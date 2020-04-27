Caida libre

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CAÍDA LIBRE JOSÉ BRITO PINTO CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA LATINOAMERICANA FÍSICA APLICADA
 Entender de un modo práctico y sencillo el tema de Caída Libre de los Cuerpos para así ponerlo en práctica para la vida ...
INTRODUCCIÓN Para entender el concepto de caída libre de los cuerpos, veremos el siguiente ejemplo: Si dejamos caer una pe...
RESUME LAS SIGUIENTES ECUACIONES: 𝒗 = 𝒗 𝟎 − 𝒈𝒕 (1) 𝒚 = 𝒚 𝟎 + 𝒗 𝟎+ 𝒗 𝒕 𝟐 (2) 𝒚 = 𝒚 𝟎 + 𝒗 𝟎 𝒕 − 𝟏 𝟐 𝒈𝒕² (3) 𝒗² = 𝒗² 𝟎 − 𝟐𝒈(𝒚...
LA ACELERACION DE LA GRAVEDAD: La gravedad (o más correctamente aceleración de gravedad) es la aceleración con la cual se...
Ejemplo: 1. Desde la parte superior de un edificio se deja caer una pelota de golf. Despreciando la resistencia del aire, ...
Para 𝒕 = 𝟐𝒔 𝐯 = 𝟎 − 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝐦 𝐬 𝟐 . 𝟐𝐬 = −𝟏𝟗, 𝟔𝟐 𝐦 𝐬 𝐲 = 𝟎 + 𝟎. 𝐭 − 𝟏 𝟐 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝐦 𝐬 𝟐 𝟐𝐬 𝟐 = −𝟏𝟗, 𝟔𝟐 𝐦 Para 𝒕 = 𝟑𝒔 𝐯 = 𝟎 − 𝟗, ...
Ejemplo: 2. ¿Con qué velocidad se debe lanzar hacia arriba, una piedra, para que logre una altura máxima de 3.2 m? Solució...
Ejemplo: 3. Se deja caer un cuerpo desde una altura de 10m. Calcular: a. El tiempo que tarda en caer. b. La velocidad con ...
Ejemplo: 4. Desde la azotea de un edificio de 𝟓𝟎 𝒎 de altura se lanza un cuerpo hacia arriba con una velocidad de 𝟐𝟒 𝒎 𝒔 ;...
Tomando como referencia la azotea del edificio y utilizando la ecuación (2) tenemos: 𝒚 = 𝒚 𝟎 + 𝒗 𝟎+ 𝒗 𝒕 𝟐 𝒚 = 𝟎 + 𝟐𝟒 𝒎 𝒔 +...
c. Tiempo total: tiempo empleado para que el cuerpo llegue al piso después de ser lanzado. El tiempo total es la suma del ...
  1. 1. CAÍDA LIBRE JOSÉ BRITO PINTO CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA LATINOAMERICANA FÍSICA APLICADA
  2. 2.  Entender de un modo práctico y sencillo el tema de Caída Libre de los Cuerpos para así ponerlo en práctica para la vida en situaciones necesarias.  Comprender la importancia del movimiento uniforme variado, en cuanto a sus métodos de solución.  Identificar las leyes, ecuaciones y diferentes problemas que pueden surgir de la caída libre de los cuerpos. OBJETIVOS
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN Para entender el concepto de caída libre de los cuerpos, veremos el siguiente ejemplo: Si dejamos caer una pelota de hule macizo y una hoja de papel, al mismo tiempo y de la misma altura, observaremos que la pelota llega primero al suelo. Pero, si arrugamos la hoja papel y realizamos de nuevo el experimento observaremos que los tiempos de caída son casi IGUAL. El movimiento vertical de cualquier objeto en movimiento libre, para el que se pueda pasar por alto la resistencia del aire,
  4. 4. RESUME LAS SIGUIENTES ECUACIONES: 𝒗 = 𝒗 𝟎 − 𝒈𝒕 (1) 𝒚 = 𝒚 𝟎 + 𝒗 𝟎+ 𝒗 𝒕 𝟐 (2) 𝒚 = 𝒚 𝟎 + 𝒗 𝟎 𝒕 − 𝟏 𝟐 𝒈𝒕² (3) 𝒗² = 𝒗² 𝟎 − 𝟐𝒈(𝒚 − 𝒚 𝟎) (4) Si observan son las mismas ecuaciones del movimiento unidimensional con aceleración constante solo con un pequeño cambio haciendo 𝒂 = −𝒈 ( 𝒈 es la gravedad) y como es el movimiento es vertical entonces se cambia a x por y. Estas ecuaciones se usaran de acuerdo con la información que nos brinde el ejercicio y lo que nos pida encontrar.
  5. 5. LA ACELERACION DE LA GRAVEDAD: La gravedad (o más correctamente aceleración de gravedad) es la aceleración con la cual se mueven los cuerpos al caer. El fenómeno de la caída de un cuerpo se produce debido a la fuerza de gravedad, que es la fuerza con la cual el planeta tierra atrae a los cuerpos cercanos a su superficie. El valor de la gravedad es de 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏𝒎/𝒔 𝟐 . Al ser la gravedad un tipo de aceleración sus unidades se expresan en metros sobre segundos al cuadrado. La aceleración de gravedad tiene dirección vertical y sentido hacia abajo. Estrictamente hablando, su dirección es hacia el centro de la tierra. La aceleración de gravedad es la misma sobre toda la superficie terrestre, por lo que no depende de ningún factor. En ciertos casos puede parecer que cambia como, por ejemplo, cuando dejamos caer una piedra y una pluma. Generalmente, la piedra caerá primero, pero esto se debe a que la resistencia del aire influye sobre la caída de la pluma.
  6. 6. Ejemplo: 1. Desde la parte superior de un edificio se deja caer una pelota de golf. Despreciando la resistencia del aire, calcule la posición y la velocidad de la pelota después de 1, 2 y 3s. Solución Si se deja caer la pelota entonces la pelota parte del reposo ósea que su 𝒗 𝟎 = 𝟎. Lo otro se debe escoger un punto de referencia según nos convenga en este ejercicio podemos escoger entre el nivel del piso o la azotea del edificio pero como no tenemos la altura del edificio debemos tomar como punto de referencia la azotea del edificio por lo tanto 𝒚 𝟎 = 𝟎. Para 𝒕 = 𝟏𝒔 𝒗 = 𝟎 − 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝒎 𝒔 𝟐 . 𝟏𝒔 = −𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝒎 𝒔 𝒚 = 𝟎 + 𝟎. 𝒕 − 𝟏 𝟐 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝒎 𝒔 𝟐 𝟏𝒔 2 = −𝟒, 𝟗𝟎𝟓 𝒎
  7. 7. Para 𝒕 = 𝟐𝒔 𝐯 = 𝟎 − 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝐦 𝐬 𝟐 . 𝟐𝐬 = −𝟏𝟗, 𝟔𝟐 𝐦 𝐬 𝐲 = 𝟎 + 𝟎. 𝐭 − 𝟏 𝟐 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝐦 𝐬 𝟐 𝟐𝐬 𝟐 = −𝟏𝟗, 𝟔𝟐 𝐦 Para 𝒕 = 𝟑𝒔 𝐯 = 𝟎 − 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝐦 𝐬 𝟐 . 𝟑𝐬 = −𝟐𝟗, 𝟒𝟑 𝐦 𝐬 𝐲 = 𝟎 + 𝟎. 𝐭 − 𝟏 𝟐 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝐦 𝐬 𝟐 𝟑𝐬 𝟐 = −𝟒𝟒, 𝟏𝟒𝟓 𝐦 El signo negativo en las velocidades y los desplazamientos indica que la dirección de ambas es hacia abajo ósea en la dirección de y negativa.
  8. 8. Ejemplo: 2. ¿Con qué velocidad se debe lanzar hacia arriba, una piedra, para que logre una altura máxima de 3.2 m? Solución Los datos que entrega el ejercicio son: 𝒗 𝟎 = ? 𝒗 = 𝟎 𝒚 = 𝟑, 𝟐𝒎 𝒚 𝟎 = 𝟎 Aplicando la cuarta ecuación tenemos: 𝒗² = 𝒗² 𝟎 − 𝟐𝒈(𝒚 − 𝒚 𝟎) 𝟎 = 𝒗² 𝟎 − 𝟐 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝐦 𝐬 𝟐 . (𝟑, 𝟐𝒎 − 𝟎) 𝒗² 𝟎 = 𝟔𝟐, 𝟕𝟖𝟒 𝒎 𝟐 𝐬 𝟐 𝒗 𝟎 = 𝟔𝟐, 𝟕𝟖𝟒 𝒎 𝟐 𝐬 𝟐 = 𝟕, 𝟗𝟐 𝒎 𝒔
  9. 9. Ejemplo: 3. Se deja caer un cuerpo desde una altura de 10m. Calcular: a. El tiempo que tarda en caer. b. La velocidad con la que llega al suelo. Solución Como 𝒚 = 𝟎 y 𝒗 𝟎 = 𝟎 Aplicando la tercera ecuación tenemos: 𝒚 = 𝒚 𝟎 + 𝒗 𝟎 𝒕 − 𝟏 𝟐 𝒈𝒕² 𝟎 = 𝟏𝟎𝒎 + 𝟎 − 𝟏 𝟐 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝒎 𝒔 𝟐 . 𝒕² Lo único que desconocemos de la ecuación es la t (tiempo). Despejando la tenemos: 𝒕² = 𝟏𝟎𝒎 𝟒,𝟗𝟎𝟓 𝒎 𝒔 𝟐 = 𝟐, 𝟎𝟒𝒔 𝟐 𝐭 = 𝟐, 𝟎𝟒𝒔 𝟐 = 𝟏, 𝟒𝟑𝐬 que tarda en caer. Aplicando la primera ecuación: 𝒗 = 𝒗 𝟎 − 𝒈𝒕 = 𝟎 − 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝒎 𝒔 𝟐 . 𝟏, 𝟒𝟑𝐬 𝒗 = −𝟏𝟒, 𝟎𝟑 𝒎 𝒔 Recuerda ponemos el menos por que el objeto cae.
  10. 10. Ejemplo: 4. Desde la azotea de un edificio de 𝟓𝟎 𝒎 de altura se lanza un cuerpo hacia arriba con una velocidad de 𝟐𝟒 𝒎 𝒔 ; cuando regresa, pasa rozando el edificio. Calcular: a. La altura máxima alcanzada. b. El tiempo que empleo al volver a la altura de lanzamiento. c. El tiempo empleado desde el momento de ser lanzado hasta llegar al suelo. d. La velocidad con que toca el suelo. Solución a. Altura Máxima Para encontrar la altura máxima alcanzada debemos calcular el tiempo de subida hasta cuando su velocidad final es cero. De la ecuación (1) tenemos: 𝒗 = 𝒗 𝟎 − 𝒈𝒕 𝟎 = 𝟐𝟒 𝒎 𝒔 − 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝐦 𝐬 𝟐 𝒕 𝒕 𝒔 = 𝟐𝟒 𝒎 𝒔 𝟗,𝟖𝟏 𝐦 𝐬 𝟐 𝒕 𝒔 = 𝟐, 𝟒𝟓𝒔
  11. 11. Tomando como referencia la azotea del edificio y utilizando la ecuación (2) tenemos: 𝒚 = 𝒚 𝟎 + 𝒗 𝟎+ 𝒗 𝒕 𝟐 𝒚 = 𝟎 + 𝟐𝟒 𝒎 𝒔 +𝟎 𝟐,𝟒𝟓𝒔 𝟐 𝒚 = 𝟐𝟗, 𝟒 𝒎 La altura máxima alcanzada seria 𝟓𝟎𝒎 + 𝟐𝟗, 𝟒𝒎 = 𝟕𝟗, 𝟒𝒎. Otra forma sin obtener el tiempo de subida seria utilizando la ecuación (4) tenemos: 𝒗 𝟐 = 𝒗 𝟎 𝟐 − 𝟐𝒈 𝒚 − 𝒚 𝟎 𝟎 = 𝟐𝟒 𝒎 𝒔 + 𝟎 𝟐 − 𝟐 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝒎 𝒔 𝟐 𝒚 − 𝟎 𝒚 = 𝟓𝟕𝟔 𝒎 𝟐 𝒔 𝟐 𝟏𝟗,𝟔𝟐 𝒎 𝒔 𝟐 = 𝟐𝟗, 𝟒𝒎 y ya sabemos cual seria la altura máxima. b. Tiempo de vuelo: tiemplo empleado para volver a la altura de lanzamiento. El tiempo de vuelo es 2 veces el tiempo utilizado para llegar a su altura máxima por lo tanto 𝒕 = 𝟐 𝟐, 𝟒𝟓𝒔 = 𝟒, 𝟗𝟎𝒔
  12. 12. c. Tiempo total: tiempo empleado para que el cuerpo llegue al piso después de ser lanzado. El tiempo total es la suma del tiempo de subida mas el tiempo de bajada desde la altura máxima alcanzada hasta el suelo ósea que debemos encontrar el tiempo para la altura máxima alcanzada de 𝒚 = 𝟕𝟗, 𝟒𝒎 tenemos: Aplicando la ecuación (3) tenemos: 𝒚 = 𝒚 𝟎 + 𝒗 𝟎 𝒕 − 𝟏 𝟐 𝒈𝒕² 𝟎 = 𝟕𝟗, 𝟒𝒎 + 𝟎(𝒕) − 𝟏 𝟐 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝒎 𝒔 𝟐 𝒕² 𝒕 𝒃 = 𝟐(𝟕𝟗, 𝟒𝒎) 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝒎 𝒔 𝟐 = 𝟒, 𝟎𝟐𝒔 𝒕 = 𝒕 𝒔 + 𝒕 𝒃 = 𝟐, 𝟒𝟓𝒔 + 𝟒, 𝟎𝟐𝒔 = 𝟔, 𝟒𝟕𝒔 d. La velocidad con que toca el piso. Aplicando la primera ecuación: 𝒗 = 𝒗 𝟎 − 𝒈𝒕 𝒗 = 𝟐𝟒 𝒎 𝒔 − 𝟗, 𝟖𝟏 𝒎 𝒔 𝟐 𝟔, 𝟒𝟕𝒔 = −𝟑𝟗, 𝟒𝟕 𝒎 𝒔
