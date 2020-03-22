Algebra diapositivas jose zabala

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Algoritmos Realizado por: José Zabala C.I: 29.582.131 Prof.: Julián Carneiro Algebra discreta. Sección: T 02
Algoritmo • Es un conjunto de instrucciones o reglas definidas y no-ambiguas, ordenadas y finitas que permite, típicamente...
Análisis del problema • Cuando un usuario plantea a un programador un problema que resolver mediante su ordenador, por lo ...
Diseño de Algoritmo • un algoritmo consiste en una especificación clara y concisa de los pasos necesarios para resolver un...
Diagrama de flujo y Seudocódigo • Los diagramas de flujo son descripciones gráficas de algoritmos; usan símbolos conectado...
Algoritmos de búsqueda • Es un conjunto de instrucciones que están diseñadas para localizar un elemento con ciertas propie...
Algoritmos de ordenación • Es un algoritmo que pone elementos de una lista o un vector en una secuencia dada por una relac...
FIN: Trabajo realizado por José Zabala.
