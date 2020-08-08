Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la defensa Universidad Nacional Experimental Politécn...
¿Qué es la arquitectura del computador? • La arquitectura de computadoras es el diseño conceptual y la estructura operacio...
Nubes de Palabras https://es.scribd.com/presentation/47148 8432/Nubes-de-Palabras-Arquitectura- Del-Computador-Jose-Angel-...
Informe https://es.scribd.com/document/471 489847/Informe-Arquitectura-Del- Computador-Jose-Angel-Diaz- 300094440
Comics https://es.scribd.com/presentation/471491419/Co mic-Arquitectura-Del-Computador-Jose-Angel- Diaz-30009440
https://es.scribd.com/document/471605249/Revista- Digital-Jose-Angel-Diaz-30009440 Revista Digital
Gracias por su Atención
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arquitectura del computador portafolio jose angel diaz 30009440

9 views

Published on

Arquitectura del computador Portafolio Digital

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arquitectura del computador portafolio jose angel diaz 30009440

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la defensa Universidad Nacional Experimental Politécnica de la Fuerza Armada UNEFA Arquitectura del Computador Profesora: Maricela Materano Alumno: José Ángel Díaz CI: 30.009.440 Puerto Cabello, Agosto del 2020
  2. 2. ¿Qué es la arquitectura del computador? • La arquitectura de computadoras es el diseño conceptual y la estructura operacional fundamental de un sistema de computadoras. ... También suele definirse como la forma de interconectar componentes de hardware, para crear computadoras según los requerimientos de funcionalidad, rendimiento y costo.
  3. 3. Nubes de Palabras https://es.scribd.com/presentation/47148 8432/Nubes-de-Palabras-Arquitectura- Del-Computador-Jose-Angel-Diaz- 30009440
  4. 4. Informe https://es.scribd.com/document/471 489847/Informe-Arquitectura-Del- Computador-Jose-Angel-Diaz- 300094440
  5. 5. Comics https://es.scribd.com/presentation/471491419/Co mic-Arquitectura-Del-Computador-Jose-Angel- Diaz-30009440
  6. 6. https://es.scribd.com/document/471605249/Revista- Digital-Jose-Angel-Diaz-30009440 Revista Digital
  7. 7. Gracias por su Atención

×