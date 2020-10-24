Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
VERIFICACION DEL CUMPLIMIENTO DE LOS ESTANDARES DE SERVICIO DE AMBULANCIA SEGÚN LINEAMIENTO DEL SISTEMA UNICO DE HABILITAC...
2 CONTENIDO Pág. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN.............................................................................................
3 LISTA DE TABLAS Pág Tabla 1. Marco Legal………………………………………………………………… 8 .
4 1. INTRODUCCIÓN La calidad de un producto o servicio no es lo que pusiste en él. Es lo que el cliente obtiene de ellos. ...
5 * Comprobar por lista de chequeo el cumplimiento los requisitos mínimos del SUH del servicio de ambulancia por la IPS-OP...
6 hacer planes de acción ante desviaciones de resultados esperados y lo más importante obliga a mirar a la organización ha...
7 procesos desarrollados en el sector salud para generar, mantener y mejorar la calidad de los servicios de salud en el pa...
8 Transporte asistencial medicalizado: Es el traslado de un paciente en un medio de transporte terrestre, marítimo y/o flu...
9
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gestion de la calidad segunda entrega

19 views

Published on

Investigación para aplicar el sistema único de habilitación para el uso de ambulancias en Colombia

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gestion de la calidad segunda entrega

  1. 1. VERIFICACION DEL CUMPLIMIENTO DE LOS ESTANDARES DE SERVICIO DE AMBULANCIA SEGÚN LINEAMIENTO DEL SISTEMA UNICO DE HABILITACION POR LA IPS OPERADORES EN SALUD SAS GIL DUQUE YESENIA CATALINA GUILLIN POLO MARIA GUTIERREZ ROSADO JOSE FRANCISCO VERGARA SARMIENTO NATALIA Gestión de la Calidad Profesor: Maria Eugenia Celedon UNIVERSIDAD DE CÓRDOBA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD DEPARTAMENTO DE SALUD PÚBLICA PROGRAMA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN SALUD MONTERIA, CÓRDOBA 2020
  2. 2. 2 CONTENIDO Pág. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN........................................................................................................ 4 2. OBJETIVOS .................................................................................................................. 4 2.1 OBJETIVO GENERAL............................................................................................ 4 2.2 OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS ................................................................................... 4 3 PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA ............................................................................. 5 3.1 DEFINICIÓN DEL PROBLEMA................................................................................ 5 3.2 JUSTIFICACIÓN ...................................................................................................... 5 4 MARCO TEÓRICO ......................................................................................................... 6 4.1 MARCO LEGAL……………………………………………………………………………..8 4.2 MARCO CONCEPTUAL……………………………………………………………………9 4.3 METODOLOGÍA..................................................................................................... 10
  3. 3. 3 LISTA DE TABLAS Pág Tabla 1. Marco Legal………………………………………………………………… 8 .
  4. 4. 4 1. INTRODUCCIÓN La calidad de un producto o servicio no es lo que pusiste en él. Es lo que el cliente obtiene de ellos. Peter Drucker. El contenido de este trabajo tiene como finalidad mostrar como la implementación del sistema único de habilitación (SUH) permitirá controlar el riesgo asociado a la prestación de servicios de salud y a las condiciones en que éstos se ofrecen, mediante el cumplimiento si o si de requisitos y condiciones para dar confianza a los usuarios, y disminuir riesgos en el proceso de atención, por lo tanto está orientada hacia situaciones generadoras de riesgo. El SUH es el camino de entrada al Sistema Obligatorio de Garantía de la Calidad (SOGC) de la Atención en Salud del Sistema General de Seguridad Social EN SALUD (SGSSS). Este sistema propende por proteger la vida y garantizar la salud de la población. Partiendo de esta base del sistema de salud en Colombia daremos una breve explicación del por qué el SUH es de vital importancia para asegurar la prestación de un buen servicio en la salud y como las leyes, decretos y resoluciones le han dado cuerpo a este sistema. 2. OBJETIVOS 2.1 OBJETIVO GENERAL Verificar el cumplimiento de los requisitos esenciales del Sistema Único de Habilitación (SUH) en la prestación del servicio ambulancia por la IPS- OPERADORES EN SALUD SAS. 2.2 OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS
  5. 5. 5 * Comprobar por lista de chequeo el cumplimiento los requisitos mínimos del SUH del servicio de ambulancia por la IPS-OPERADORES EN SALUD SAS * Comprobar los equipos utilizados en las ambulancias según las normas establecidas. * comprobar si el personal del servicio de ambulancia cumple con la preparación adecuada para la prestación del servicio. * comprobar si el vehículo o ambulancia cumple las normas establecidas para habilitación del servicio. 3. PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA 3.1 DEFINICIÓN DEL PROBLEMA Sabemos la importancia de la habilitación y la acreditación de las instituciones prestadoras de servicios de salud. Por ello es primordial que estas tengan un recurso humano y profesional comprometido con el paciente y que tengan vocación de servicio, además debe tener tecnología que facilite un diagnostico confiable y un tratamiento integral. Verificar las condiciones en la que se presta el servicio es un elemento que nos permitirá medir de manera objetiva los resultados de los procesos de atención del paciente desde el momento de prestar el servicio hasta la recuperación. Hacer un diagnóstico de la IPS conllevara a mostrarnos indicadores que midan la calidad en sus dimensiones de accesibilidad, pertinencia, oportunidad, seguridad y continuidad. La no verificación de los procesos de habilitación por parte de los prestadores de la salud puede acarrear inconvenientes como la no prestación del servicio de forma adecuada ósea sin cumplir con los estándares que garanticen la excelencia del servicio. 3.2 JUSTIFICACIÓN Toda empresa prestadora de servicios en salud sabe que la habilitación le abre las puertas para la obtención de altos niveles de prestación de servicios, ya que el cumplimiento y seguimiento a los procesos fortalece el trabajo en equipo, permite
  6. 6. 6 hacer planes de acción ante desviaciones de resultados esperados y lo más importante obliga a mirar a la organización hacia dentro de una manera objetiva. El chequeo a la IPS- OPERADORES EN SALUD SAS le dará la posibilidad de acreditarse y obtener ventajas competitivas y más oportunidades de mejora. Si la IPS aplica, promulga y verifica las condiciones estándares y criterios mínimos para ofertar y prestar los servicios de salud en Colombia según la resolución 3100 de 2019 redundara en la calidad de la prestación de sus servicios a sus usuarios. 4. MARCO TEORICO 4.1 MARCO LEGAL Tabla # 1 NORMAS DESCRIPCION FUENTE Ley 100 de 1993 En el artículo 153 en el numeral 9º indica que el Sistema establecerá mecanismos de control a los servicios para garantizar a los usuarios la Calidad en la atención oportuna, personalizada, humanizada, integral, continua y de acuerdo con los estándares aceptados en procedimientos y práctica profesional. https://repository.udca .edu.co/bitstream/11158/1008/ 1/TESIS%20pdf.pdf Decreto 1011 del 3 de abril de 2006 Se establece el Sistema Obligatorio de Garantía de Calidad de la Atención en Salud de Salud del Sistema General de Seguridad Social en Salud, que define las normas, requisitos, mecanismos y :https://www.minsalud.gov.co/s ites/rid/Lists/BibliotecaDigital/R IDE/DE/CA/ pautas-auditoria- mejoramiento-calidad- atencion-en-salud.pdf
  7. 7. 7 procesos desarrollados en el sector salud para generar, mantener y mejorar la calidad de los servicios de salud en el país. Resolución 1441 de 2013 Por la cual se definen los procedimientos y condiciones que deben cumplir los Prestadores de Servicios de Salud para habilitar los servicios y se dictan otras disposiciones. :https://www.minsalud.gov.co/s ites/rid/Lists/BibliotecaDigital/R IDE/DE/CA/ pautas-auditoria- mejoramiento-calidad- atencion-en-salud.pdf Resolución 2003 de 2014 Por la cual se definen los procedimientos y condiciones de inscripción de los Prestadores de Servicios de Salud y de habilitación de servicios de salud https://consultorsalud.com/reso lucion-3100-de-2019-nueva- habilitacion-de-servicios-de- salud-y-reps/ Resolución 1416 de 2016 Por la cual se adiciona el Manual de Inscripción de Prestadores y Habilitación de Servicios de Salud adoptado por la Resolución 2003 de 2014. http://mps1.minproteccionsocia l.gov.co/evtmedica/linea%203. 1/2.4matrices.htm Resolución 3100 de 2019 define los procedimientos y condiciones de inscripción de los prestadores de servicios de salud y de habilitación de los servicios de salud, y adopta el Manual de Inscripción de Prestadores y Habilitación de Servicios de Salud. https://consultorsalud.com/reso lucion-3100-de-2019-nueva- habilitacion-de-servicios-de- salud-y-reps/ 4.2 MARCO CONCEPTUAL Ambulancia Básica. Unidad de intervención con equipo específico de respuesta inicial tripulada por auxiliar de enfermería, técnico o tecnólogo en atención prehospitalaria. Ambulancia Medicalizada. Unidad de intervención con equipo avanzado tripulada por médico entrenado, enfermera o tecnólogo en atención prehospitalaria. Transporte asistencial básico: Es el traslado de un paciente en un medio de transporte terrestre, marítimo y/o fluvial que debe contar con una dotación básica para dar atención oportuna y adecuada al paciente durante el desplazamiento.
  8. 8. 8 Transporte asistencial medicalizado: Es el traslado de un paciente en un medio de transporte terrestre, marítimo y/o fluvial o aéreo, que se encuentra críticamente enfermo y que debe contar con dotación de alto nivel tecnológico para dar atención oportuna y adecuada a paciente cuya patología amerite el desplazamiento en este tipo de unidades. Transporte primario: Es el traslado que se realiza desde el sitio de ocurrencia del evento hasta un centro asistencial. Este es el que implica directamente a la atención prehospitalaria. Transporte secundario: Es el traslado que se realiza desde un centro asistencial hacia otro centro de atención; también incluye el traslado desde éstos sitios hacia el domicilio de los pacientes. . 4.3 METODOLOGÍA Para la elaboración de este trabajo usaremos la técnica de la entrevista que es un método cualitativo donde se obtendrá información oral por parte del entrevistado sobre sobre las preguntas que la hoja de chequeo tiene establecida.
  9. 9. 9

×