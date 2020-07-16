Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¿Ya sabes cuánto vas a AHORRAR hoy? Con Tarjeta Única Makro Encuentra mucho más en tiendas Makro y continúa ahorrando.Encu...
Con Tarjeta Única Makro EN TODO AVENAS, CEREALES Y PANETONES 10%dscto. Válido del jueves 16 al miércoles 29 de julio de 20...
S/ Sin piel fresca* x Kg FILETE DE PECHUGAPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 17.99 X KG S/ 15.99 x KG SADIA Congelada* x Kg Gallina entera...
Cerveza Pack de 6 x 330 ml CUSQUEÑAPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 19.90 X PACK S/ 18.90 x PACK Cerveza Pack de 6 x 310 ml PILSENPRECIO...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ofertas con tarjeta unica makro lima

179 views

Published on

15TUM

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ofertas con tarjeta unica makro lima

  1. 1. ¿Ya sabes cuánto vas a AHORRAR hoy? Con Tarjeta Única Makro Encuentra mucho más en tiendas Makro y continúa ahorrando.Encuentra mucho más en tiendas Makro y continúa ahorrando. S/ 15.99 x CAJA Precioregular:S/17.99xCAJA Hamburgues parrillera best meats Caja de 4 unidades OREGON FOODS Precioregular:S/166.50xSACO S/ 162.50 x SACO Arroz extra Nir Saco x 50 Kg FARAON S/ 23.90 x PLANCHA Precioregular:S/25.90xPLANCHA Papel higiénico doble hoja premium Plancha de 6 x 4 unidades NOBLE S/ 3.99 x UNID. Precioregular:S/4.99xUNID. Papas INKA CHIPS sabores variados Unidad x 142 g S/ 8.80 x UNID. Precioregular:S/9.80xUNID. Desodorante Unidad x 90 / 150 ml REXONA Válido del jueves 16 al miércoles 29 de julio de 2020. No válido en otras promociones. *Fotos referenciales. EN PREPARADOS, PRECOCIDOS Y CONSERVAS DE PESCADO 10%dscto. ARO Y M&K LIMA
  2. 2. Con Tarjeta Única Makro EN TODO AVENAS, CEREALES Y PANETONES 10%dscto. Válido del jueves 16 al miércoles 29 de julio de 2020. No válido en otras promociones. *Fotos referenciales. S/ Licuadora shake away TAURUS PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 79.90 X UNID. S/ 69.90 x UNID. Pollo mercado fresco* x Kg AVINKAPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 6.99 X KG Olla / cacerola / sartén # 16 / 22 / 24 / 26 RECORDPRECIO REGULAR DESDE: S/ 19.89 X UNID. 10%dscto. S/ 5.99 x KG Salchicha frankfurter Paquete x 1 Kg CERDEÑAPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 21.29 X UNID. S/ 19.79 x PQTE. Helados Sabores variados Unidad x 1 L PEZIDURI PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 9.90 X UNID. S/ 8.90 x UNID. Leche evaporada light Plancha de 24 x 400 g GLORIAPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 69.90 X PLANCHA S/ 67.90 x PLANCHA Aceite Unidad x 5 L COCINEROPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 29.99 X UNID. S/ 27.99 x UNID. Trozos / ﬁlete de atún Pack de 6 x 170 g A1PRECIO REGULAR DESDE: S/ 21.99 X PACK S/ 2.00 x PACK Ahorro Adicional Leche evaporada Plancha de 12 x 410 g AROPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 29.49 X PLANCHA S/ 27.99 x PLANCHA Conserva de durazno Unidad x 822 g ACONCAGUAPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 6.49 X UNID. S/ 5.49 x UNID. Sabores variados Unidad x 124 g Papas PRINGLES PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 6.70 X UNID. S/ 5.70 x UNID. Papas Lays x 160 g + Piqueo Snax x 200 g FRITO LAY PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 10.99 X PACK S/ 9.49 x PACK
  3. 3. S/ Sin piel fresca* x Kg FILETE DE PECHUGAPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 17.99 X KG S/ 15.99 x KG SADIA Congelada* x Kg Gallina entera PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 6.49 X KG S/ 5.49 x KG Jamonada cuadrada en tajadas NAPOLITANAPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 7.29 X PQTE. S/ 6.29 x PQTE. Paquete x 500 g Café tostado gourmet Unidad x 250 g ALTOMAYOPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 8.65 X UNID. S/ 7.65 x UNID. Café molido selecto Unidad x 454 g CAFETALPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 13.50 X UNID. S/ 12.50 x UNID. Azúcar Rubia / Blanca Bolsa x 5 Kg ARO PRECIO REGULAR DESDE: S/ 14.79 X BOLSA S/ 1.00 x BOLSA Ahorro Adicional Filete de atún agua / girasol / acv Unidad x 150 / 170 g FLORIDAPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 4.99 X UNID. S/ 3.99 x UNID. Trozos de atún Unidad x 170 g FLORIDAPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 4.70 X UNID. S/ 3.70 x UNID. Trozos / ﬁlete de atún Pack de 6 x 170 g PRIMORPRECIO REGULAR DESDE: S/ 26.49 X PACK S/ 3.00 x PACK Ahorro Adicional PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 34.50 X UNID. S/ 31.50 x UNID. Unidad x 1000 g Modiﬁcador lácteo activ go MILO PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 6.50 X UNID. S/ 5.50 x UNID. Unidad x 300 g Crema de leche NESTLÉ PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 2.70 X PACK S/ 2.20 x PACK Sabores variados Pack de 6 unidades Galleta TENTACIÓN
  4. 4. Cerveza Pack de 6 x 330 ml CUSQUEÑAPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 19.90 X PACK S/ 18.90 x PACK Cerveza Pack de 6 x 310 ml PILSENPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 19.50 X PACK S/ 18.50 x PACK Shampoo / acondicionador Fragancias variadas Unidad x 680 ml ELVIVE PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 22.80 X UNID. S/ 20.80 x UNID. TCEAmáxima:113.77%.Ejemplo: TCEAreferencialcalculadaconunaTEA:88.50%.PorunconsumodeS/1,000aunplazode12meses,tendráuntotaldeinteresesdeS/520.31.EnlamedidaquelaTarjetatengamovimientosy/osaldodeudor,secobraráSegurodeDesgravamenmensualdeS/7.50,pormembresíaanualdeS/29.Se consideraenvíodeEstadodeCuentavirtualsincosto.Penalidadesporincumplimientodel3.5%delmontoimpagoquesegenerarándemaneraacumulativaporunmontomínimo,aldía1:S/45;aldía30:S/50;aldía60,90y120:S/55.Montomáximoencadatramodemora:S/99.Factordeamortización:24meses.Año:360días.Sujeto alITF0.005%.Mayorinformaciónsobretasasdeinterés,comisiones,gastosypenalidades,eneltarifariovigenteubicadoenlaReddeAgenciasCrediScotiayenCrediScotiaenLíneawww.crediscotia.com.peocomunícateconnuestraBancaTelefónicaal211-9000(Lima)oal0-801-1-9000desdeteléfonosﬁjosdeprovincias.Condiciones: PromociónválidaentiendasMakrodeLimapagandoconTarjetaÚnicaMakrodel16/7/2020al29/7/20y/ohastaagotarstock.Stockmáximodecadaproducto:10unidadesporTiendaMakro.CantidadmáximadecompraporPasaporteMakroyporTarjetaÚnicaMakro:5unidades(exceptoproductosdelascategoríasaves,carnesy cerdoxkg:20kg/Productosdelascategoríaslíneablancaypequeñoelectro:1unidad.)portiendaMakro,pordíayporclienteduranteelperiodoquedurelapromoción.Noválidoconotraspromociones.Participanlosproductosconlogode“AhorroImparable”indicadosenelEncartecatorcenal15.Lasimágenesdelosproductosson referenciales.LadeudageneradaapartirdelosconsumosrealizadosconlaTarjetaÚnicaMakroy/osusadicionales,secargarásobrelalíneadecréditodelaTarjetadeCréditoÚnicaVisadeltitular.CrediScotiaactúacomomediodepago,porloquenoseráresponsableporlacalidadnilaidoneidaddelosproductosy/oserviciosprestados porMakro.Todocréditoestásujetoaevaluacióncrediticiadeacuerdoalapolíticadecréditosvigente.LadeudageneradaapartirdelosconsumosrealizadosconlaTarjetaÚnicaMakroy/osusadicionales,secargarásobrelalíneadecréditodelaTarjetadeCréditoÚnicaVisadeltitular.LaTarjetaÚnicaMakrosolopuedeserutilizadapara realizarcomprasenlastiendasMakroanivelnacional.Lascaracterísticas,condiciones,comisionesybeneﬁciosqueaplicanalaTarjetaÚnicaMakrosonlasestablecidasenelContratodeTarjetadeCréditoyHojadeResumencorrespondienteasuTarjetaÚnicaVisa. RED LAGER ∞ TRIGO ∞ DORADA ∞ MALTA Lavavajilla limón Unidad x 1 Kg AYUDÍNPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 5.90 X UNID. S/ 4.90 x UNID. PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 59.90 X BOLSA S/ 56.90 x BOLSA Detergente Bolsa x 9 Kg ACE PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 79.90 X UNID. S/ 69.90 x UNID. Olla arrocera negra Capacidad: 1.8 L TAURUS PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 14.90 X UNID. S/ 12.90 x UNID. BANCO PLEGABLE BLANCO ∞ ROJO ∞ NEGRO Bolsax7.2Kg FRISKIESPRECIO REGULAR: S/ 65.00 X BOLSA S/ 61.00 x BOLSA Alimento para gato selección especial PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 102.90 X SACO Alimento para perro Saboresvarios Sacox25Kg MIMASKOT S/ 97.90 x SACO PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 94.50 X SACO S/ 90.50 x SACO Alimento para perro Saboresvarios Sacox22Kg Saboresvarios Sacox22Kg RICOCAN PRECIO REGULAR: S/ 6.29 X KG S/ 5.29 x KG Pierna con encuentro de pollo Congelado*xKgCongelado*xKg AROCONGELADO INDIVIDUAL (IQF)

×