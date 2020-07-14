Relacion definitiva admitidos pruebas libres 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 202000559 202000117 202000624 200600924 201800735 202000120 202000763 201700290 201900531 202000580 202000626 201302356 202000211 201600329 201501337 202000555 202000762 Ahijado Guti�rrez, Alejandro Almeida Moreyra, Ismael Cristopher Ayala Gonz�lez, Rodrigo Ayuso Ar�valo, Alberto Bassi Garc�a, Nerea Alessandra Beca Fernandes, Manuel Norberto Bilia , Diana Carde�a Calatayud, Paloma Casado Barahona, Alberto Cestau Tello, Eduardo Cezar Radu, David Chueca Gonz�lez, Manuel Cruz Ramiro, Sergio Curtis Ruiz, Amanda Cristina de la Llave Charalabidoy, Cristina D�az P�rez, Mar�a del Val Espinosa Alegre, Alejandro Valent�n N� Apellidos, Nombre Cient�fico - Tecnol�gico Comunicaci�n Social X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X Idioma INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S Pruebas libres para la obtenci�n del t�tulo de Graduado en Educaci�n Secundaria Obligatoria 07 Julio de 2020 1 deP�gina: RELACI�N DE ASPIRANTES ADMITIDOS PARA LA REALIZACI�N DE LAS PRUEBAS �mbitos a los que ha de presentarse Centro de Educaci�n de Personas Adultas "AGUSTINA DE ARAGON" C�digo 28030204, Calle Camino de Humanes 63, 28936 M�stoles convocatoria de Septiembrede 2020 CEPA "AGUSTINA DE ARAGON" 28030204 Opci�n APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL 3
  2. 2. 202000650 202000142 202000771 202000649 201600716 202000579 202000281 202000648 202000133 202000159 201900716 202000166 202000552 202000625 202000322 200900800 202000761 Fern�ndez Rodr�guez, Iv�n Garc�a Alonso, Laura G�mez Garc�a, Daniel Gonzalo M�rquez, Jes�s Grande Carrasco, David Gabriel Guerra de Diego, Jorge Ivelinova Vasileva, Denitsa Jim�nez Hurtado, Mar�a del Carmen Laguna Gil, Sofia Le�n Pasamontes, Francisco Lozano Risquez, Natalia Mancebo Ruiz, Ra�l M�ndez G�mez, Mar�a del Mar Moreno Perogil, Alejandro O�ate Zurita, �ngelo Patricio Owczarek , Jakub P�rez del Mazo, Mois�s N� Apellidos, Nombre Cient�fico - Tecnol�gico Comunicaci�n Social X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X Idioma INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S Pruebas libres para la obtenci�n del t�tulo de Graduado en Educaci�n Secundaria Obligatoria 07 Julio de 2020 2 deP�gina: RELACI�N DE ASPIRANTES ADMITIDOS PARA LA REALIZACI�N DE LAS PRUEBAS �mbitos a los que ha de presentarse Centro de Educaci�n de Personas Adultas "AGUSTINA DE ARAGON" C�digo 28030204, Calle Camino de Humanes 63, 28936 M�stoles convocatoria de Septiembrede 2020 CEPA "AGUSTINA DE ARAGON" 28030204 Opci�n APL APL APL ACA APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL ACA APL 3
  3. 3. 201400132 202000639 202000750 202000706 202000214 202000115 201301407 Ruiz V�zquez, Jos� Miguel S�nchez Somaloma, Mar�a Jos� Santos Miguelsanz, Jes�s Su�rez Flores, Carlos �lvaro Suero Guerrero, Alejandro Taco Simba�a, Dylan Xavier Yuste Jim�nez, Fernando N� Apellidos, Nombre Cient�fico - Tecnol�gico Comunicaci�n Social X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X Idioma INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S Pruebas libres para la obtenci�n del t�tulo de Graduado en Educaci�n Secundaria Obligatoria 07 Julio de 2020 33 deP�gina: RELACI�N DE ASPIRANTES ADMITIDOS PARA LA REALIZACI�N DE LAS PRUEBAS �mbitos a los que ha de presentarse Centro de Educaci�n de Personas Adultas "AGUSTINA DE ARAGON" C�digo 28030204, Calle Camino de Humanes 63, 28936 M�stoles convocatoria de Septiembrede 2020 CEPA "AGUSTINA DE ARAGON" 28030204 Opci�n APL ACA APL APL APL APL APL
  4. 4. 201800343 202000724 201700615 201900032 202000725 202000080 202000726 201900629 201900348 201001288 201001289 202000751 201500082 201700616 202000162 202000041 202000042 Alonso Galindo, Elena Arabi , Souad Arriaza Valencia, Christian Juan Calvo Tarjuelo, Antonia Cano Pintor, Francisco Javier Carchipulla Suqui, Tito Marcelo Chicharro Cardona, Adri�n D�az L�pez, Iv�n Donaire Contreras, Juan Carlos Esca�o Navarrete, Cristian Esca�o Navarrete, Jennifer Fern�ndez Rodr�guez, Aar�n Gagiu , Florentina Keti Gamella Mart�nez, Adri�n Garc�a S�nchez, Rub�n G�mez Honrado, Alba G�mez - �lvarez Abajo, Mar�a Jes�s N� Apellidos, Nombre Cient�fico - Tecnol�gico Comunicaci�n Social X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X Idioma INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S Pruebas libres para la obtenci�n del t�tulo de Graduado en Educaci�n Secundaria Obligatoria 07 Julio de 2020 1 deP�gina: RELACI�N DE ASPIRANTES ADMITIDOS PARA LA REALIZACI�N DE LAS PRUEBAS �mbitos a los que ha de presentarse Centro de Educaci�n de Personas Adultas "PAULO FREIRE" C�digo 28036930, Calle de Creta 2, 28943 Fuenlabrada convocatoria de Septiembrede 2020 CEPA "PAULO FREIRE" 28036930 Opci�n APL APL APL APL ACA ACA ACA APL APL ACA APL APL APL APL APL APL 3
  5. 5. 200302157 202000043 202000647 201302393 201300373 201900498 202000727 200901159 202000728 202000377 200901784 201900213 202000603 202000646 201401585 202000743 202000745 G�mez-Calcerrada Peces, Victor Manuel Gonz�lez Garro, Mar�a Iglesias Plaza, Andr�s Le�n Recio, Abel Manzano Delgado, Sara Mateos Arellano, Susana Meloni Jim�nez, Alejandro Morales Orihuela, Daniel Mu�oz Berninches, Ra�l Navas Gal�n, Rub�n Ortega Mozas, Mario Pascual Caballero, Ruth Peinado Rubio, Virginia Pe�a Lozano, Emmanuel Pol Rodr�guez, Imanol Porras Castillero, Laura Quiroga Calvo, Andrea N� Apellidos, Nombre Cient�fico - Tecnol�gico Comunicaci�n Social X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X Idioma INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S Pruebas libres para la obtenci�n del t�tulo de Graduado en Educaci�n Secundaria Obligatoria 07 Julio de 2020 2 deP�gina: RELACI�N DE ASPIRANTES ADMITIDOS PARA LA REALIZACI�N DE LAS PRUEBAS �mbitos a los que ha de presentarse Centro de Educaci�n de Personas Adultas "PAULO FREIRE" C�digo 28036930, Calle de Creta 2, 28943 Fuenlabrada convocatoria de Septiembrede 2020 CEPA "PAULO FREIRE" 28036930 Opci�n ACA APL APL APL APL APL ACA ACA APL APL ACA APL APL APL APL 3
  6. 6. 202000752 202000748 201200213 201001504 201102925 201001454 202000749 202000044 200801164 201900228 202000105 200902167 202000627 Rabad�n Bola�os, Esteban Alberto Recuenco Garc�a, Sheila Rico Bravo, Mar�a Rodr�guez Igualada, Mario S�nchez Hern�ndez, Sara S�nchez Moreno, Elisabet Santos Villafuerte, Javier Tapia Ariza, Milagros Toledano Sierra, Sonia Torres Saelices, Joana V�zquez Salazar, Sergio Vilas Zazo, Israel Yuste Flores, David N� Apellidos, Nombre Cient�fico - Tecnol�gico Comunicaci�n Social X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X Idioma INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S Pruebas libres para la obtenci�n del t�tulo de Graduado en Educaci�n Secundaria Obligatoria 07 Julio de 2020 33 deP�gina: RELACI�N DE ASPIRANTES ADMITIDOS PARA LA REALIZACI�N DE LAS PRUEBAS �mbitos a los que ha de presentarse Centro de Educaci�n de Personas Adultas "PAULO FREIRE" C�digo 28036930, Calle de Creta 2, 28943 Fuenlabrada convocatoria de Septiembrede 2020 CEPA "PAULO FREIRE" 28036930 Opci�n APL ACA APL APL APL ACA APL APL APL APL
  7. 7. 202000415 202000217 201500181 202000179 201900279 201001579 202000608 202000191 202000609 202000325 202000195 201900679 202000401 202000756 202000757 202000620 202000753 �valos Gonzales, Luis Bakary , Sylla Ballesteros V�zquez, Daniel Benothmane de Miguel, Nerea Blanco Est�vez, David Botello Baz, Iv�n Camargo Hern�ndez, Luis Alejandro Campusano , Cristopfer Carnuccio , Diego Valent�n Correa Morales, Valentina Curtidor Romero, Daniel D�az Molano, Andr�s David Fern�ndez Tarrazo, Miguel Ferreira Sanabria, Pablo Adri�n Gonz�lez Chaves, �ngeles Gonz�lez Mart�n, Francisco Javier Heras Heredero, Silvia N� Apellidos, Nombre Cient�fico - Tecnol�gico Comunicaci�n Social X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X Idioma INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S Pruebas libres para la obtenci�n del t�tulo de Graduado en Educaci�n Secundaria Obligatoria 07 Julio de 2020 1 deP�gina: RELACI�N DE ASPIRANTES ADMITIDOS PARA LA REALIZACI�N DE LAS PRUEBAS �mbitos a los que ha de presentarse Centro de Educaci�n de Personas Adultas "RAMON Y CAJAL" C�digo 28045426, Calle Galilea 11, 28981 Parla convocatoria de Septiembrede 2020 CEPA "RAMON Y CAJAL" 28045426 Opci�n APL APL ACA APL APL ACA APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL 3
  8. 8. 201300650 202000705 202000204 202000400 202000754 202000674 202000206 202000205 202000610 202000497 202000216 201900346 202000638 201800667 202000199 202000318 202000758 Hidalgo Guerrero, Cristian Lazo de la Paz, Lorena L�pez Serrano, Juan Manuel Mart�n Guijarro, Irene Mart�nez D�ez, Mar�a Teresa Palmero Yuste, Iv�n Pastor Gordillo, Martha Cecilia Pe�afiel G�mez, Gema Perdomo Meza, Zurley Andrea Ramajo Rodr�guez, �lvaro Rivas Arrondo, Roberto Rodr�guez Bobillo, Javier Rodr�guez Donoso, Yolanda Sacedo G�mez, Beatriz S�nchez-Migall�n Rivas, V�ctor Manuel Santos Borja, Carlos Manuel Varela Bujalance, Miguel N� Apellidos, Nombre Cient�fico - Tecnol�gico Comunicaci�n Social X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X Idioma INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S Pruebas libres para la obtenci�n del t�tulo de Graduado en Educaci�n Secundaria Obligatoria 07 Julio de 2020 2 deP�gina: RELACI�N DE ASPIRANTES ADMITIDOS PARA LA REALIZACI�N DE LAS PRUEBAS �mbitos a los que ha de presentarse Centro de Educaci�n de Personas Adultas "RAMON Y CAJAL" C�digo 28045426, Calle Galilea 11, 28981 Parla convocatoria de Septiembrede 2020 CEPA "RAMON Y CAJAL" 28045426 Opci�n APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL ACA APL APL APL ACA APL APL APL APL 3
  9. 9. 202000328 Vizca�no Arto, Sergio N� Apellidos, Nombre Cient�fico - Tecnol�gico Comunicaci�n Social X X X Idioma INGL�S Pruebas libres para la obtenci�n del t�tulo de Graduado en Educaci�n Secundaria Obligatoria 07 Julio de 2020 33 deP�gina: RELACI�N DE ASPIRANTES ADMITIDOS PARA LA REALIZACI�N DE LAS PRUEBAS �mbitos a los que ha de presentarse Centro de Educaci�n de Personas Adultas "RAMON Y CAJAL" C�digo 28045426, Calle Galilea 11, 28981 Parla convocatoria de Septiembrede 2020 CEPA "RAMON Y CAJAL" 28045426 Opci�n APL
  10. 10. 201800063 202000112 202000671 202000031 202000435 201202194 201700202 202000729 202000672 201600011 202000783 202000744 200801962 201100344 202000431 202000581 202000432 Bastidas D�az, Yesika Juliana Beltr�n Regatos, Sara Bubui , Madalina Georgiana Burgue�o Miragaya, Joel Cano Machuca, Gonzalo Carrero Crespo, Jorge Cejudo Garc�a, Ascensi�n Cerde�o Caballero, Sonia Cerro Mart�n, Ricardo Jose Condado Saugar, Aitor D�az Solera, Adi�n Dom�nguez Leal, Tania Familia Familia, Laura Massiel Faye Dieng, Mamadou Khadim Fern�ndez Montano, Gonzalo Garc�a Fern�ndez, Adriana Gim�nez Mart�n, Pablo N� Apellidos, Nombre Cient�fico - Tecnol�gico Comunicaci�n Social X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X Idioma INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S Pruebas libres para la obtenci�n del t�tulo de Graduado en Educaci�n Secundaria Obligatoria 07 Julio de 2020 1 deP�gina: RELACI�N DE ASPIRANTES ADMITIDOS PARA LA REALIZACI�N DE LAS PRUEBAS �mbitos a los que ha de presentarse Centro de Educaci�n de Personas Adultas "ROSALIA DE CASTRO" C�digo 28045396, Calle Roncal (c/v a Avda. de la Mancha 50) s/n, 28915 Legan�s convocatoria de Septiembrede 2020 CEPA "ROSALIA DE CASTRO" 28045396 Opci�n ACA ACA ACA APL ACA ACA APL APL APL ACA APL ACA ACA APL APL 3
  11. 11. 202000367 202000667 202000680 202000074 201800718 202000717 200501567 202000016 202000317 202000732 202000408 202000010 202000810 202000602 202000171 201001920 202000784 G�mez Caballero, Mar�a de los �ngeles G�mez Rodr�guez, Luc�a Isabel Gonz�lez Castillejo, Lidia Lagar�n S�nchez, David Le�n Toledo, Mar�a Teresa L�pez Gonz�lez, Alba Manchado Guindal, Daniel Mateos Gonz�lez, Z�gor Medina Medina, Israel Montoya Montesdeoca, Aitana Fiorella Morales Pasaila, Daniel Moreno Brice�o, Carlos Alberto Orme�o L�pez, Cristina Padilla Aller, Adri�n Pulido Mayayo, Alejandro Ram�rez Serrano, Sandra Rodr�guez Mart�n, Jorge N� Apellidos, Nombre Cient�fico - Tecnol�gico Comunicaci�n Social X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X Idioma INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S Pruebas libres para la obtenci�n del t�tulo de Graduado en Educaci�n Secundaria Obligatoria 07 Julio de 2020 2 deP�gina: RELACI�N DE ASPIRANTES ADMITIDOS PARA LA REALIZACI�N DE LAS PRUEBAS �mbitos a los que ha de presentarse Centro de Educaci�n de Personas Adultas "ROSALIA DE CASTRO" C�digo 28045396, Calle Roncal (c/v a Avda. de la Mancha 50) s/n, 28915 Legan�s convocatoria de Septiembrede 2020 CEPA "ROSALIA DE CASTRO" 28045396 Opci�n APL APL ACA ACA APL ACA APL APL APL APL APL APL ACA APL APL APL APL 3
  12. 12. 202000183 201900636 202000682 202000760 202000759 201800716 201600019 202000755 202000694 202000731 202000628 202000384 202000387 200401439 Rodr�guez Sede�o, �lvaro Rodr�guez Torres, David Rubio Guzm�n, Sebasti�n Saiz de Aja Rodr�guez, Cristian Saiz de Aja Rodr�guez, Tamara San Rom�n Garc�a, J�nifer Andrea Sanchez Condado, Adrian S�nchez Cantador, Paula Santander Paniagua, Gloria Juliana Simba�a Quisilema, Erika Paola Su�rez de Pasquali, �ngel Noel Valbuena Moyano, Adri�n Vaquero Novillo, Bernardina Y��ez Bonillo, Jos� Alberto N� Apellidos, Nombre Cient�fico - Tecnol�gico Comunicaci�n Social X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X X Idioma INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S INGL�S Pruebas libres para la obtenci�n del t�tulo de Graduado en Educaci�n Secundaria Obligatoria 07 Julio de 2020 33 deP�gina: RELACI�N DE ASPIRANTES ADMITIDOS PARA LA REALIZACI�N DE LAS PRUEBAS �mbitos a los que ha de presentarse Centro de Educaci�n de Personas Adultas "ROSALIA DE CASTRO" C�digo 28045396, Calle Roncal (c/v a Avda. de la Mancha 50) s/n, 28915 Legan�s convocatoria de Septiembrede 2020 CEPA "ROSALIA DE CASTRO" 28045396 Opci�n APL APL ACA ACA APL APL APL APL APL APL APL APL

