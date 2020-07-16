Successfully reported this slideshow.
TU ALIADO DEL AHORRO TE TRAE: DEL 16 AL 29 DE JULIOLIMA15 TuMejorAliado Leche entera Uht GLORIA Unidad x 1 L Precio x unid...
S/19.49XBOLSA Hamburguesa de carne RANCHERAS Bolsa de 10 unidades Costillas de cerdo st louis congeladas* QUIRCH x kg. S/1...
S/17.99XCAJA Hamburgues parrillera best meats OREGON FOODS Caja de 4 unidades S/15.99XCAJA S/4.99XUNID. Papas INKACHIPS sa...
Gaseosa PEPSI Pack de 20 x 500 ml. S/23.90XPACK Shampoo H&S / PANTENE fragancias variadas Tira de 12 x 18 ml. S/9.00XTIRA ...
Carbón maderas duras ARO Bolsa x 3 / 10 / 25 kg. S/13.90XBOLSA DESDE: Plato bandeja PB2 FIESTA/ FIRME Paquete de 50 unidad...
Carne molida pre formada TERNEZ congelada* Paquete de 8 x 100 g. MANDARINATANGO x kg. CHOCLO MERCADO entero x unidad S/1.9...
Producto cárnico la super rica SAN FERNANDO Bolsa x 14 unidades S/9.95 S/9.65X BOLSA A PARTIR DE 3 BOLSASPRECIO X BOLSA Pa...
S/1.85 PRECIO X UNID. S/1.69X UNID. A PARTIR DE 6 UNIDS. Yogurt yopimix LAIVE chocolate / hojuelas Unidad x 100 g. S/3.25X...
Queso fresco LAIVE x kg. S/22.99X KG. Parmesano rallado LAPAULINA fino / grueso Bolsa x 500 g. S/28.99X BOLSA S/6.29X UNID...
•CARNE •RICOTAY ESPINACA•VERDURAS Yogurt LAIVE / SBELT Unidad x 1.8 kg. Leche sin lactosa LAIVE Unidad x 1 L Siempre encon...
Arroz extra añejo verde FARAON Saco x 49 kg. S/151.00X SACO Harina GRANO DE ORO preparada / sin preparar Unidad x 1 kg. S/...
Arroz extra tacuari SAMAN Saco x 50 kg. S/162.90XSACO S/27.99XPLANCHA S/165.90X SACO S/29.49X PLANCHA Leche evaporada ARO ...
S/3.20X DISPLAY DESDE: Chocolate VIZZIO Display de 20 x 21 / 72 / 131 g. S/19.99X TIRA Modificador lácteo MILO Tira de 24 ...
Papas Lay's clásicas / Piqueosnax/Doritosdippas FRITO LAY Unidad x 200 / 210 / 280 g. S/2.80X PACK Galleta de soda SAN JOR...
S/14.80X PACK Agua SAN LUIS sin gas / con gas Pack de 6 x 2.5 L S/12.90X PACK Agua SAN MATEO sin gas / con gas Pack de 15 ...
Agua sin gas SAN CARLOS Pack de 20 x 500 ml. S/14.10X PACK Gaseosa SPRITE / FANTA/ KOLAINGLESA Pack de 12 x 500 ml. LLÉVAT...
S/32.99X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 UNIDS. S/34.79 PRECIO X UNID. Ron CARTAVIO Unidad x 1750 ml. Cerveza HEINEKEN Pack de 6 x 330...
S/84.99X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 UNIDS. S/86.99 PRECIO X UNID. Whisky 12 años CHIVAS REGAL Unidad x 750 ml. S/99.49X UNID. A P...
S/14.90X COMBO Shampoo T6 x 45 ml. + shampooyacondicionador T12 x 24 ml. + 10 ml. SEDAL fragancias variadas S/12.90X UNID....
S/11.20X UNID. Alcohol en gel NEX Unidad x 380 ml. S/11.00X UNID. Alcohol en gel MONCLER Unidad x 350 ml. S/37.00X UNID. S...
S/13.90 S/12.90X BOLSA A PARTIR DE 2 BOLSASPRECIO X BOLSA Detergente floral MAGIABLANCA Bolsa x 2 kg. S/4.90X PACK DESDE: ...
Vaso termix 8 / 10 oz PAMOLSA Paquete de 25 / 1000 unidades S/1.90X PQTE. DESDE: Pañal premium BABYSEC Tallas: m / g / xg ...
Cuchillo 5'' TRAMONTINA Blister de 12 unidades S/29.90X BLISTER DESDE: Bowl deluxe KMW Capacidad: 0.70 / 1.3 / 2.3 / 3.8 L...
Congeladora dual horizontal LIBERO Capacidad: 200 L S/869.00X UNID. Escoba mayor alcance BETTANIN S/13.90X UNID. S/5.39X P...
Alimento para perro ZEUS Saco x 15 kg. S/39.99X SACO Alimento húmedo para perro THOR sabores variados Unidad x 330 g. S/3....
Tú ya nos conoces 10%DSCTO. Válido del jueves 16 al miércoles 29 de julio del 2020. No válido con otras promociones. *Foto...
Tú ya nos conoces OFERTAS VÁLIDAS DEL JUEVES 16 AL MIÉRCOLES 29 DE JULIO DEL 2020 Y/O HASTAAGOTAR STOCK EN TIENDA MAKRO LI...
  1. 1. TU ALIADO DEL AHORRO TE TRAE: DEL 16 AL 29 DE JULIOLIMA15 TuMejorAliado Leche entera Uht GLORIA Unidad x 1 L Precio x unid: s/ 4.19 Gaseosa PEPSI Unidad x 3 L Arroz extra nir FARAON Saco x 50 kg. 10%DSCTO. Válido del jueves 16 al miércoles 29 de julio del 2020. No válido con otras promociones. Foto referencial* EN TODO AVENAS, CEREALES Y PANETONES S/5.99X UNID. POR CADA 4 UNIDS. S/6.40PRECIO X UNID. S/25.90X PLANCHA Papel higiénico doble hoja premium NOBLE Plancha de 6 x 4 unidades S/3.79X UNID. LLEVANDO LA CAJA DE 12 UNIDS. S/3.99LLEVANDO EL TRIPACK X UNID. S/23.90XPLANCHA S/166.50X SACO S/162.50XSACO PRODUCTO NUEVO
  2. 2. S/19.49XBOLSA Hamburguesa de carne RANCHERAS Bolsa de 10 unidades Costillas de cerdo st louis congeladas* QUIRCH x kg. S/17.99XKG. Huevos de corral LACALERA Bandeja de 30 unidades S/14.99XBDJ. Panceta con hueso en tira empacada al vacío TERNEZ con piel / sin piel x kg. S/19.99XKG. S/13.99 PRECIO X BOLSA S/12.99X BOLSA LLEVANDO LA CAJA DE 10 BOLSAS AHORRO X CAJA: S/ 10.00 Filete de basa premium ARO Bolsa x 1 kg. S/8.99 PRECIO X BOLSA S/8.49X BOLSA LLEVANDO LA CAJA DE 20 BOLSAS AHORRO X CAJA: S/ 10.00 Porciones de perico sin piel FROZEN Bolsa x 500 g.
  3. 3. S/17.99XCAJA Hamburgues parrillera best meats OREGON FOODS Caja de 4 unidades S/15.99XCAJA S/4.99XUNID. Papas INKACHIPS sabores variados Unidad x 142 g. S/3.99XUNID. S/2.49XUNID. DESDE: Maní con pasas / mixtura de nueces / nueces peladas SANTIS Unidad x 100 g. S/1.36XUNID. Tallarín / spaghetti GN Unidad x 500 g. Aceite vegetal CIELO Caja de 12 x 1 L Precio x caja: S/ 55.29 S/5.00X UNID. Arroz superior rojo / extra nir naranja FARAON Bolsa x 5 kg. S/16.40X BOLSA DESDE: Salsa barbacoa HELLMANN'S Unidad x 1 kg. S/11.99X UNID. Crema de avellana NUTELLA Unidad x 3 kg. S/125.00X UNID. EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR
  4. 4. Gaseosa PEPSI Pack de 20 x 500 ml. S/23.90XPACK Shampoo H&S / PANTENE fragancias variadas Tira de 12 x 18 ml. S/9.00XTIRA Whisky etiqueta negra JOHNNIEWALKER Unidad x 750 ml. S/88.90XUNID. Manjar NESTLÉ Bolsa x 4.5 kg. S/48.00XBOLSA Alcohol en gel NEX Unidad x 1.1 L S/21.50XUNID. EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR Manjar / fudge LEITE / LEITITO Unidad x 400 / 900 g. / 1 kg. S/5.30XUNID. DESDE: LLÉVATE GRATIS AZÚCAR DULFINA BOLSAX1 KG. EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR Desodorante REXONA Unidad x 90 / 150 ml. S/9.80XUNID. S/8.80XUNID. •ESPECIAL •CLÁSICO •ESPECIAL HELADERO EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR Limpiador de pisos CIF fragancias variadas Unidad x 3.5 L S/13.90XUNID.
  5. 5. Carbón maderas duras ARO Bolsa x 3 / 10 / 25 kg. S/13.90XBOLSA DESDE: Plato bandeja PB2 FIESTA/ FIRME Paquete de 50 unidades S/2.90XPQTE. Alimento para perro NUTRICAN adulto / cachorro Saco x 25 kg. S/79.99XSACO DESDE: Papel higiénico doble hoja rindemax SUAVE Paquete de 6 x 4 rollos S/23.90XPQTE. Toallas húmedas recién nacido PAMPERS Paquete de 192 unidades S/26.70XPQTE. Olla / cacerola / sartén RECORD # 16 / 22 / 24 / 26 S/19.89XUNID. DESDE: 10%DSCTO. Licuadora shake away TAURUS S/79.90XUNID. S/69.90XUNID. Congeladora dual ARO Capacidad: 300 / 500 ml. S/1059DESDE:
  6. 6. Carne molida pre formada TERNEZ congelada* Paquete de 8 x 100 g. MANDARINATANGO x kg. CHOCLO MERCADO entero x unidad S/1.99XUNID. S/4.99X KG. Molleja de pollo congelada* SADIA x kg. S/8.99X BOLSA Pollos saborizados REDONDOS Bolsa x 650 g. S/20.99XBDJ. Champiñon entero PACCU Bandeja x 1 kg. Te esperamos en nuestras tiendas a partir de las 7:00 am. Pollo mercado fresco* AVINKA x kg. S/6.99XKG. S/5.99XKG. S/12.99X PQTE. A PARTIR DE 3 PQTES. S/13.99PRECIO X PQTE. S/0.99X KG. A PARTIR DE 5 KG. S/1.99PRECIO X KG. Pechuga pavita trozada congelada* SAN FERNANDO x kg. S/10.99X KG. S/8.99XKG. •CRIOLLO •PACHAMANCA•ESTOFADO •ORIENTAL S/17.99X KG. FILETE DE PECHUGA sin piel fresca* x kg. S/15.99XKG. PIÑA GOLDEN BABY x kg. Golden premium: s/ 4.49 x kg. S/3.49XKG.
  7. 7. Producto cárnico la super rica SAN FERNANDO Bolsa x 14 unidades S/9.95 S/9.65X BOLSA A PARTIR DE 3 BOLSASPRECIO X BOLSA Papas prefritas congeladas CASTEL Bolsa x 2.5 kg. S/13.99 S/12.49 LLEVANDO LA CAJA DE 4 BOLSASPRECIO X BOLSA X BOLSA S/17.99 PRECIO X BOLSA S/16.99X BOLSA LLEVANDO LA CAJA DE 8 BOLSAS AHORRO X CAJA: S/. 8.00 Anillas de calamar gigante congelado PACIFIC STAR Bolsa x 1 kg. Filete de pechuga SADIA congelada* Bolsa x 1 kg. S/9.99X BOLSA S/8.99XBOLSA Gallina entera congelada* SADIAx kg. S/6.49X KG. S/5.49XKG. Nuggets de pollo / pechuga de pollo SAN FERNANDO Bolsa x 2 kg. S/32.99X BOLSA DESDE: Nos preocupamos por nuestros clientes y colaboradores, por eso en todas nuestras tiendas manejamos un protocolo de desinfección todas las semanas. Chuleta de cerdo mariposa con piel TERNEZ congelada* RG: 240 - 260 x kg. S/12.99X KG. Hamburguesa de res OTTO KUNZ Bolsa de 8 unidades S/16.99X BOLSA S/16.99 PRECIO X BOLSA S/15.99X BOLSA LLEVANDO LA CAJA DE 10 BOLSAS AHORRO X CAJA: S/ 10.00 S/1.00XBOLSA LLEVANDO LA CAJA AHORRA ADICIONAL: Tubo de calamar limpio EASY Bolsa x 1 kg. Langostino 41 a 60 ARO Bolsa x 1 kg. S/34.99X BOLSA Filete de salmón con piel VADIMAR x kg. S/47.99X KG. CONGELADO INDIVIDUAL (IQF)
  8. 8. S/1.85 PRECIO X UNID. S/1.69X UNID. A PARTIR DE 6 UNIDS. Yogurt yopimix LAIVE chocolate / hojuelas Unidad x 100 g. S/3.25X BOLSA A PARTIR DE 3 BOLSAS S/3.49 PRECIO X BOLSA Yogurt ARO vainilla / fresa Bolsa x 1 kg. S/13.59LLEVANDO LA CAJA DE 10 BOLSAS X BOLSA S/14.99PRECIO X BOLSA A PARTIR DE 2 BOLSAS S/13.99X BOLSA EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN SODIO Pan artesano BIMBO blanco / integral Bolsa x 530 g. Tortillas trigo / wraps / integral Bolsa x 310 g. + combo + S/13.99X COMBO Tenemos un compromiso con nuestros aliados, por eso trabajamos en el abastecimiento continuo de nuestras tiendas. Yogurt GLORIA sabores variados Unidad x 185 g. S/1.10X UNID. A PARTIR DE 9 UNIDS. S/1.14 PRECIO X UNID. Hot dog SUIZA cerdo / res Paquete x 440 g. S/8.29X PQTE. •FRESA•VAINILLA•DURAZNO Alimento lácteo YOFRESH Unidad x 330 g. S/1.95X UNID. Jamón en tajadas MILANO Paquete x 500 g. S/8.19X PQTE. Jamonada cuadrada en tajadas NAPOLITANA Paquete x 500 g. S/7.29X PQTE. S/6.29XPQTE. Salchicha frankfurter CERDEÑA Paquete x 1 kg. S/21.29X PQTE. S/19.79XPQTE. Filete de tilapia 5/7 oz. ARO Bolsa x 1 kg. EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN SODIO
  9. 9. Queso fresco LAIVE x kg. S/22.99X KG. Parmesano rallado LAPAULINA fino / grueso Bolsa x 500 g. S/28.99X BOLSA S/6.29X UNID. A PARTIR DE 3 UNIDS. S/6.59 PRECIO X UNID. Queso crema DELICE Unidad x 190 g. Pan hot dog junior / hamburguesa junior ARO Bolsa x 8 unidades S/4.69X BOLSA DESDE: S/11.89X UNID. A PARTIR DE 3 UNIDS. S/12.49 PRECIO X UNID. Mantequilla con sal GLORIA Unidad x 400 g. Tostadas M&K clásicas / integrales Paquete de 10 x 115 / 125 g. S/2.89X PQTE. Recuerda realizar una compra responsable. Haz tu lista de compras para una visita más rápida y efectiva a nuestras tiendas. ALTO EN SODIO EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO Queso edam en tajadas BONLÉ Paquete x 185 g S/7.39X PQTE. Margarina clásica DORINA Unidad x 90 g. S/1.39X UNID. LLEVANDO LA CAJA DE 20 UNIDS. S/1.99 PRECIO X UNID. Salmas horneadas SANNISIMO clásicas / maíz morado Caja de 8 / 12 unidades S/6.99X CAJA DESDE: Pan familiar SUPERBOM blanco / integral Bolsa x 465 / 495 g. S/4.99X BOLSA
  10. 10. •CARNE •RICOTAY ESPINACA•VERDURAS Yogurt LAIVE / SBELT Unidad x 1.8 kg. Leche sin lactosa LAIVE Unidad x 1 L Siempre encontrarás lo que tú y tu familia necesitan en: www.makro.com.pe y en nuestras redes sociales S/6.85X SIXPACK LLEVANDO LA CAJA DE 4 SIXPACKS S/6.99 PRECIO X SIXPACK Activ - go rtd MILO Sixpack x 165 ml. S/4.29 S/3.89X UNID. A PARTIR DE 4 UNIDS.PRECIO X UNID. S/3.55X UNID. LLEVANDO LA CAJA DE 12 UNIDS. Leche light Uht LAIVE Unidad x 1 L Ravioles ARO Bolsa x 1 kg. S/18.99X BOLSA Fruta congelada en trozos ELFRUTERO Bolsa x 1 kg. S/8.49X BOLSA DESDE: S/4.69 S/4.49X UNID. LLEVANDO EL TRIPACKPRECIO X UNID. S/4.09X UNID. LLEVANDO LA CAJA DE 12 UNIDS. Leche niños UHT GLORIA Unidad x 1 L Choclo americano congelado PASFROST Bolsa x 1 kg. S/8.49X BOLSA Concentrado REGIONAL Bolsa x 2 L S/9.99X BOLSA •CHICHA•MARACUYÁ •PIÑA S/3.89LLEVANDO LA CAJA DE 12 UNIDS. X UNID. S/4.39PRECIO X UNID. LLEVANDO EL FOURPACK S/4.09X UNID. S/7.99X UNID. A PARTIR DE 3 UNIDS. S/8.48PRECIO X UNID. •PIÑAGOLDEN •PIÑAHAWAI •PAPAYA Helados PEZIDURI sabores variados Unidad x 1 L S/9.90X UNID. S/8.90XUNID.
  11. 11. Arroz extra añejo verde FARAON Saco x 49 kg. S/151.00X SACO Harina GRANO DE ORO preparada / sin preparar Unidad x 1 kg. S/3.90X UNID. DESDE: Arroz ARO extra / superior nir Bolsa x 5 kg. S/14.99X BOLSA DESDE: Infusiones MCCOLIN´S Caja x 100 sobres S/6.80X CAJA •TÉ CANELA•MANZANILLA•ANÍS S/12.50XUNID. Café molido selecto CAFETAL Unidad x 454 g. S/13.50X UNID. Pasta larga ANITA Unidad x 500 g. S/1.50X UNID. Porque quieres seguir avanzando, hoy somos Ingresando a: www.makro.com.pe/capacitaciones S/6.90X UNID. Cebada instantánea ECCO Unidad x 190 g. S/69.90X PLANCHA Leche evaporada light GLORIA Plancha de 24 x 400 gr. S/67.90XPLANCHA Café tostado gourmet ALTOMAYO Unidad x 250 gr. S/8.65X UNID. S/7.65XUNID. Azúcar ARO rubia / blanca Bolsa x 5 kg. S/14.79X BOLSA DESDE: S/1.00XBOLSA AHORRA ADICIONAL
  12. 12. Arroz extra tacuari SAMAN Saco x 50 kg. S/162.90XSACO S/27.99XPLANCHA S/165.90X SACO S/29.49X PLANCHA Leche evaporada ARO Plancha de 12 x 410 g. Nuestros medios de pago son: Aceite COCINERO Unidad x 5 L S/29.99X UNID. S/27.99XUNID. S/3.99XUNID. Filete de atún agua / girasol / acv FLORIDA Unidad x 150 / 170 g. S/4.99X UNID. Aceite vegetal CIL Balde x 20 L S/105.99X BALDE Aceite premium PRIMOR Caja de 12 x 1 L Precio x caja: S/ 83.89 S/7.19X UNID. S/2.00XPACK AHORRA ADICIONAL Trozos / Filete de atún A1 Pack de 6 x 170 g. S/21.99X PACK DESDE: Trozos / Filete de atún PRIMOR Pack de 6 x 170 g. S/26.49X PACK DESDE: S/3.00XPACK AHORRA ADICIONAL S/6.49X UNID. Conserva de durazno ACONCAGUA Unidad x 822 g. S/5.49XUNID. Trozos de atún FLORIDA Unidad x 170 g. S/4.70X UNID. S/3.70XUNID.
  13. 13. S/3.20X DISPLAY DESDE: Chocolate VIZZIO Display de 20 x 21 / 72 / 131 g. S/19.99X TIRA Modificador lácteo MILO Tira de 24 x 18 g. Menestras FARAON Bolsa x 500 g. S/3.20X BOLSA DESDE Papas lays 160 g. + piqueo snax 200 g. FRITO LAY S/10.99X PACK S/9.49XPACK En Makro no nos detenemos porque somos #AliadosPorElPerú ! EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR S/34.50X UNID. Modificador lácteo activ go MILO Unidad x 1000 g. S/31.50XUNID. Snacks variados VILLANATURA Bolsa x 500 g. S/9.99X BOLSA DESDE: Papas PRINGLES sabores variados Unidad x 124 g. S/5.70XUNID. S/6.70X UNID. S/12.99X UNID. DESDE: Cremas WALIBI Unidad x 1 kg. •CREMADE ROCOTO •AJI CRIOLLO •ACEITUNESA•MAYOPALTA EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR
  14. 14. Papas Lay's clásicas / Piqueosnax/Doritosdippas FRITO LAY Unidad x 200 / 210 / 280 g. S/2.80X PACK Galleta de soda SAN JORGE Pack de 7 x 40 g. Filete / trozos de atún en aceite vegetal BELTRÁN Pack de 6 x 170 g Filete de atún acv x 1000 g.: S/ 19.99 S/6.50X UNID. Crema de leche NESTLÉ Unidad x 300 g. S/5.50XUNID. S/14.50X BOLSA Cereal ARO flake / azucarado Bolsa x 1 kg. S/5.50X BOLSA Chupete GLOBO POP sabores variados Bolsa x 24 unidades S/4.50XBOLSA ! S/23.99X PACK A PARTIR DE 2 PACKS DESDE: S/24.49PRECIO X PACK DESDE: S/2.20XPACK S/2.70X PACK Galleta TENTACIÓN sabores variados Pack de 6 unidades Nos preocupamos por nuestros clientes y colaboradores, por eso en todas nuestras tiendas manejamos un protocolo de desinfección todas las semanas. S/2.20X PACK Bizcocho chocman COSTA Pack de 6 x 30 g. EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR S/5.50PRECIO X UNID. DESDE S/5.20X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 UNIDS. DESDE
  15. 15. S/14.80X PACK Agua SAN LUIS sin gas / con gas Pack de 6 x 2.5 L S/12.90X PACK Agua SAN MATEO sin gas / con gas Pack de 15 x 600 ml. S/9.50X UNID. Panetón zipper BALDARACCI Unidad x 900 g. S/21.00X UNID. Panetón zipper D'ONOFRIO Unidad x 900 g. S/8.60X DISPLAY A PARTIR DE 2 DISPLAY S/8.90PRECIO X DISPLAY S/20.00X UNID. Panetón zipper TODINNO Unidad x 900 g. S/20.00X UNID. Panetón zipper GLORIA Unidad x 900 g. S/12.99X PACK Agua sin gas CIELO Pack de 6 x 2.5 L Galleta MOROCHAS Pack de 8 x 30 g. Chocolate CAÑONAZO Display de 24 x 22 g. Tenemos un compromiso con nuestros aliados, por eso trabajamos en el abastecimiento continuo de nuestras tiendas. EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR S/5.80X PACK LLEVANDO LA CAJA DE 18 PACKS S/5.99PRECIO X PACK S/4.50X UNID. Jugo GLORIA durazno / naranja Unidad x 1.5 L *FOTOREFERENCIAL
  16. 16. Agua sin gas SAN CARLOS Pack de 20 x 500 ml. S/14.10X PACK Gaseosa SPRITE / FANTA/ KOLAINGLESA Pack de 12 x 500 ml. LLÉVATE 2 UNIDS. A: Precio x unid.: s/ 5.50 S/7.70X PACK A PARTIR DE 2 PACKS PRECIO X PACK S/7.80 Debes utilizar el código: CALIMODPERU. Ingresa a la web: https://www.calimodstore.com/. No es acumulable con otras promociones. Aplica sólo para productos de etiqueta. En toda la tienda virtual Calimod 10%Dscto. Ingresando a: www.clubmakro.com.pe Con el club makro obtén éste y muchos beneficios más... Gaseosa ORO / BIG COLA NEGRA Unidad x 3.3 L Recuerda realizar una compra responsable. Haz tu lista de compras para una visita más rápida y efectiva a nuestras tiendas. S/12.09X PACK Gaseosa GUARANÁ Pack de 15 x 450 ml. S/8.89X PACK Rehidratante surtido SPORADE Pack de 6 x 500 ml. S/20.50X PACK Rehidratante tropical SPORADE Pack de 6 x 1.5 L Jugo frugos FRESH Unidad x 2.5 L S/4.00X UNID.S/9.50X PACK Jugo CIFRUT citrus / fruit punch Pack de 12 x 500 ml. S/9.99
  17. 17. S/32.99X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 UNIDS. S/34.79 PRECIO X UNID. Ron CARTAVIO Unidad x 1750 ml. Cerveza HEINEKEN Pack de 6 x 330 ml S/24.90X PACK •BLANCO •BLACK Siempre encontrarás lo que tú y tu familia necesitan en: www.makro.com.pe y en nuestras redes sociales S/29.90X UNID. A PARTIR DE 4 UNIDS. S/30.90 PRECIO X UNID. Vino CASILLERO DELDIABLO Unidad x 750 ml. S/24.49X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 UNIDS. S/24.99 PRECIO X UNID. Vino INTIPALKA Unidad x 750 ml. •MALBEC •TANNAT •SYRAH •SAUVI BLANCO S/19.90X PACK Cerveza CUSQUEÑA Pack de 6 x 330 ml. S/18.90XPACK S/16.99X PACK Cerveza PILSEN Pack de 6 x 310 ml. S/15.99XPACK •CABERNET •CARMENERE •MALBEC •MERLOT S/18.80X PACK Gaseosa COCA- COLA/ INCAKOLA Pack de 2 x 3 L EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR S/8.99X PACK Gaseosa ginger ale EVERVESS Pack de 2 x 1.5 L EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO ALTO EN AZÚCAR •RED LAGER •TRIGO •MALTA•DORADA
  18. 18. S/84.99X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 UNIDS. S/86.99 PRECIO X UNID. Whisky 12 años CHIVAS REGAL Unidad x 750 ml. S/99.49X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 UNIDS. S/99.99 PRECIO X UNID. Pisco QUEIROLO Unidad x 4 L S/23.89X UNID. Pisco la botija TABERNERO Unidad x 700 ml. S/26.99X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 UNIDS. PRECIO X UNID. S/29.99 Ron KINGSTON 62 gold / white Unidad x 750 ml. Agua sin gas CIELO Unidad x 7 L S/5.50X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 UNIDS. S/5.70PRECIO X UNID. S/128.90X COMBO Ron 5 años FLOR DE CAÑA Unidad x 750 ml. Whisky JACKDANIEL´S Unidad x 750 ml. + Porque quieres seguir avanzando, hoy somos Ingresando a: www.makro.com.pe/capacitaciones •QUEBRANTA•ACHOLADO •ITALIA S/89.99X COMBO Licor APEROL Unidad x 750 ml. Espumante pro - spritz CINZANO Unidad x 750 ml. + Gin BEEFEATER Unidad x 750 ml. Agua tónica BRITVIC Pack de 12 x 150 ml. + S/92.99X COMBO combo + combo + combo + •QUEBRANTA•ACHOLADO
  19. 19. S/14.90X COMBO Shampoo T6 x 45 ml. + shampooyacondicionador T12 x 24 ml. + 10 ml. SEDAL fragancias variadas S/12.90X UNID. Crema dental + cepillo ORALB Unidad x 75 ml. S/10.50X PACK Jabón cream care NIVEA Pack de 6 x 75 g. S/14.50X UNID. Shampoo 400 ml. / acondicionador 400 ml. / tratamiento intensivo 170 ml. PANTENE S/32.90X UNID. Shampoo H&S fragancias variadas Unidad x 1 L S/15.90X COMBO S/28.50X COMBO S/8.00X UNID. Jabón líquido BACTERION Unidad x 300 ml. Nuestros medios de pago son: combo + Crema dental triple acción DENTO Pack de 3 x 75 ml. Jabón líquido PLUSBELLE Unidad x 400 ml. + combo + Shampoo o acondicionador DOVE Unidad x 400 ml. Súper acondicionador Unidad x 170 ml. + S/26.90X COMBO Shampoo o acondicionador BIOEXPERT Unidad x 350 ml. *Desodorante AXE Unidad x 90 / 97 / 150 ml. + *FRAGANCIAS VARIADAS combo + S/19.50X PACK Shampoo + acondicionador KONZIL fragancias variadas Pack de 2 x 375 ml. •STAGES •FROZEN •STAR WARS
  20. 20. S/11.20X UNID. Alcohol en gel NEX Unidad x 380 ml. S/11.00X UNID. Alcohol en gel MONCLER Unidad x 350 ml. S/37.00X UNID. Shampoo JOHNSON'S BABY Unidad x 1 L S/11.90 S/11.20X PACK A PARTIR DE 2 PACKPRECIO X PACK Esponja verde 2 en 1 SCOTCH-BRITE Pack de 6 unidades En Makro no nos detenemos porque somos #AliadosPorElPerú S/8.50X UNID. Jabón líquido BALLERINA fragancias variadas Unidad x 900 ml. S/37.90X PLANCHA Papel higiénico doble hoja ELITE DUO Plancha de 12 x 4 rollos S/31.90 S/31.50X PLANCHA A PARTIR DE 2 PLANCHASPRECIO X PLANCHA Papel higiénico doble hoja SUAVE VERDE Plancha de 12 x 4 rollos S/22.80X UNID. Shampoo / acondicionador ELVIVE fragancias variadas Unidad x 680 ml. S/20.80XUNID. *FOTOREFERENCIAL
  21. 21. S/13.90 S/12.90X BOLSA A PARTIR DE 2 BOLSASPRECIO X BOLSA Detergente floral MAGIABLANCA Bolsa x 2 kg. S/4.90X PACK DESDE: Jabón de lavar POPEYE Pack de 5 x 210 g. S/40.10 S/32.50X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 BOLSAPRECIO X BOLSA Detergente active duo BOLIVAR Bolsa x 4.5 kg. S/11.90 S/10.90X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 UNIDS.PRECIO X UNID. Limpiador en gel 2 en 1 CIF Unidad x 500 ml. S/12.40X UNID. Limpia todo SAPOLIO fragancias variadas Unidad x 5 L Detergente ACE Bolsa x 9 kg. S/59.90X BOLSA Lejía tradicional LIGURIA Unidad x 1 gl. S/8.90X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 UNIDS. S/9.20PRECIO X UNID. S/76.50 S/74.90X SACO A PARTIR DE 2 SACOSPRECIO X SACO Detergente MARSELLA Saco x 14 kg. Nos preocupamos por nuestros clientes y colaboradores, por eso en todas nuestras tiendas, manejamos un protocolo de desinfección todas las semanas. •BLANCO •EXTRASUAVE •ANTIBACTERIAL S/5.90X UNID. Lavavajilla limón AYUDIN Unidad x 1 kg. S/4.90XUNID. S/56.90XUNID. Lejía ARO Unidad x 4 kg. S/8.50X UNID.
  22. 22. Vaso termix 8 / 10 oz PAMOLSA Paquete de 25 / 1000 unidades S/1.90X PQTE. DESDE: Pañal premium BABYSEC Tallas: m / g / xg / xxg Paquete x 36 / 40 / 44 / 48 unidades S/33.90 S/32.50X PQTE. A PARTIR DE 2 PQTES.PRECIO X PQTE. S/36.90 S/34.90X PQTE. A PARTIR DE 2 PQTES.PRECIO X PQTE. Pañal triple protección HUGGIES Tallas: m / g / xg / xxg Paquete de 72 / 64 / 52 / 48 S/5.09 S/4.80X DOYPACK A PARTIR DE 2 DOYPACKSPRECIO X DOYPACK Limpiador MR.MUSCULO Doypack x 500 ml. Tenemos un compromiso con nuestros aliados, por eso trabajamos en el abastecimiento continuo de nuestras tiendas. •COCINA•ANTIGRASA•OXYPOW •BAÑO Toallas higiénicas NOSOTRAS Display de 42 unidades S/12.50X PQTE. Envase cacer / tapas 16 / 32 oz. BIOFORM Paquete de 25 unidades S/3.90X PQTE. DESDE: Edredón reversible bicolor ARO Tamaños: 1.5 / 2 plazas S/39.90X UNID. DESDE: Bolsas bio T-SHIRT Paquete de 100 unidades Medidas: 16 x 19 / 19 x 20 / 21 x 24 cm. S/5.99X PQTE. DESDE: Cuchara / tenedor / cuchillo DARNEL Paquete de 100 unidades S/5.99X PQTE. DESDE: S/29.90X COMBO Paños x80 plus WYPALL Paquete de 30 unidades Limpiador gatillo CIF ULTRA Unidad x 500 ml. + combo +
  23. 23. Cuchillo 5'' TRAMONTINA Blister de 12 unidades S/29.90X BLISTER DESDE: Bowl deluxe KMW Capacidad: 0.70 / 1.3 / 2.3 / 3.8 L S/2.49X UNID. DESDE: Tacho gorila #120 BASA negro / rojo S/164.90X UNID. Film plástico DARNEL Medidas: 30 m. x 30 cm. / 305 m. x 30.5 cm. / 609 m. x 30 cm. S/3.99X UNID. DESDE: Caja organizadora lock it POLINPLAST Capacidad: 17.3 / 30 / 44 L S/12.29X UNID. DESDE: Termo BASA Capacidad: 1.0 / 1.3 / 3.2 L S/19.90X UNID. DESDE: Sartén / wok antiadherente clásica ILKO Medidas: 16 / 20 / 24 / 26 / 28 / 30 cm. S/17.90X UNID. DESDE: Plato / ensaladera de melamina ARO Medidas: 17 / 18 / 23 / 30 / 35 cm S/1.19X UNID. DESDE: Jarra ARO Capacidad: 0.5 / 1.3 L S/4.99DESDE: X UNID. Recuerda realizar una compra responsable. Haz tu lista de compras para una visita más rápida y efectiva a nuestras tiendas. Tendido redondo / cuadrado 10.5 " PLATO ECONÓMICO Caja de 24 unidades Precio x caja desde: S/ 65.99 S/2.78X UNID. DESDE: S/0.50XUNID. AHORRA ADICIONAL •PARIS •VICTORIA•FULL
  24. 24. Congeladora dual horizontal LIBERO Capacidad: 200 L S/869.00X UNID. Escoba mayor alcance BETTANIN S/13.90X UNID. S/5.39X PACK Vaso prisma 7 1/4 oz. CRISTAR Pack de 6 unidades Sifón acero inoxidable FACUSA satinado / nova Capacidad: 1.9 / 2.5 L S/34.90X UNID. DESDE: Contenedor eco U-THIL 1/4 de pollo / 1 pollo Paquete de 25 unidades Siempre encontrarás lo que tú y tu familia necesitan en: www.makro.com.pe y en nuestras redes sociales •BLANCO •ROJO •NEGRO Alimento para gato / gatito MIMASKOT sabores variados Bolsa x 9 kg. S/58.90X BOLSA Olla arrocera negra TAURUS Capacidad: 1.8 L S/79.90X UNID. S/69.90XUNID. Parrillas MR.GRILL S/39.90X UNID. DESDE: BANCO PLEGABLE S/14.90X UNID. S/12.90XUNID. S/20.99X PQTE. A PARTIR DE 2 PQTE. DESDE: S/21.90PRECIO X PQTE. DESDE: EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA *Congeladora vitrina 100 L GELATOR S/699.00X UNID. *Capacidad para 48 botellas de 620 ml. LUZ LED INTERIOR + BAJO CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
  25. 25. Alimento para perro ZEUS Saco x 15 kg. S/39.99X SACO Alimento húmedo para perro THOR sabores variados Unidad x 330 g. S/3.50X UNID. Papel fotocopia A4 / 75 g. QBIZ /ARO Paquete de 500 hojas S/9.59X PQTE. Alimento para gato SUPERCAT sabores variados Bolsa x 9 kg. Alimento para perro DOG CHOW adulto / cachorro Saco x 21 kg. S/51.40X BOLSA A PARTIR DE 2 BOLSAS DESDE: S/52.20PRECIO X BOLSA DESDE: S/147.99X SACO A PARTIR DE 2 SACOS S/149.00X SACO Alimento para perro adultos HI PET Saco x 25 kg. S/69.90X SACO S/64.90XSACO Porque quieres seguir avanzando, hoy somos Ingresando a: www.makro.com.pe/capacitaciones Alimento para gato selección especial FRISKIES Bolsa x 7.2 kg. S/65.00X BOLSA S/61.00XBOLSA Alimento para perro RICOCAN sabores variados Saco x 22 kg. S/94.50X SACO S/90.50XSACO Carnaza para perro DENTITOY huesitos / salchicha Bolsa x 1 kg. S/26.90X BOLSA DESDE: Alimento para perro MIMASKOT sabores variados Saco x 25 kg. S/102.90X SACO S/97.90XSACO
  26. 26. Tú ya nos conoces 10%DSCTO. Válido del jueves 16 al miércoles 29 de julio del 2020. No válido con otras promociones. *Foto referencial. EN PREPARADOS, PRECOCIDOS Y CONSERVAS DE PESCADO ARO Y M&K •KETCHUP •MAYONESA•MOSTAZA S/13.99XKG. Chuleta parrillera de cerdo sin piel congelada* TERNEZ x kg. S/6.29XKG. Pierna con encuentro de pollo ARO congelado* x kg. S/5.29XKG. CONGELADO INDIVIDUAL (IQF) S/6.90X UNID. Salsas ARO sabores variados Unidad x 370 / 385 / 390 g. LLÉVATE ELSEGUNDO CON: 50%DSCTO. ALTO EN AZÚCAR ALTO EN SODIO EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO S/14.49XKG. Chuleta de lomo de cerdo congelada TERNEZ x kg. S/12.49XKG. S/144.29XSACO Arroz extra ARO Saco x 50 kg. S/10.00XUNID. Café soluble liofilizado ARO Unidad x 100 g. S/9.00XUNID. Salsas ARO Doypack x 1 kg. S/3.99XDOYPACK DESDE: ALTO EN SODIO EVITAR SU CONSUMO EXCESIVO
  27. 27. Tú ya nos conoces OFERTAS VÁLIDAS DEL JUEVES 16 AL MIÉRCOLES 29 DE JULIO DEL 2020 Y/O HASTAAGOTAR STOCK EN TIENDA MAKRO LIMA. STOCK MÍNIMO POR PRODUCTO EN FRESCOS: 05 UNIDADES O KILOS POR TIENDA, ELECTRO Y EQUIPAMIENTO HORECA: 01 UNIDAD POR TIENDA, ALIMENTOS NO PERECEDEROS Y NO ALIMENTOS:10 UNIDADES POR TIENDA. NO ACUMULABLE CON OTRAS PROMOCIONES. MAYOR INFORMACIÓN EN: WWW.MAKRO. COM.PE *FOTOS REFERENCIALES TELÉFONOS DE CONTACTO: INDEPENDENCIA: 6149300 / CALLAO: 6257100 / SANTA ANITA: 6163800 / SURCO: 614-9300 / SAN JUAN DE LURIGANCHO: 630-8210 / COMAS: 626040 / VILLA EL SALVADOR: 617230 - ANEXO 201 PARA CONOCER NUESTROS HORARIOS DE ATENCIÓN Y LOCALES INGRESA A: HTTPS://WWW.MAKRO.COM.PE/DONDE-COMPRAR” TCEA Máxima 113.77% Ejemplo: TCEA referencial calculada con una TEA: 88.50%. Por un consumo de S/ 1,000 a un plazo de 12 meses, tendrá un total de intereses de S/ 520.31. En la medida que la Tarjeta tenga movimientos y/o saldo deudor, se cobrará Seguro de Desgravamen mensual de S/ 7.50, por membresía anual de S/ 29. Se considera envío de Estado de Cuenta virtual sin costo. Penalidades por incumplimiento del 3.5% del monto impago que se generarán de manera acumulativa por un monto mínimo, al día 1: S/ 45; al día 30: S/ 50; al día 60, 90 y 120: S/ 55. Monto máximo en cada tramo de mora: S/ 99. Factor de amortización: 24 meses. Año: 360 días. Sujeto al ITF 0.005%. Mayor información sobre tasas de interés, comisiones, gastos y penalidades, en el tarifario vigente ubicado en la Red de Agencias CrediScotia y en CrediScotia en Línea www.crediscotia.com.pe o comunícate con nuestra Banca Telefónica al 211-9000 (Lima) o al 0-801-1-9000 desde teléfonos fijos de provincias.. CONDICIONES: Promoción válida en tienda Makro de Lima pagando con Tarjeta Única Makro del 16/07/2020 al 29/07/2020 y/o hasta agotar stock. Stock máximo de cada producto: 10 unidades por Tienda Makro. Cantidad máxima de compra por Pasaporte Makro y por Tarjeta Única Makro: 05 unidades (Excepto: Productos de las categorías aves, carnes y cerdo x kg: 20 kg. /Productos de las categorías línea blanca y pequeño electro: 1 unidad.) por tienda Makro, por día y por cliente durante el periodo que dure la promoción. No válido con otras promociones. Participan los productos con logo de “Ahorro Imparable” indicados en el Encarte catorcenal 15. Las imágenes de los productos son referenciales. La deuda generada a partir de los consumos realizados con la Tarjeta Única Makro y/o sus adicionales, se cargará sobre la línea de crédito de la Tarjeta de Crédito Única Visa del titular. CrediScotia actúa como medio de pago, por lo que no será responsable por la calidad ni la idoneidad de los productos y/o servicios prestados por Makro. Todo crédito está sujeto a evaluación crediticia de acuerdo a la política de créditos vigente. La deuda generada a partir de los consumos realizados con la Tarjeta Única Makro y/o sus adicionales, se cargará sobre la línea de crédito de la Tarjeta de Crédito Única Visa del titular. La Tarjeta Única Makro solo puede ser utilizada para realizar compras en las tiendas Makro a nivel nacional. Las características, condiciones, comisiones y beneficios que aplican a la Tarjeta Única Makro son las establecidas en el Contrato de Tarjeta de Crédito y Hoja de Resumen correspondiente a su Tarjeta Única Visa. Cerveza GERMANIA Pack de 6 x 330 ml. S/12.50XPACK Lejía concentrada ARO Unidad x 18 kg. S/32.90XUNID. S/9.90XUNID. Alcohol en gel ARO suave aroma / brisa oceánica Unidad x 1 L S/7.00XUNID. Jabón líquido ARO fragancias variadas Unidad x 1 L S/29.90X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 UNIDS.PRECIO X UNID. S/33.50 Detergente líquido ARO Unidad x 5 L S/19.99X PACK DESDE: A PARTIR DE 2 PACKSPRECIO X PACK S/20.99DESDE: Trozos / filete de atún M & K Pack de 6 x 160 / 170 g. Limpiador ARO fragancias variadas Unidad x 1 gl. S/7.99X UNID. A PARTIR DE 2 UNIDS. PRECIO X UNID. S/8.50

