Enllac quimic 2019-20

L’enllaç químic
• Introducció a l’enllaç • Enllaç iònic • Enllaç covalent • Enllaç metàl·lic • Geometria molecular • Forces intermoleculars
Introducció a l’enllaç A la naturalesa la situació més habitual és trobar els àtoms enllaçats. Aigua ( H2O ) Sal comuna ( ...
Els gasos nobles són dels pocs elements que podem trobar en forma d’àtoms independents. Gas heli ( He ) Llums de neó Intro...
Introducció a l’enllaç PER QUÈ s’uneixen els àtoms?
Els àtoms s’uneixen perquè així es crea una situació més estable, d’energia més baixa, que la dels àtoms per separat. Intr...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEFeLYWTKX0 Introducció a l’enllaç PER QUÈ s’uneixen els àtoms?
COM s’uneixen els àtoms? Introducció a l’enllaç https://youtu.be/NgD9yHSJ29I
Electronegativitat i tipus d’enllaç Introducció a l’enllaç L’electronegativitat mesura la tendència d’un àtom a atreure el...
Electronegativitat i tipus d’enllaç Introducció a l’enllaç L’electronegativitat dels elements que s’uneixen ens permet pre...
Electronegativitat i tipus d’enllaç Introducció a l’enllaç L’electronegativitat dels elements que s’uneixen ens permet pre...
Introducció a l’enllaç Electronegativitat i tipus d’enllaç Enllaç iònic Unió de metall (electropositiu) i no-metall (elect...
Introducció a l’enllaç Electronegativitat i tipus d’enllaç Enllaç covalent Unió d’àtoms de no-metalls (electronegatius) El...
Introducció a l’enllaç Electronegativitat i tipus d’enllaç Enllaç metàl·lic Unió d'àtoms de metalls (electropositius) Es f...
Tipus de sòlid Propietats Iònic • Temperatura de fusió alta • Durs, però fràgils • En general són solubles en aigua. La di...
Tipus de sòlid Propietats Iònic • Temperatura de fusió alta • Durs, però fràgils • En general són solubles en aigua. • No ...
· Cal que els dos àtoms tinguin electronegativitats molt diferents ( un metall i un no-metall ). • En un enllaç iònic un o...
Xarxes cristal.lines iòniques Els ions formen agrupacions geomètriques regulars de manera que les forces d’atracció siguin...
Determinació de l’estructura de les xarxes cristal·lines iòniques ( difracció de raigs X ) Enllaç iònic Característiques d...
Alts punts de fusió i ebullició ( són sòlids a T ambient ) Propietats dels compostos iònics Les forces electrostàtiques d’...
Duresa Les xarxes són molt compactes i en general presenten una gran resistència a ser ratllades. Enllaç iònic Propietats ...
Fragilitat Enllaç iònic Propietats dels compostos iònics Si s’aplica una força exterior es produeix un lliscament dels ion...
Conductivitat elèctrica Els sòlids iònics no són conductors de l’electricitat. Si els ions es poden moure (compost iònic e...
Solubilitat en dissolvents polars Les molècules dels dissolvents polars ( aigua, amoníac, etc. ) poden separar els ions de...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yZOPNH8sf4 Enllaç iònic Solubilitat en dissolvents polars Propietats dels compostos iònics
L’enllaç metàl·lic es forma entre àtoms d’elements metàl·lics que presenten baixa electronegativitat (són electropositius)...
Empaquetaments compactes Cúbic centrat al cos Cúbic centrat en les cares Hexagonal Enllaç metàl·lic Característiques de l’...
El model del núvol electrònic permet explicar la majoria de les propietats dels metalls: Propietats dels metalls · Densita...
Conductivitat elèctrica Enllaç metàl·lic Propietats dels metalls https://www.pbslearningmedia.org/resource/nvtoe-sci-metal...
Dúctils i mal·leables Es poden deformar per obtenir fils i làmines perquè la deformació de la xarxa no provoca situacions ...
Per què el mercuri és líquid a temperatura ambient? Enllaç metàl·lic Propietats dels metalls http://azorero.blogspot.com/2...
Electronegativats semblants L’enllaç covalent es forma entre àtoms d’elements no metàl·lics ( electronegatius ). Enllaç co...
Enllaç covalent Compartició de parells d’electrons Els àtoms comparteixen un o més parells d’electrons i així adquireixen ...
Compartició de parells d’electrons Enllaç covalent Característiques de l’enllaç covalent
Segons el nombre de parells d’electrons que comparteixen els àtoms, tenim enllaços covalents simples, dobles o triples. En...
El enllaços covalents poden originar: • Molècules, quan s’uneixen pocs àtoms • Estructures gegants covalents, quan s’esten...
Entalpies d’enllaç L’entalpia d’enllaç (ΔHenllaç) és l’energia mitjana alliberada quan es forma un mol d’enllaços. Coincid...
Entalpies d’enllaç Enllaç covalent Característiques de l’enllaç covalent
Distància d’enllaç És la distància entre els nuclis dels àtoms enllaçats per a la qual s’assoleix el mínim d’energia. Enll...
Distància d’enllaç Enllaç covalent Característiques de l’enllaç covalent
Distància d’enllaç Enllaç covalent Característiques de l’enllaç covalent
És l’angle mitjà hipotètic entre el nucli de l’atom central de la molècula i el nucli de l’atom enllaçat Angle d’enllaç En...
· Fòrmula empírica: C2H6O · Fòrmula molecular simple: C2H6O semidesenvolupada: CH3- CH2-OH desenvolupada: · Model molecula...
Polaritat dels enllaços covalents Si els àtoms units per un enllaç covalent tenen diferent electronegativitat la densitat ...
Polaritat dels enllaços covalents El grau de polarització d’un enllaç es mesura amb una magnitud vectorial, el moment dipo...
Si la diferència d’electronegativitats (ΔEN) entre els àtoms enllaçats és molt gran, els electrons ja no es comparteixen i...
Polaritat dels enllaços covalents L’enllaç iònic es pot veure com un cas extrem de l’enllaç covalent polar (diferència d’e...
Polaritat dels enllaços covalents La suma vectorial dels moments dipolars de tots els enllaços d’una molècula és el moment...
Es pot deduir si una molècula és polar o apolar a partir de la seva geometria i de l’electronegativitat dels àtoms que la ...
CO2 CH4 O2 Enllaç covalent Molècules Molècules apolars (μ)t = 0 ) Polaritat de les molècules
H2O NH3 Enllaç covalent Molècules Polaritat de les molècules molècules polars (μ)t ‡ 0 )
Polaritat de les molècules Enllaç covalent Molècules https://youtu.be/cKrX3m2O3AI
Polaritat de les molècules Enllaç covalent Molècules La teoria RPECV (Repulsió entre els Parells d’Electrons de la Capa de...
Propietats dels compostos covalents moleculars Les substàncies covalents moleculars estan formades per molècules unides en...
Molècules polars -> solubles en H2O i altres dissolvents polars Molècules apolars -> poc solubles o insolubles en H2O però...
Propietats dels compostos covalents moleculars Enllaç covalent Molècules Per a justificar les diferències de propietats en...
Formes al.lotròpiques L'al·lotropia, és la facultat que tenen certes substàncies d'existir amb estructures diverses que pr...
P4 (fòsfor blanc) fòsfor vermell Formes al.lotròpiques del fòsfor fòsfor negre Enllaç covalent Estructures gegants covalen...
Enllaç covalent Estructures gegants covalents Formes al.lotròpiques del carboni C(diamant) C (grafit) Ful.lerens
Enllaç covalent Estructures gegants covalents Formes al.lotròpiques del carboni https://mass.pbslearningmedia.org/resource...
Enllaç covalent Estructures gegants covalents Formes al.lotròpiques del carboni Estructura Cada àtom de carboni es troba u...
Enllaç covalent Estructures gegants covalents Formes al.lotròpiques del carboni Propietats - Duresa (10 escala de Mohs): t...
Enllaç covalent Estructures gegants covalents C (grafit) Formes al.lotròpiques del carboni Estructura Capes d’àtoms de car...
Enllaç covalent Estructures gegants covalents C (grafit) Formes al.lotròpiques del carboni Propietats - Tou (1-2 escala de...
Es presenten en forma d’esferes, elipsoides o cilindres. Els fullerens esfèrics s’anomenen buckyesferes i els cilíndrics b...
Estructura Consisteixen en fulles de grafit enrotllades de forma cilíndrica en les quals els àtoms de carboni estan dispos...
Grafè Enllaç covalent Formes al.lotròpiques del carboni Estructures gegants covalents Estructura És una estructura laminar...
Enllaç covalent Formes al.lotròpiques del carboni Estructures gegants covalents Propietats • Alta conductivitat tèrmica i ...
Sílice (SiO2)n Estructura del quars: Cada àtom de silici és envoltat d’un tetraedre d’àtoms d’oxigen mitjançant enllaços c...
Sílice (SiO2)n La sílice es pot trobar en forma de quars, sorra, òpal, sílex, etc. Enllaç covalent Estructures gegants cov...
Sílice (SiO2)n Enllaç covalent Estructures gegants covalents https://youtu.be/VwRLIt6jgdM
Sílice (SiO2)n La sorra de quars és el material de base per a la producció del vidre. El vidre és un sòlid amorf, no un sò...
Geometria molecular Es representen els electrons de la capa de valència com a punts dibuixats a l’entorn del símbol de cad...
Estructures de Lewis d’àtoms Geometria molecular Teoria de Lewis
Geometria molecular Teoria de Lewis Estructura cúbica dels àtoms segons Lewis (1902) Les primeres estructures que va propo...
Els àtoms s’uneixen per formar molècules. Els parells d’electrons compartits es representen amb guions. Estructures de Lew...
Regla de l’octet Els àtoms s’uneixen compartint electrons fins completar la seva última capa amb 8 electrons (octet = 4 pa...
Estructures de Lewis d’ions MgO NO3 - Geometria molecular Teoria de Lewis
Geometria molecular Teoria de Lewis Exemples d’estructures de Lewis de molècules i d’ions
Formes de ressonància En determinats casos hi ha diferents estructures de Lewis possibles per a una molècula i la situació...
Experimentalment s’ha vist que l’ozó (O3) té dos enllaços amb la mateixa longitud però quan dibuixem la seva estructura de...
Justificació: La molècula d’ozó (O3) és una situació promig entre dues formes de ressonància: O O O O O O Geometria molecu...
Geometria molecular Teoria de Lewis Formes de ressonància Estructura del benzè
Geometria molecular Teoria de Lewis Formes de ressonància Estructura del benzè
Geometria molecular Teoria de Lewis Formes de ressonància Estructura del benzè El somni de Kekulé
Excepcions a la regla de l’octet En molts casos podem trobar molècules i ions que tenen estructures de Lewis que no estan ...
http://employees.csbsju.edu/hjakubowski/classes/Chem%20and%20Society/Bonding/olbonding.htm + informació Geometria molecula...
Teoria RPECV Segons la teoria RPECV (Repulsió entre els parells d’electrons de la capa de valència) de Guillespie-Nyholm (...
La forma geomètrica d’una molècula permet establir si és POLAR o APOLAR (i a partir d’això les seves propietats) Geometria...
AX4E0 AX3E AX2E2 A = àtom central (només hi ha un) X = àtoms enllaçats a l’àtom central E = parells d’electrons no enllaça...
Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV https://www.dlt.ncssm.edu/tiger/chem7.htm
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87DLmh1EAKs Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV
Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV http://phet.colorado.edu/en/simulation/molecule-shapes
Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE) El mètode AXE permet fer prediccions sobre la geometria de les molècules
Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE) X E X + E
Geometria molecular X E X + E
Geometria molecular X E X + E
CO2 i HCN (AX2 E0) Geometria lineal Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE)
SO2 (AX2E) Geometria angular (“bent”) Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE)
HCHO (AX3E0) Pots justificar per què els angles d’enllaç d’aquesta molècula no són tots de 120º ? Geometria triangular Geo...
Geometria tetraèdrica ( AX4E0) Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE)
CH4 ( AX4E0) L’estructura de Lewis NO representa correctament la geometria de la molècula de metà ! Geometria molecular Te...
L’estructura de Lewis NO representa correctament la geometria de la molècula d’amoníac ! NH3 (AX3E ) Geometria molecular T...
NH3 (AX3E ) Geometria piràmide triangular Per què l’angle d’enllaç en l’amoníac és inferior a 109.5º ? Geometria molecular...
H2O (AX2E2 ) Geometria angular (“bent”) Geometria molecular L’estructura de Lewis NO representa correctament la geometria ...
Bipiràmide triangular (AX5 E0 ) Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE)
PCl5 (AX5 E0 ) Geometria bipiràmide triangular Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE)
Cl F3 (AX3 E2) Geometria amb forma de T (“T-shaped”) Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE)
SF4 (AX4 E) Geometria amb forma de balancí ( “Seesaw” ) Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE)
Geometria lineal I3 - ( AX2 E3) Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE)
Geometria octaèdrica (AX6 E0 ) Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE)
SF6 (AX6 E0 ) Geometria octaèdrica Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE)
SbCl5 2- ( AX5 E ) Geometria piràmide de base quadrada Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE)
XeF4 ( AX4 E2 ) Geometria plana quadrada Geometria molecular Teoria RPECV (mètode AXE)
Forces intermoleculars Les forces intermoleculars són interaccions que s’estableixen entre les molècules que formen les su...
Forces intermoleculars
Forces intermoleculars Molècula polar Molècula apolar Forces d’Orientació Forces d’Inducció Forces de Dispersió Forces de ...
Forces intermoleculars Diferents tipus de forces intermoleculars (Keesom) (London)(Debye)
Forces intermoleculars Intensitat dels diferents tipus de forces intermoleculars London Keesom Pont d’hidrogen Ió-dipol
Els ions es poden envoltar de molècules polars. Aquestes forces són importants en els processos de dissolució dels compost...
El camp electrostàtic de l’ió pot provocar l’aparició d’un dipol induït en una molècula apolar. Exemple: Unió reversible e...
Són forces d’atracció que s’estableixen entre molècules o àtoms (gasos nobles ). Són forces d’abast molt curt i més febles...
Les molècules polars es comporten com dipols elèctrics permanents i s’estableix una atracció electrostàtica entre elles. L...
Forces intermoleculars Forces d’inducció o de Debye (Dipol- dipol induït; entre una molècula polar i una apolar) Una molèc...
Forces intermoleculars Forces d’inducció o de Debye (Dipol- dipol induït; entre una molècula polar i una apolar) Les force...
Degut al moviment dels seus electrons, els àtoms neutres i les molècules apolars poden tenir distribucions asimètriques de...
Els punts de fusió i d’ebullició de les substàncies moleculars augmenten amb la massa molecular. Forces intermoleculars El...
Forces intermoleculars Punt d’ebullició dels alcans Forces de Van der Waals
Quan més gran és la massa de les molècules més intenses són les forces de Van der Waals (London). Això explica que els pun...
Efecte estèric: la intensitat de les forces de London augmenta quan més gran és la superficie de contacte entre les molècu...
Forces intermoleculars Forces de Van der Waals
Són forces d’atracció entre molècules que tenen àtoms d’hidrogen enllaçats amb àtoms d’elements molt electronegatius ( N, ...
Forces intermoleculars Punt d’ebullició d’alcans i alcohols Ponts d’hidrogen
L’existència de ponts d’hidrogen justifica que els punts d’ebullició i fusió de determinats compostos ( com l’H2O ) siguin...
Per passar l’aigua de l’estat sòlid al líquid o de líquid a gas s’ha de subministrar prou energia per trencar els ponts d’...
Els ponts d’hidrogen determinen en gran part l’estructura tridimensional de les proteïnes http://www.johnkyrk.com/aminoaci...
També podem trobar ponts d’hidrogen a l’ADN ( unió entre bases G-C i A-T ) Forces intermoleculars Ponts d’hidrogen
José Ángel Hernández Santadaría jherna24@xtec.cat L’enllaç químic de José Ángel Hernández Santadaría està subjecta a una l...
