la visibilidad de la marca a través de canales digitales .
  12. 12. 5. Capacitación Los cambios a nivel digital son constantes y esto requiere desarrollar nuevos conocimientos y habilidades. Dirigido a: empresas que busquen desarrollar y fortalecer las capacidades en comunicación y marketing digital de su equipo. Duración de servicio: sesiones y paquetes de 1 hasta 12 horas. • Marketing Digital • Inbound Marketing • Reputación Digital • LinkedIn para Negocios • SEO y Content Marketing • SEM • Facebook Ads • Google Ads • Redacción para la Web • Community Management • Marca Personal • Social Media Listening
  13. 13. 6. Investigación Humano 2.0: Estudios de antropología digital para entender al usuario de internet desde una perspectiva holística. Informes ABC Digital: datos a nivel de país que permite tener un panorama completo de su nivel de digitalización. iLifebelt FG: estudios de diseño gráfico que permiten comprobar si una pieza, sitio web, App, etc. cumple con las mejores prácticas a nivel gráfico y de usabilidad. Audiencias Digitales: ¿a cuántas personas en Guatemala le interesan las bebidas energizantes? ¿qué edad tienen? ¿qué marcas les gusta? ¿qué busca en Google? Un estudio de Audiencias Digitales puede responder todas estas consultas para diferentes sectores y necesidades. Mapeo de sector o categoría: análisis que profundiza en las conversaciones que se dan en la web para entender un sector o categoría y las oportunidades que existen. Neuromarketing: estudios de Eye Tracking, Estudios de Emociones con EEG, Estudios de percepciones con tecnología RTA, Análisis de Face Reading. No necesitas ideas, necesitas datos. Año tras año nuestros estudios han ayudado a cientos de organizaciones de todos los sectores a multiplicar su impacto y la razón es muy simple: la única forma de lograr que marketing y ventas funcione es conociendo a tus clientes. Dirigido a: tomadores de decisión que necesiten información relevante y actualizada para entender a su consumidor.
  14. 14. 7. Tecnología Brindamos, asesoramos y acompañamos en la selección de las mejores soluciones tecnológicas para cubrir o mejorar todos los aspectos relacionados con marketing digital y comunicación online. Dirigido a: tomadores de decisión que necesiten soluciones tecnológicas para mejorar su infraestructura digital, medición y alcance. Resultados: lograr el impacto que se busca en marketing, hacer visible la marca en buscadores, mejorar la reputación, conocer la percepción digital de la marca, tener un sistema que permita la fácil generación de contenidos, mejorar los resultados de ventas. Marketing Digital SEO SEM Reputación Digital Monitoreo Digital Content Marketing
  15. 15. 8. Productos Digitales Ofecemos informes y reportes que brindan las perspectivas más completas sobre tendencias digitales en la region, usuarios de Internet, uso de Redes Sociales, tecnología, hábitos, comportamientos, etc. Dirigido a: personas que necesiten información base para diseñar estrategias digitales, entender a los mercados locales y tener un contexto sobre el ámbito digital en la región. Más información: https:ilb.la/estudio-2020/ 1. Estudio ILB 2021 2. Estudio TikTok LATAM 3. Estudio COVID-19 en LATAM 4. Ecommerce en la región 5. Informes infográficos ABC por país
  16. 16. ¿CÓMO LO HACEMOS? 8 PILARES 9 MODELOS 3 PROCESOS TECNOLÓGICOS
  17. 17. Además de nuestro framework ILB TIMES© (Tecnología, Información, Multimedia, Experiencias y Staff / Equipo) utilizamos otros modelos de trabajo y herramientas que nos permiten implementar las mejores prácticas de la industria en nuestro trabajo. Así podemos presentar resultados de manera estratégica, rápida y garantizada. ILB TIMES © Inbound Marketing M.A.C. (Minimum Awesome Content) Territorios de Marca 3M (Mensaje, Medición y Motivación) H2 (Gestión de Reputación) BMC (Business Model Canvas) Mapa de Empatía Customer Journey NUESTROS 9 MODELOS DE TRABAJO
  18. 18. ¿CÓMO LO HACEMOS? 8 PILARES 9 MODELOS 3 PROCESOS TECNOLÓGICOS
  19. 19. ”No podemos mejorar algo que no podemos medir”, reza el viejo adagio. Por eso todo el trabajo que hacemos en iLifebelt parte de empezar a medir o tomar los datos para encontrar oportunidades y predecir el futuro. En la actualidad utilizamos IA para optimizar los canales de búsqueda (SEM) y diseño, utilizamos small o big data para mejorar el posicionamiento (SEO) y los contenidos y por último utilizamos las tendencias digitales para el diseño de estrategias. Inteligencia Artificial Big y Small Data Análisis de Tendencias NUESTROS 3 PROCESOS TECNOLÓGICOS
  20. 20. § Monitoreo estratégico § Auditoría de marketing digital § Gestión de reputación online (ORM)

Presentación de servicios de iLifebelt - ILB 2021.

