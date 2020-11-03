Estructura 4 jose sarmiento.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Glosario de Palabras: Arquitectura: La arquitectura es la disciplina o arte encargado de planificar, diseñar y levantar ed...
Aditivos Los aditivos son productos que se adicionan en pequeña proporción al concreto durante el mezclado en porcentajes ...
Construcción: Se designa con el término de Construcción a aquel proceso que supone el armado de cualquier cosa, desde cosa...
Compresión: El esfuerzo de compresión es la resultante de las tensiones o presiones que existen dentro de un sólido deform...
Concreto: Es el producto resultante de la mezcla de un aglomerante (generalmente cemento, arena, grava o piedra picada y a...
Dintel: Elemento horizontal que se encuentra en el sector superior de las ventanas, las puertas y otras aberturas, cuya fu...
Espacio: La noción de espacio arquitectónico hace referencia al lugar cuya producción es el objeto de la arquitectura. El ...
Estética: Rama de la filosofía (también denominada filosofía o teoría del arte) relacionada con la esencia y la percepción...
Encofrado: Un encofrado es el sistema de moldes temporales o permanentes que se utilizan para dar forma al hormigón u otro...
Empalme: Un empalme o enlace de cableado eléctrico es la unión de dos o más cables de una instalación eléctrica o dentro d...
Losa: Elemento estructural formado comúnmente de concreto y varilla, están colocadas en forma horizontal en edificaciones,...
Perspectiva: Representación mediante el dibujo de objetos tridimensionales en una superficie bidimensional (plana) para re...
Proyectista: El Arquitecto Proyectista es el agente que, por encargo del promotor y con sujeción a la normativa técnica y ...
Punzonamiento: Es un esfuerzo producido por tracciones en una pieza debidas a los esfuerzos tangenciales originados por un...
Rigidez: Es una medida cualitativa de la resistencia a las deformaciones elásticas producidas por un material, que contemp...
Tracción: En el cálculo de estructuras ingeniería se denomina tracción al esfuerzo interno a que está sometido un cuerpo p...
Tabique: Es un muro no estructural que permite separar y sub-dividir recintos, siendo generalmente un elemento fijo y opac...
Exigencias básicas de las estructuras: Equilibrio de las estructuras: En el equilibrio de la estructura completa intervien...
Resistencia: Es la capacidad de un cuerpo, elemento o estructura de soportar cargas de sin colapsar. Rigidez es la propied...
Comprende la relación entre los diversos sectores de la economía especialmente entre los tres sectores principales, conoci...
  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación I.U.P Santiago Mariño Barinas; Edo Barinas PROFESOR: ALUMNO: DANIEL RAMÍREZ JOSÉ SARMIENTO #27557607 Noviembre del 2020 Glosario Estructura
  2. 2. Glosario de Palabras: Arquitectura: La arquitectura es la disciplina o arte encargado de planificar, diseñar y levantar edificios. Desde esta perspectiva, es correcto decir que la arquitectura influye considerablemente en la existencia humana, al dedicarse a la construcción de las viviendas y espacios donde esta se desarrolla cotidianamente. No obstante, al catalogarla como arte, es menester señalar que además debe considerarse que la arquitectura tiene una finalidad estética y expresiva. Acero de refuerzo: El acero de refuerzo es aquel que se coloca para absorber y resistir esfuerzos provocados por cargas y cambios volumétricos por temperatura y para quedar ahogado dentro de la masa del concreto. El acero de refuerzo es la varilla corrugada o lisa; además de los torones y cables utilizados para pretensados y pos tensados.
  3. 3. Aditivos Los aditivos son productos que se adicionan en pequeña proporción al concreto durante el mezclado en porcentajes entre 0.1% y 5% (según el producto o el efecto deseado) de la masa o peso del cemento, con el propósito de producir una modificación en algunas de sus propiedades originales o en el comportamiento del concreto en su estado fresco y/o en condiciones de trabajo en una forma susceptible de ser prevista y controlada. Esta definición excluye, por ejemplo, a las fibras metálicas, las puzolanas y otros. CARGAS DE SERVICIO: CARGA: Fuerza u otras acciones que resulten del peso de los materiales deconstrucción, ocupantes y sus pertenencias, efectos del medio ambiente, movimientos diferenciales y cambios dimensionales restringidos. CARGA MUERTA: Es el peso de los materiales, dispositivos de servicio, equipos, tabiques y otros elementos soportados por la edificación, incluyendo su peso propio, que sean permanentes o con una variación en su magnitud, pequeña en el tiempo. CARGA VIVA: Es el peso de todos los ocupantes, materiales, equipos, muebles y otros elementos movibles soportados por la edificación.
  4. 4. Construcción: Se designa con el término de Construcción a aquel proceso que supone el armado de cualquier cosa, desde cosas consideradas más básicas como ser una casa, edificios, hasta algo más grandilocuente como es el caso de un rascacielos, un camino y hasta un puente. Entonces, deberíamos señalar a este, el arte o técnica de fabricar edificios e infraestructuras, como el sentido más difundido que ostenta la palabra, sin embargo, hay otros… Corte: Acción de cortar parte del terreno con maquinaria pesada, comúnmente se usa para nivelar el terreno y así tener una superficie adecuada para construir.
  5. 5. Compresión: El esfuerzo de compresión es la resultante de las tensiones o presiones que existen dentro de un sólido deformable o medio continuo, caracterizada porque tiende a una reducción de volumen del cuerpo, y a un acortamiento del cuerpo en determinada dirección. Columnas Son aquellos elementos verticales que soportan fuerzas de compresión y flexión, encargados de transmitir todas las cargas de la estructura a la cimentación; es decir, son uno de los elementos más importantes para el soporte de la estructura, por lo que su construcción requiere especial cuidado.
  6. 6. Concreto: Es el producto resultante de la mezcla de un aglomerante (generalmente cemento, arena, grava o piedra picada y agua) que al fraguar y endurecer adquiere una resistencia similar a la de las mejores piedras naturales Deformación: es el cambio en el tamaño o forma de un cuerpo debido a esfuerzos externos producidos por una o más fuerzas aplicadas sobre el mismo o a la ocurrencia de dilatación térmica.
  7. 7. Dintel: Elemento horizontal que se encuentra en el sector superior de las ventanas, las puertas y otras aberturas, cuya función es resistir las cargas. Los extremos del dintel se apoyan sobre las jambas, que son las piezas verticales ubicadas a los lados de la ventana o la puerta. Estructura: En construcción, es el nombre que recibe el conjunto de elementos, unidos, ensamblados o conectados entre sí, que tienen la función de recibir cargas, soportar esfuerzos y transmitir esas cargas al suelo, garantizando así la función estático - resistente de la construcción.
  8. 8. Espacio: La noción de espacio arquitectónico hace referencia al lugar cuya producción es el objeto de la arquitectura. El concepto está en permanente revisión por parte de los expertos en esta materia, ya que implica diversas concepciones. Equilibrio arquitectónico • La utilización más eficaz de los mecanismos de la percepción visual consiste en identificar claves visuales en un sentido otro, en equilibrio o en desequilibrio, fuertes o débiles. • Equilibrar los elementos de mayor importancia con los de menor importancia
  9. 9. Estética: Rama de la filosofía (también denominada filosofía o teoría del arte) relacionada con la esencia y la percepción de la belleza y la fealdad. La estética se ocupa también de la cuestión de si estas cualidades están de manera objetiva presentes en las cosas, a las que pueden calificar, o si existen sólo en la mente del individuo; por lo tanto, su finalidad es mostrar si los objetos son percibidos de un modo particular (el modo estético) o si los objetos tienen, en sí mismos, cualidades específicas o estéticas. La estética también se plantea si existe diferencia entre lo bello y lo sublime. Esfuerzo: Carga aplicada a una probeta en un ensayo de tracción o compresión dividida por el área transversal de la probeta. Al calcular el esfuerzo de ingeniería se ignora el cambio del área transversal que se produce con aumentos y disminuciones en la carga aplicada.
  10. 10. Encofrado: Un encofrado es el sistema de moldes temporales o permanentes que se utilizan para dar forma al hormigón u otros materiales similares como el tapial antes de fraguar. Escaleras: Las Escaleras comunican, por medio de escalones o peldaños, el desnivel existente entre dos plantas, dos zonas con plantas de diferentes alturas o para comunicar en una ordenación exterior. Las Escaleras se diseñan dentro de ciertas normas establecidas en las ordenanzas de la construcción para ofrecer comodidad y seguridad a quienes las transitan. Forman parte, junto con ascensores, montacargas, escaleras mecánicas y rampas del grupo de estructuras y elementos que sirven para las comunicaciones verticales en los edificios. Por lo general, la circulación habitual en edificios, se realiza por medios mecánicos, como en los casos de ascensores, escaleras mecánicas y montacargas, que economizan energía y tiempo para los usuarios.
  11. 11. Empalme: Un empalme o enlace de cableado eléctrico es la unión de dos o más cables de una instalación eléctrica o dentro de un aparato o equipo electrónico. Aunque por rapidez y seguridad hoy en día es más normal unir cables mediante clemas (fichas de empalme) y similares, los electricistas realizan empalmes. Flexión: En ingeniería se denomina flexión al tipo de deformación que presenta un elemento estructural alargado en una dirección perpendicular a su eje longitudinal. El término "alargado" se aplica cuando una dimensión es dominante frente a las otras.
  12. 12. Losa: Elemento estructural formado comúnmente de concreto y varilla, están colocadas en forma horizontal en edificaciones, y forman el piso de niveles superiores, existen varios tipos de losa: Losa Acero, Losa Maciza y Losa Reticular. Los muros: son estructuras de ingeniería muy antiguas, que se utilizan para contener el terreno, ganar espacio en taludes o crear niveles en el desarrollo de terrenos con pendiente. ... Los muros de gravedad, filosóficamente trabajan aprovechando el peso de su estructura.
  13. 13. Perspectiva: Representación mediante el dibujo de objetos tridimensionales en una superficie bidimensional (plana) para recrear la posición relativa del observador y la profundidad de dichos objetos. Proyecto: En ingeniería se dice que un proyecto es el conjunto de cálculos, especificaciones y dibujos que sirven para construir un aparato o sistema. Sin embargo, el concepto de proyecto de ingeniería debe ser más amplio, de manera que en la ingeniería de proyectos podemos decir que un proyecto es: Es una actividad cíclica por que se repiten muchas veces con el fin de alcanzar la meta prefijada. Es muy raro el caso en que se alcanza un resultado con una sola exposición de los criterios. El proyecto también es una actividad única puesto que los criterios, los cálculos y las especificaciones que sirven de base para obtener un sistema o un mecanismo no se utilizaran en su forma original para otro proyecto.
  14. 14. Proyectista: El Arquitecto Proyectista es el agente que, por encargo del promotor y con sujeción a la normativa técnica y urbanística correspondiente, redacta el proyecto. Entre sus principales funciones están la elaboración de números generadores, presupuestos y estimaciones. Pandeo: Es el proceso y el resultado de pandear. Este verbo refiere a la curva o flexión que se produce en la mitad de una viga o de un muro debido a la compresión. Pandeo, por lo tanto, es una noción frecuente en el ámbito de la construcción y la arquitectura.
  15. 15. Punzonamiento: Es un esfuerzo producido por tracciones en una pieza debidas a los esfuerzos tangenciales originados por una carga localizada en una superficie pequeña de un elemento bidireccional de hormigón, alrededor de su soporte. Pared: Es una obra de albañilería vertical que limita un espacio arquitectónico. Su forma geométrica suele ser prismática y sus dimensiones horizontal (largo) y vertical (alto) son sensiblemente mayores que su espesor (ancho).
  16. 16. Rigidez: Es una medida cualitativa de la resistencia a las deformaciones elásticas producidas por un material, que contempla la capacidad de un elemento estructural para soportar esfuerzos sin adquirir grandes deformaciones. Sismo: O un terremoto es un fenómeno natural que consiste en una sacudida de la superficie terrestre, producida por el movimiento de las capas interiores de la Tierra. Todo sismo o terremoto se caracteriza por tener un hipocentro y un epicentro.
  17. 17. Tracción: En el cálculo de estructuras ingeniería se denomina tracción al esfuerzo interno a que está sometido un cuerpo por la aplicación de dos fuerzas que actúan en sentido opuesto, y tienden a estirarlo. Torsión: El alabeo o torsión es la curvatura de un objeto que resulta del giro de sus bordes en direcciones opuestas. La torsión se caracteriza geométricamente porque cualquier curva paralela al eje de la pieza deja de estar contenida en el plano formando dos curvas. En lugar de eso una curva paralela al eje se retuerce alrededor de él. El centro de torsión es el punto del plano de un elemento estructural en el cual se aplica la carga transversal para que no se produzcan torsiones ni giros de la sección. Un elemento sometido a torsión causa esfuerzos cortantes en el plano perpendicular y en la dirección radial, desde el núcleo hasta la superficie externa. En una sección rectangular, los esfuerzos cortantes varían desde cero en el centro hasta un valor máximo en los centros de los bordes extremos más largos.
  18. 18. Tabique: Es un muro no estructural que permite separar y sub-dividir recintos, siendo generalmente un elemento fijo y opaco que puede ser instalado en cualquier parte del interior siempre cuando no le aporte una sobrecarga. Viga: En ingeniería y arquitectura se denomina viga, palabra proveniente del latín biga, (viga, del latín biga 'carro de dos caballos'),​ a un elemento estructural lineal que trabaja principalmente a flexión. En las vigas, la longitud predomina sobre las otras dos dimensiones y suele ser horizontal.
  19. 19. Exigencias básicas de las estructuras: Equilibrio de las estructuras: En el equilibrio de la estructura completa intervienen únicamente las fuerzas externas: acciones y reacciones. En el equilibrio de una parte o fragmento de la estructura intervienen las fuerzas externas que actúan sobre ese fragmento (acciones y reacciones) y las fuerzas internas en el corte. Estabilidad estructural: Se refiere a la capacidad de una estructura bajo las fuerzas que actúan sobre ella de alcanzar un estado de equilibrio mecánico. Las combinaciones de fuerzas o acciones bajo las cuales una estructura no es estable se denominan inestabilidades y pueden ser de varios tipos: Deslizamiento, cuando la fuerza resultante superficie de contacto entre dos sólidos excede un cierto valor y existe desplazamiento relativo entre los puntos de los dos sólidos. Vuelco, cuando el momento de fuerzas respecto a una recta, llamado eje virtual de rotación sobre pasa un cierto valor. Inestabilidad elástica, que se refiere a fenómenos de no linealidad como el pandeo, la abolladura, la inestabilidad de arcos, etc.
  20. 20. Resistencia: Es la capacidad de un cuerpo, elemento o estructura de soportar cargas de sin colapsar. Rigidez es la propiedad de un cuerpo, elemento o estructura de oponerse a las deformaciones. También podría definirse como la capacidad de soportar cargas o tensiones sin deformarse o desplazarse excesivamente. FUNCIONES DE LAS ESTRUCTURAS: ¿Qué condiciones debe cumplir una estructura para que funcione bien? 1 Soportar cargas. Es la principal función de toda estructura ya que las fuerzas o cargas siempre están presentes en la naturaleza: la gravedad, el viento, el oleaje, etc. 2 Mantener la forma. Es fundamental que las estructuras no se deformen, ya que si esto ocurriese, los cuerpos podrían romperse. Es lo que ocurre cuando los esfuerzos son muy grandes. Por ejemplo, en un accidente de coche, la carrocería siempre se deforma o araña dependiendo de la gravedad del impacto. 3 Proteger partes delicadas. Una estructura debe proteger las partes delicadas de los objetos que los poseen. Por ejemplo, el esqueleto protege nuestros órganos internos, la carcasa de un ordenador protege el microprocesador, las tarjetas, etc. Pero hay estructuras que no tienen partes internas que proteger, como los puentes o las grúas. 4 Ligeras: Las estructuras deben ser lo más ligeras posibles. Si la estructura fuese muy pesada, podría venirse abajo y, además se derrocharían muchos materiales. 5 Estable: La estructura no puede volcar o caerse aunque reciba diferentes cargas
  21. 21. Comprende la relación entre los diversos sectores de la economía especialmente entre los tres sectores principales, conocidos como primario, secundario, terciario. En el sector primario se incluyen aquellas actividades cuyos productos se obtienen directamente de la naturaleza: la agricultura, la pesca, la explotación forestal, y la minería (aunque el sector minero tiene características tanto de sector primario como de sector secundario, y la tendencia en tiempos recientes es a considerarlo como un sector industrial). El sector secundario por su parte, agrupa las actividades que transforman o elaboran los productos de la naturaleza, como ser fundamentalmente la industria y la construcción. El sector terciario o sector servicios no se ocupa de productos o bienes materiales, sino de servicios; estos cubren desde el servicio doméstico y personal hasta los servicios financieros y comerciales, profesionales y estatales. Estructura económica: Estética de las estructuras: Son la parte de las construcciones de la ingeniería civil encargadas de transmitir cargas, de trasladarlas de su particular ubicación en el espacio al terreno natural. En estas condiciones, algunas estructuras resistentes están a la vista del público en su carácter de tales, es decir, como estructuras en sí y no como partes de obras de mayor presencia o impacto visual. Este segundo caso se presenta cuando la estructura forma parte, de manera inescindible, de un emprendimiento mayor que la integra y la contiene, en general una obra de arquitectura, con lo que la cuestión de su estética pasa a ser un problema esencialmente arquitectónico

×