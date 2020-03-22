Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
01 – ACESSAR O LINK http://portal.educacao.rs.gov.br/Main/Home/Index/ 19/03/2020
02 – CLICAR NO BOTÃO “MEU UNIVERSO” E EM SEGUIDA CLICAR EM “INSCREVER-SE EM EVENTOS/FORMAÇÕES/CURSOS” 03 – NA TELA SEGUINT...
“CONFIRMAR DADOS” 04 – NESTA TELA, PREENCHA CORRETAMENTE SEUS DADOS E APERTE IMPORTANTE: COLOQUE UM E-MAIL VÁLIDO
05 – ESCOLHA O CURSO DESEJADO “Formação Continuada da Escola Gaúcha - Módulo I: Currículo no Contexto da Escola Gaúcha” E ...
07 – APÓS REALIZAR A INSCRIÇÃO, ACESSAR NOVAMENTE O PORTAL http://portal.educacao.rs.gov.br/Main/Home/Index/ E CLICAR EM “...
09 – CLICAR NO SEU NOME E ACESSAR O CAMPO “EAD” SEU NOME
10 – NA TELA EAD, CLIQUE NO CURSO DESEJADO. AS ATIVIDADES IRÃO ESTAR DISPONÍVEIS PARA VOCÊ REALIZAR
Tutorial para inscrição Curso Currículo em Ação
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tutorial para inscrição Curso Currículo em Ação

46 views

Published on

Tutorial para inscrição Curso Currículo em Ação

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tutorial para inscrição Curso Currículo em Ação

  1. 1. 01 – ACESSAR O LINK http://portal.educacao.rs.gov.br/Main/Home/Index/ 19/03/2020
  2. 2. 02 – CLICAR NO BOTÃO “MEU UNIVERSO” E EM SEGUIDA CLICAR EM “INSCREVER-SE EM EVENTOS/FORMAÇÕES/CURSOS” 03 – NA TELA SEGUINTE, COLOQUE SEU CPF E APERTE AVANÇAR
  3. 3. “CONFIRMAR DADOS” 04 – NESTA TELA, PREENCHA CORRETAMENTE SEUS DADOS E APERTE IMPORTANTE: COLOQUE UM E-MAIL VÁLIDO
  4. 4. 05 – ESCOLHA O CURSO DESEJADO “Formação Continuada da Escola Gaúcha - Módulo I: Currículo no Contexto da Escola Gaúcha” E APERTE O LINK “INSCREVER-SE” 06 – CONFIRME A INSCRIÇÃO NO CURSO
  5. 5. 07 – APÓS REALIZAR A INSCRIÇÃO, ACESSAR NOVAMENTE O PORTAL http://portal.educacao.rs.gov.br/Main/Home/Index/ E CLICAR EM “FAÇA SEU LOGIN” 08 – COLOCAR LOGIN E SENHA ATENÇÃO – PRIMEIRO ACESSO LOGIN – UTILIZE SEU CPF SENHA – 4 ÚLTIMOS DÍGITOS DO CPF LOGO APÓS APERTE “ENVIAR” OBS: NO PRIMEIRO ACESSO, APÓS O LOGIN, SERÁ NECESSÁRIO A CRIAÇÃO DE UMA NOVA SENHA.
  6. 6. 09 – CLICAR NO SEU NOME E ACESSAR O CAMPO “EAD” SEU NOME
  7. 7. 10 – NA TELA EAD, CLIQUE NO CURSO DESEJADO. AS ATIVIDADES IRÃO ESTAR DISPONÍVEIS PARA VOCÊ REALIZAR

×