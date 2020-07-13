Oraciones consecutivas y conectores consecutivos (I)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Expresión de la consecuencia: Conectores consecutivos y oraciones consecutivas (I) gramaticaelementalele.blogspot.com Por:...
Conjunciones consecutivas: por lo que – de modo que – así que – de ahí (que) 1. Ocupan la primera posición de la oración s...
Conjunciones consecutivas: por lo que – de modo que – así que – de ahí (que) 2. Normalmente están separadas de la oración ...
Conjunciones consecutivas: por lo que – de modo que – así que – de ahí (que) 3. El signo de puntuación nunca se usa despué...
De ahí que Conectores consecutivos y oraciones consecutivas 4 1. Siempre va con subjuntivo: Oración principal (causa) Orac...
De ahí que Conectores consecutivos y oraciones consecutivas 5 2. Puede funcionar con un sustantivo, en cuyo caso no necesi...
Conectores discursivos consecutivos: por ello / por eso – por (lo) tanto – por consiguiente – en consecuencia – consiguien...
Conectores discursivos consecutivos: por ello / por eso – por (lo) tanto – por consiguiente – en consecuencia – consiguien...
Modos verbales Conectores consecutivos y oraciones consecutivas 7 Imperativo o indicativo (excepto con “de ahí que”) Como ...
Explicación y ejemplos de las oraciones consecutivas y sus conectores y conjunciones principales (Tema 1).

  1. 1. Expresión de la consecuencia: Conectores consecutivos y oraciones consecutivas (I) gramaticaelementalele.blogspot.com Por: José Gallego Leal
  2. 2. Conjunciones consecutivas: por lo que – de modo que – así que – de ahí (que) 1. Ocupan la primera posición de la oración subordinada que introducen: Conectores consecutivos y oraciones consecutivas 1 Oración principal (causa) Oración subordinada (consecuencia) Hacía mucho calor por lo que fuimos a la playa
  3. 3. Conjunciones consecutivas: por lo que – de modo que – así que – de ahí (que) 2. Normalmente están separadas de la oración anterior por una coma o punto y coma: Conectores consecutivos y oraciones consecutivas 2 Oración principal (causa) Oración subordinada (consecuencia) Estaba enfermo, así que no fue a trabajar. María suspendió su examen y eso la puso muy triste; de modo que si quiere aprobar, tendrá que estudiar más.
  4. 4. Conjunciones consecutivas: por lo que – de modo que – así que – de ahí (que) 3. El signo de puntuación nunca se usa después de estos conectores: Conectores consecutivos y oraciones consecutivas 3 → Estaba enfermo, así que, no fui al trabajo NO ES CORRECTO
  5. 5. De ahí que Conectores consecutivos y oraciones consecutivas 4 1. Siempre va con subjuntivo: Oración principal (causa) Oración subordinada (consecuencia) Me encantan las ciudades pequeñas y con historia, de ahí que siempre vaya de vacaciones a Cádiz.
  6. 6. De ahí que Conectores consecutivos y oraciones consecutivas 5 2. Puede funcionar con un sustantivo, en cuyo caso no necesitas “que”: Oración principal (causa) Oración subordinada (consecuencia) Mi padre se llama José, de ahí mi nombre.
  7. 7. Conectores discursivos consecutivos: por ello / por eso – por (lo) tanto – por consiguiente – en consecuencia – consiguientemente – así pues Conectores consecutivos y oraciones consecutivas 6 1. Pueden ocupar cualquier lugar en la oración: inicio, mitad, final: - Le resulta muy aburrido su trabajo. Por eso está pensando dejarlo. - Le resulta muy aburrido su trabajo, por consiguiente, está pensando dejarlo. - Le resulta muy aburrido su trabajo, está pensando dejarlo, por tanto.
  8. 8. Conectores discursivos consecutivos: por ello / por eso – por (lo) tanto – por consiguiente – en consecuencia – consiguientemente – así pues Conectores consecutivos y oraciones consecutivas 7 2. A diferencia de las conjunciones, están separados del resto de la oración por pausas (normalmente comas): - El Gobierno tiene problemas con la deuda externa, por lo tanto, se está planteando hacer recortes.
  9. 9. Modos verbales Conectores consecutivos y oraciones consecutivas 7 Imperativo o indicativo (excepto con “de ahí que”) Como hemos visto en todos los ejemplos, las oraciones consecutivas trabajan con los modos indicativo o imperativo, excepto en el caso del conector “de ahí que”, que necesita subjuntivo: Por eso O sea que Así que Pues Conque De manera que De forma que De modo que Por (lo) tanto Por consiguiente Consecuentemente Consiguientemente Imperativo Indicativo

