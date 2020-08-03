Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. pág. 1 José Gustavo Intriago Briones- Células dendríticas: Generalidades y su utilización en la inmunoterapia Escuela de Medicina, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. CELULAS DENDRITICAS: Generalidades y su utilización en la inmunoterapia José Gustavo Intriago Briones 1Estudiante de la Escuela de la Escuela de medicina. Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí, Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador Resumen. - Las células dendríticas (DC) con su potente capacidad de presentación de antígenos se han considerado durante mucho tiempo como un factor importante en la inmunidad innata como adaptativa, a menudo denominadas "adyuvantes de la naturaleza", han sido reconocidas como las células presentadoras de antígeno (APC) más potentes, capaces de activar respuestas inmunes tanto ingenuas como de memoria. Por lo cual este tipo de célula han sido considerada un foco de inmunoterapia contra el cáncer debido a su papel en la inducción de inmunidad protectora adaptativa, pero las vacunas contra el cáncer han demostrado una eficacia limitada, es por ello que las células dendríticas también están emergiendo como reguladores críticos de la respuesta inmune dentro de los tumores. Por lo tanto, aquí examinamos sobre las generalidades de las células dendríticas y su utilización en la inmunoterapia(1). Palabras claves. – Células dendríticas, Inmunoterapia, Cáncer, Inmunología, Antigeno. Introducción. - Las células dendríticas (CDs) son leucocitos que juegan un importante papel tanto en la inmunidad innata como en la adaptativa, siendo las células presentadoras de antígeno más potentes que existen y con la capacidad única de activar linfocitos T colaboradores que no han tenido contacto antigénico previo (2). Por lo que son capaces de entrar en contacto, endocitar, procesar y presentar un antígeno promoviendo una respuesta inmunitaria específica(3). Si bien los macrófagos y linfocitos B (LB) pueden cumplir esta función, las únicas células con capacidad de estimular LT que no tuvieron contacto previo con el antígeno (LT naive) son las CD1. y esto depende de sus respuestas inmunitarias innatas a los microbios.(4)
  2. 2. pág. 2 José Gustavo Intriago Briones- Células dendríticas: Generalidades y su utilización en la inmunoterapia Escuela de Medicina, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Normalmente, Las DC se diferencian en la médula ósea (BM) a través de pasos secuenciales que involucran progenitores mieloides comunes (CMP) y progenitores de macrófagos / (MDP, lo cual van dan lugar a precursores de monocitos comunes (cMOP) y precursores de CC comunes (CDP) y las cMOP dan lugar a monocito, que en los tejidos puede diferenciarse a DC bajo ciertas condiciones, como en el cáncer(5). Además son las principales células presentadoras antigénicas, por su capacidad de capturar, procesar y presentar antígenos de forma óptima a linfocitos T, y generar respuestas inmunes específicas (6). Se distinguen dos tipos de CD: plasmocitoides (pDC) y DC convencionales (cDC). Las pDC es una población multifuncional de DC derivadas de BM que se especializa en la producción y secreción de interferones tipo I (IFN). Por otra parte las cDC diferenciados son inicialmente inmaduros y requieren señales de maduración (por ejemplo, patrones moleculares asociados a daños o patógenos [DAMP o PAMP] o citosinas inflamatorias) para afectar completamente su papel en la respuesta inmune(1). Los cDC se pueden dividir en dos subconjuntos, conocidos como DC convencionales tipo uno (cDC1) y tipo dos (cDC2)(2). los cDC2 son los principales responsables de la presentación del antígeno endógeno a las células T CD4 + y de dar forma a la polarización resultante de las células, con la capacidad de polarizar CD4 +(7). Por otra parte, las CDs se consideran inmaduras, pero están preparadas para adquirir antígenos a través de una variedad de receptores y mecanismos. Tras la exposición a "estímulos activadores". las CD experimentan una serie complicada de cambios fenotípicos y funcionales denominados "activación" y "maduración", respectivamente(1). Por lo que el proceso de activación de DC es un proceso de diferenciación complejo y estrechamente controlado que está estrechamente asociado con la adquisición de antígenos. En otras palabras la activación se caracteriza por la regulación positiva de los receptores de quimiocinas, moléculas de adhesión, moléculas coestimuladoras (CD54, CD80 y CD86), inmunoproteosomas y moléculas de MHC de clase I y II, todos esenciales para la migración de las células a los tejidos linfoides y activación óptima de las respuestas inmunitarias(8). La maduración de las CDs es inducida por productos microbianos que desencadenan la
  3. 3. pág. 3 José Gustavo Intriago Briones- Células dendríticas: Generalidades y su utilización en la inmunoterapia Escuela de Medicina, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. activación de receptores de reconocimiento de patrones como TLR, o la activación de sensores introcelulares como RIG-I o inflamasoma, o por la acción de moléculas inflamatorias (TNFα, IL-1, IL-6 e IFNα) producidas por las células del sistema inmune o por tejidos dañados(6). Así que al madurar, las CD migran a los tejidos linfoides secundarios, como los ganglios linfáticos (capturando el antígeno de la piel y los órganos sólidos), el bazo (capturando el antígeno de la sangre) o los parches de Peyer (capturando el antígeno de la luz intestinal) donde entran en contacto con las células T y B(7), entonces los cDC migran a través de la linfa aferente desde los tejidos no linfoides a las áreas ricas en células T de los ganglios linfáticos(9). En estado inmaduro, las CD son capaces de inducir y sostener la tolerancia frente a antígenos propios, proceso que se hace de manera constante y tiene por resultado que los linfocitos T que reciben esta información y que reconocen los autoantígenos entran en muerte celular o tolerancia eliminándose el repertorio de reconocimiento de linfocitos T con capacidad de autorreactividad. Es decir, que si un antígeno es presentado a los linfocitos por CDi puede generar la deleción o anergia clonal del LT y/o inducir linfocitos T reguladores(10). Células Dendríticas y el Cáncer Los DCs se conocen por infiltrar en diferentes tejidos tumorales y hay evidencia de que además de los órganos linfoides, la presentación del tumor a los antígenos por DC también pueden aparecer en el tumores(11). Por lo tanto, con respecto a las células dendríticas los antígenos del cáncer podrían presentarse a las células T por DC ya sea en sitios tumorales o en el drenaje de los ganglios linfáticos(12). Es así como los antígenos de cáncer soluble y en partículas, se transportan a los ganglios linfáticos a través de los vasos linfáticos, para posteriormente ser capturados por los ganglios linfáticos residentes mientras que las DCs residentes en el tejido capturan el antígeno en los sitios tumorales residente de tejidos(2). Las DCs pueden presentar antígenos en el sitio del tumor o migran a través de los vasos linfáticos para presentar el antígeno en los ganglios linfáticos(5). Debido a que las DC muestran antígenos proteicos en el contexto de las moléculas clásicas MHC clase I y MHC clase II que permitir la selección y cebado de linfocitos T específicos de antígeno raros, incluidos Células T CD8 +, células T CD4 +.
  4. 4. pág. 4 José Gustavo Intriago Briones- Células dendríticas: Generalidades y su utilización en la inmunoterapia Escuela de Medicina, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Además, cDC2 son exclusivamente capaz de impulsar la diferenciación de las células T CD8 + que expresan CD103), que se une a la E-cadherina dando como resultado el rechazo de células tumorales. De hecho, la localización de la mucosa y la retención de CD8 + por lo cual las células T contribuyen a la eficacia de la vacuna contra el cáncer(13). Inmunoterapia con células dendríticas La inmunoterapia ha revolucionado el tratamiento de muchas neoplasias malignas sólidas y hematológicas, con bloqueo del punto de control inmunitario (ICB), terapia celular adoptiva (ACT) utilizando leucocitos infiltrantes de tumores (TIL) y estrategias de vacuna dirigidas a diferentes aspectos del ciclo inmuno-oncológico para mejorar la funcionalidad de los linfocitos T(8). Las estrategias de inmunoterapia más utilizadas se centran principalmente en la estimulación inespecífica del sistema inmunitario con el uso de moléculas inmunomoduladoras y/o anticuerpos monoclonales, la estimulación antigénica específica mediante el uso de vacunas con CD, por ejemplo, o la aplicación de tratamientos con células como la terapia adoptiva con la infusión de linfocitos T efectores y NK(7). Por lo tanto, la inmunoterapia con CDs es una alternativa para el tratamiento del cáncer. Consiste en la diferenciación in vitro de células progenitoras de CDs, su activación y cargado antigénico ex vivo, para luego ser inyectadas nuevamente en el paciente. Existen diversos protocolos de diferenciación y activación de las mismas, así como también distintas alternativas para dirigir la especificidad de la respuesta inmunitaria. Esta diversidad de protocolos de generación de CDs deriva en una gran heterogeneidad en los resultados alcanzados(12). En la actualidad las vacunas DC utilizados en el tratamiento de inmunoterapia se basan en la maduración exógena o la expansión de DC o precursores de cDC derivados de monocitos, aunque la mayoría de los ensayos utilizan moDC debido a la rareza de los cDC o pre-DC. Estas células se aíslan de la sangre periférica de un paciente, se cargan con lisado tumoral o antígenos tumorales y se maduran usando varios cócteles de citocinas(13). Las vacunas DCs de células enteras están asociadas con toxicidades limitadas, por lo tanto, se consideran un enfoque terapéutico como lo es en la inmunoterapia (10). Es así que las CDs se han utilizado como adyuvantes naturales en la inducción de
  5. 5. pág. 5 José Gustavo Intriago Briones- Células dendríticas: Generalidades y su utilización en la inmunoterapia Escuela de Medicina, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. respuestas antitumorales. Debido a sus propiedades inmunoestimuladoras, sobre todo la producción de citocinas del tipo de la interleucina (IL) 12, el factor de necrosis tumoral alfa (TNF-a), la IL-1b y la expresión de moléculas estimuladoras están implicadas en la generación de respuestas de tipo Th1, Th17 y citotóxicas(4). También, la tolerancia a los tumores es un obstáculo importante que debe superarse para aprovechar al máximo el potencial de los DCs en la inmunoterapia contra el cáncer. Actualmente se están aplicando varias estrategias para revertir la tolerancia mediada por DC(7). Además, se ha informado de la existencia de antígenos inmunogénicos asociados a tumores o específicos de tumores que son reconocidos por las células B y T, la transferencia adoptiva de linfocitos infiltrantes de tumores, así como de células T específicas de antígeno tumoral modificadas, ha conducido a la regresión de tumores en pacientes con melanoma. En conjunto, estos estudios demuestran un papel protector del sistema inmune en la eliminación de tumores(4). De hecho, las CDs continúa representando una vía prometedora para nuevas terapias contra el cáncer, especialmente porque muchos pacientes que responden exhiben respuestas duraderas.(12) Sin embargo, las tasas de respuesta para muchos tipos de tumores siguen siendo bajas, lo que subraya la necesidad de una mejora continua en nuestra comprensión de la inmunidad antitumoral y los enfoques para mejorarla(8). Por lo tanto , los cDC son inductores centrales de la respuesta inmune, y atacarlos puede proporcionar un método para mejorar las respuestas inmunes en los casos en que atacar solo a las células T es ineficaz(5)(10). Conclusión Las células dendríticas son las APC del sistema inmunológico debido a su capacidad de presentar antígenos de forma óptima a linfocitos T, y generar respuestas inmunes específicas, por lo tanto ejercen un papel central en la respuesta inmune, también pueden eliminar directamente células tumorales, por tal motivo es de gran importancia en el sistema inmune para su correcto funcionamiento e incluso se han utilizado en tratamientos de inmunoterapia, mediante la aplicación de vacunas de CDs maduras, aunque las tasas de respuesta para muchos varios tipos de tumores, no son tan eficientes, se prevé que en un futuro se puedan realizar más estudios en donde
  6. 6. pág. 6 José Gustavo Intriago Briones- Células dendríticas: Generalidades y su utilización en la inmunoterapia Escuela de Medicina, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. permitan realizar tratamiento inmunológicos mucho más efectivos con CDs. Bibliografía. – 1. Gardner A, de Mingo Pulido Á, Ruffell B. Dendritic Cells and Their Role in Immunotherapy. Front Immunol. 2020;11(May):1–14. 2. Romero-Palomo F, Cordón PJS, Risalde MA, Pedrera M, Molina V, Ruiz-Villamor E, et al. Funciones Y Clasificación De Las Células Dendríticas. An la Real Acad Ciencias Vet Andalucía Orient. 2016;24(1):167–92. 3. Rizzo M, Alaniz L, Mazzolini GD. Células presentadoras de antígeno profesionales : células dendríticas Uno de los importantes nexos entre la respuesta inmuni-. 2016;307–14. 4. Dumeivy D, Sánchez G, Belkis D, Jorge R, Camilo J, Ceballos D. Tratamiento del cáncer: la revolución del anticuerpo a la modificación genética ex vivo de linfocitos T. Acta Médica del Cent [Internet]. 2018;12(2):201–13. Available from: http://www.revactamedicacentro.sld.cu 5. Veglia F, Gabrilovich DI. Dendritic cells in cancer: the role revisited. Curr Opin Immunol [Internet]. 2017;45:43–51. Available from: http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.coi.2017.01.00 2 6. Hansen M, Andersen MH. The role of dendritic cells in cancer. Semin Immunopathol [Internet]. 2017;39(3):307– 16. Available from: http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s00281-016- 0592-y 7. Sabado RL, Balan S, Bhardwaj N. Dendritic cell-based immunotherapy. Cell Res [Internet]. 2017;27(1):74–95. Available from: http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/cr.2016.157 8. Vasquez L, Castro D, De León J, Beltrán B. Inmunoterapia en cáncer: de los inicios al premio Nobel. Rev Peru Med Exp Salud Publica. 2020;37(1):115–21. 9. Van Willigen WW, Bloemendal M, Gerritsen WR, Schreibelt G, De Vries IJM, Bol KF. Dendritic cell cancer therapy: Vaccinating the right patient at the right time. Front Immunol. 2018;9(OCT):1–13. 10. Santos PM, Butterfield LH. Based Cancer Vaccines − Dendritic Cell Dendritic Cell– Based Cancer Vaccines. J Immunol J Immunol by guest [Internet]. 2018;200(2):443–9. Available from: http://www.jimmunol.org/content/200/2/ 443%0Ahttp://www.jimmunol.org/ 11. Gardner A, Ruffell B. Dendritic Cells and Cancer Immunity. Vol. 37, Trends in Immunology. Elsevier Ltd; 2016. p. 855–65. 12. Jacobo PM, Huerta JG, Cravioto P. Interacciones entre el cáncer y el sistema inmunológico. Alergia, Asma e Inmunol Pediátricas. 2017;26:56–63. 13. Sureda M, Begoña Vázquez M, Rebollo J. DENDRITIC CELLS II: Clinical use for antitumor vaccination. Inmunologia. 2012;31(2):43–8.

