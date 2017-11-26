En aparato circulatorio, trasporta 5,6 litros de sangre, lo que representa un 8% del peso corporal que corresponde al volu...
Tarea Nº7 Sistema Cardio-respiratorio (estructura y función)

  1. 1. En aparato circulatorio, trasporta 5,6 litros de sangre, lo que representa un 8% del peso corporal que corresponde al volumen sanguíneo El APARATO CIRCULATORIO es uno de los sistemas mas amplios, complejos e importantes del cuerpo humano. Es una red de transporte que tiene como función distribuir la sangre por todos los órganos y tejidos del cuerpo, su Anatomía la componen el corazón y los vasos sanguíneos que son de tres tipos: las arterias, las venas y los capilares.
  2. 2. EL CORAZON El corazón Bombea la sangre a través del aparato circulatorio. Para llevar a cabo esta función trabaja a pleno con sus cuatro cavidades: dos aurículas y dos ventrículos, el lado derecho del corazón recibe la sangre del cuerpo y la envía a los pulmones, allí ocurre un intercambio gaseoso en el que la hemoglobina libera el dióxido de carbono de los tejidos y se carga con oxígeno proveniente del aire que respiramos. La sangre oxigenada pasa de los pulmones al lado izquierdo del corazón desde donde se bombea al resto del cuerpo. La sangre oxigenada llega a los tejidos por las arterias, a su vez la sangre poco oxigenada regresa al corazón a través de las venas.
  3. 3. Una vena es un vaso sanguíneo que conduce la sangre desde los capilares hasta el corazón. Generalmente, las venas se caracterizan porque contienen sangre desoxigenada (que se re- oxigena a su paso por los pulmones), y porque transportan dióxido de carbono y desechos metabólicos procedentes de los tejidos, en dirección de los órganos encargados de su eliminación (los pulmones, los riñones o el hígado) Una arteria es cada uno de los vasos que llevan la sangre desde el corazón hacia los capilares del cuerpo. Nacen de un ventrículo; sus paredes son muy resistentes y elásticas. Etimología: el término "arteria" proviene del griego “ἀρτηρία”, «tubo, conducción (que enlaza)».
  4. 4. Respiramos unos 5-6 litros de aire por minuto. El ritmo de la respiración es más rápido en los niños y en las mujeres que en los hombres El aparato respiratorio es el conjunto de estructuras encargadas de captar el oxígeno del aire e introducirlo en la sangre y expulsar del cuerpo el dióxido de carbono. Su Anatomía la componen: Fosas nasales, tráquea, y los bronquios, Los dos pulmones, las vías respiratorias, y músculos respiratorios que median en el movimiento del aire tanto dentro como fuera del cuerpo humano.

