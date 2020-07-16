Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SESI�N N� 31 Docente: Glicerio G�mez
TEMARIO
Datos/Observaciones LOGRO DE LA SESI�N
Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
Semana 31
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Semana 31

16 views

Published on

Prueba de anova

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Semana 31

  1. 1. SESI�N N� 31 Docente: Glicerio G�mez
  2. 2. TEMARIO
  3. 3. Datos/Observaciones LOGRO DE LA SESI�N
  4. 4. Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
  5. 5. Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
  6. 6. Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
  7. 7. Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
  8. 8. Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
  9. 9. Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
  10. 10. Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
  11. 11. Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
  12. 12. Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
  13. 13. Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
  14. 14. Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple
  15. 15. Datos/Observaciones Regresi�n lineal m�ltiple

×