La ofrenda 5

  1. 1. 1 Cronicas 16:29 “Dad a Jehová la honra debida a su nombre; Traed ofrenda, y venid delante de él; Postraos delante de Jehová en la hermosura de la santidad” 1. El pueblo de Israel tuvo una tesorería. (Josué 6:19,24, 1 Crónicas 26:20- 27, 2 Crónicas 24:1-14)
  2. 2. 2. Cristo tenía una tesorería (Juan 12:4-6, 13:29). 3. Los primeros cristianos tenían una tesorería. (Hechos 4:34-37, 5:1-2) 1.- Judas Iscariote (Juan 12:4-6, 13:29), 2.- los apóstoles (Hechos 4:34-37-5:1-2) 3.- y los 7 hermanos que fueron elegidos por la iglesia primitiva. (Hechos 6:1-7)
  3. 3. I). Debían ser nombrados. II). Debían ser varones. III). Debían ser espirituales. 6:3 A. De buen testimonio. B. Llenos del Espíritu Santo. C. Llenos de sabiduría. Hechos 6:1. En aquellos días, como creciera el número de los discípulos, hubo murmuración de los griegos contra los hebreos, de que las viudas de aquéllos eran desatendidas en la distribución diaria. 2. Entonces los doce convocaron a la multitud de los discípulos, y dijeron: No es justo que nosotros dejemos la palabra de Dios, para servir a las mesas. 3. Buscad, pues, hermanos, de entre vosotros a siete varones de buen testimonio, llenos del Espíritu Santo y de sabiduría, a quienes encarguemos de este trabajo. 4. Y nosotros persistiremos en la oración y en el ministerio de la palabra. 5. Agradó la propuesta a toda la multitud; y eligieron a Esteban, varón lleno de fe y del Espíritu Santo, a Felipe, a Prócoro, a Nicanor, a Timón, a Parmenas, y a Nicolás prosélito de Antioquía; 6. a los cuales presentaron ante los apóstoles, quienes, orando, les impusieron las manos.
  4. 4. A. La gracia de Dios. B. 2 Corintios 8:1-2 “Asimismo, hermanos, os hacemos saber la gracia de Dios que se ha dado a las iglesias de Macedonia; que en grande prueba de tribulación, la abundancia de su gozo y su profunda pobreza abundaron en riquezas de su generosidad.
  5. 5. B. El haberse dado primero al Señor. Pablo escribió: “Y no como lo esperábamos, sino que a sí mismos se dieron primeramente al Señor, y luego a nosotros por la voluntad de Dios…” (2 Corintios 8:5) C. El amor a Dios y a los hermanos. Pablo dijo: “No hablo como quien manda, sino para poner a prueba, por medio de la diligencia de otros, también la sinceridad del amor vuestro”. (2 Corintios 8:8)
  6. 6. D. El querer ser cumplidos. 2 Corintios 8:11-12 Ahora, pues, llevad también a cabo el hacerlo, para que como estuvisteis prontos a querer, así también lo estéis en cumplir conforme a lo que tengáis. Porque si primero hay la voluntad dispuesta, será acepta según lo que uno tiene, no según lo que no tiene. E. El ser ejemplo a los demás. 2 Corintios 9:1-2 Cuanto a la ministración para los santos, es por demás que yo os escriba; pues conozco vuestra buena voluntad, de la cual yo me glorío entre los de Macedonia, que Acaya está preparada desde el año pasado; y vuestro celo ha estimulado a la mayoría.
  7. 7. F. El haberlo planeado. “Cada uno dé como propuso en su corazón: no con tristeza, ni por necesidad, porque Dios ama al dador alegre” (2 Corintios 9:7) G. El Glorificar a Dios. “pues por la experiencia de esta ministración glorifican a Dios por la obediencia que profesáis al evangelio de Cristo, y por la liberalidad de vuestra contribución para ellos y para todos…” (2 Corintios 9:13)
  8. 8. ¿Se debe ayudar con la ofrenda de la iglesia al no cristiano? 1.- 2 Cor 9:8 Y poderoso es Dios para hacer que abunde en vosotros toda gracia, a fin de que, teniendo siempre en todas las cosas todo lo suficiente, abundéis para toda buena obra; 2. Jesús enseño que no solo se debe amar y saludar a quienes nos aman y saludan, sino también a todos incluyendo a los enemigos. (Mateo 5:46-48) 3.- Porque la ministración de este servicio no solamente suple lo que a los santos falta, sino que también abunda en muchas acciones de gracias a Dios; pues por la experiencia de esta ministración glorifican a Dios por la obediencia que profesáis al evangelio de Cristo, y por la liberalidad de vuestra contribución para ellos y para todos;
  9. 9. 4. Pablo escribió: “No nos cansemos, pues, de hacer bien; porque a su tiempo segaremos, si no desmayamos. 10 Así que, según tengamos oportunidad, hagamos bien a todos, y mayormente a los de la familia de la fe”. (Gálatas 6:9-10) ACTITUDES AL OFRENDAR 1. Dar con gratitud. (Mat 6:8) 2. Dar con gozo. (2 corintios 8:2) 3. Dar con amor. (2 Corintios 8:8) 4. Dar Con voluntad (2 Cor 8:11-12, 9:1-2) 5. Dar con alegría. (2 Corintios 9:7) 6. Dar sin esperar nada a cambio. (Hechos 20:35)
  10. 10. Proverbios 13:7: Hay quienes pretenden ser ricos, y no tienen nada; Y hay quienes pretenden ser pobres, y tienen muchas riquezas. Debemos sentirnos privilegiados de pertenecer al cristianismo que esta fundamentado en el dar.

