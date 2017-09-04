George Orwell Consejos para escribir bien en tiempos de ‘posverdad’
En tiempos de engaño universal decir la verdad se convierte en un acto revolucionario
El lenguaje político se emplea para… • Presentar mentiras como verdades • Vestir de honorabilidad acciones despreciables e...
Se consigue mediante argumentosque aparentan solidezcuando en realidad son sólo humo
2+1 problemas de la Comunicación política
Principales problemas… 1. El lenguaje político está lleno de… • Confusión • Medias verdades • Opacidades. 2. Prolifera el ...
Se abusa de… • Metáforas y frases hechas manidas que, de tanto usarse, han perdido su significado y fuerza originales • Te...
4+2 preguntas que hay que hacerse
Primera fase… 1. ¿Qué estoy tratando de decir? 2. ¿Qué palabras expresan eso de la manera más eficaz? 3. ¿Qué imagen consi...
Segunda fase… 5. ¿Puedo decirlo de un modo más breve? 6. ¿He escrito algo feo o que no suena bien y que se puede omitir?
6 reglas que hay que cumplir
Nunca use una metáfora, comparación o frase hecha que esté acostumbrado a ver por escrito
Nunca use una palabra larga cuando una corta significa lo mismo
Si se puede prescindir de una palabra sin que varíe el significado, elimínela siempre
Nunca use la voz pasiva si puede usar la activa
Nunca use extranjerismos, tecnicismos científicos o jerga si existen palabras equivalentes en el lenguaje común
Rompa cualquiera de estas normas antes de escribir una barbaridad
Y como ejemplo…
Todos los animales son iguales, pero algunos animales son más iguales que otros
¡Muchas gracias! Correo: josecavd@gmail.com Blog: sharingideas-josecavd Twitter: @josecavd ––––––––––––––––––––––––– Imáge...
George orwell consejos para escribir bien en tiempos de posverdad

Consejos de George Orwell sobre Comunicación política. Reglas para escribir bien y detectar textos que buscan manipular.

    ×