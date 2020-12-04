Naar het taalleesonderwijs van de toekomst - terugblikversie

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wat werkt en wat werkt niet? Naar het taalleesonderwijs van de toekomst Leertijd-sessie door Jos Cöp leertijd.nl
Onderwijskundige: (interim) schoolleider en adviseur / begeleider Over Jos
Als allemaal alles bijhouden niet lukt, dan moeten we het dus samen gaan doen. Meeliften kan altijd: www.leertijd.nl (nieu...
Doelen 1. Samen kennisnemen van de ontwikkelingen. 2. De ontwikkelingen doordenken vanuit de eigen schoolsituatie en onder...
Agenda 1. Opening en kennismaking 2. Wat is er aan de hand met het taalleesonderwijs? 3. De basis van tijdloze kwaliteit 4...
Naar de werkomgeving in Padlet leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
Ik stap op 1-1-2025 binnen bij de De Schalm en maak foto’s van het taalleesonderwijs dat gegeven wordt. Wat zie ik? Plaats...
We gaan het hebben over jullie taalleesonderwijs van de toekomst. Op welke vragen zou je in deze bijeenkomst graag een ant...
Deel 1 Wat is er aan de hand? leertijd.nl
leertijd.nl Taalleesonderwijs in het nieuws ...
De Leescrisis - intro leertijd.nl Bron:vprozondagmetlubach(2020)-Youtube.com
leertijd.nl Bron:vprozondagmetlubach(2020)-Youtube.com
In het nieuws: PISA 2018 leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
In het nieuws: weer een leesoffensief leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
In het nieuws: is het wel een leesprobleem? leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
Wat is er aan de hand met het leesonderwijs? leertijd.nl
“Adolecenten die de wereld van de 21e eeuw instappen, zullen meer lezen en schrijven dan op ieder ander moment in de mense...
De Leescrisis - begrijpend lezen leertijd.nl Bron:vprozondagmetlubach(2020)-Youtube.com
leertijd.nl Bron:vprozondagmetlubach(2020)-Youtube.com
Teveel uitval vroeg in de leesontwikkeling, waardoor 24% van de 15 jarigen een verhoogd risico loopt om laaggeletterd te w...
In het nieuws: Pisa verkeerd begrepen (1) leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron. ● De leesvaardigheid van Nederlandse...
In het nieuws: Pisa verkeerd begrepen (2) leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron. ● Nederlandse leerlingen scoren gemi...
Hoe stimuleren we de leesmotivatie? leertijd.nl
Leesmotivatie: de feiten leertijd.nl DUO(2017).Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
Leesmotivatie: de feiten leertijd.nl PIRLS(2016).Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
In het nieuws ... leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
Welke percentage van jullie leerlingen is moeilijk aan het lezen te krijgen? Overleg en beantwoord de meerkeuzevraag. leer...
“Omdat technisch lezen een noodzakelijke voorwaarde is voor leesmotivatie, heeft beginnen bij leesmotivatie voor veel leer...
De strijd tussen twee visies op leesonderwijs   accent op instructie en en oefening accent op belevening en veel doen 1 kw...
“Lezers worden gemaakt door lezers.” Adian Chambers Engels schrijver en docent leertijd.nl
Must read ... leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
De helpende volwassene leertijd.nl Bron:Chambers,A.(2012).Leespraat.
De vijf leesmotivatieprincipes Bron:Cöp(2019)www.leertijd.nl
leertijd.nl Bron:Cöp(2019)www.leertijd.nl
leertijd.nl Bron:Cöp(2019)www.leertijd.nl
Literaire lezers worden gegrepen door de boeken. Naast een middel is lezen voor hen ook een (aangenaam) doel. ‘Literaire’ ...
Voor wereldoriënterende lezers is lezen meer een middel dan een doel. Teksten lezen staat in het teken van willen weten, o...
Handelingswijzer betekenis afleiden woordenschat
leertijd.nl
leertijd.nl
Handelingswijzer close reading leertijd.nl Bron:Vrijevertalingvan:Lappe.a.(2018).Closereading. Werkenaandiepertekstbegripi...
leertijd.nl Bron:Vrijevertalingvan:Lappe.a.(2018).Closereading. Werkenaandiepertekstbegripinhetbasisonderwijs.
leertijd.nl Bron:Vrijevertalingvan:Lappe.a.(2018).Closereading. Werkenaandiepertekstbegripinhetbasisonderwijs.
leertijd.nl Opdracht 4 (groep) netwerk: … | wifi-code: … | website: www.menti.com | toegangscode: ... Wat is er bij jullie...
Deel 2 De basis van tijdloze kwaliteit leertijd.nl
“De meeste leesproblemen zijn het gevolg van kwaliteitsproblemen.” Kees Vernooij Lector emeritus Effectief taal- en leeson...
Hoe vinden we de juiste balans tussen thematisch en leerlijngericht werken? leertijd.nl
Eigenlijk zouden alle vakgebieden in schoolbrede thema’s ondergebracht moeten worden. Beantwoord de meerkeuzevraag. leerti...
Leerlijnen en thema’s leertijd.nl Bron:Cöp(2019)www.leertijd.nl
leertijd.nl Bron:Cöp(2019)www.leertijd.nl
leertijd.nl Bron:Cöp(2019)www.leertijd.nl
Deel 3 Focuspunten die het verschil maken leertijd.nl
Hoe kunnen we ons onderwijs succesvol verbeteren? leertijd.nl
Het sneeuwbaleﬀect leertijd.nl
“Er is te veel ‘overload’ en bagage op de huidige veranderreis. Het is zaak te focussen op een klein aantal makkelijk te b...
Welke sneeuwbalpunten kunnen bij jullie het verschil gaan maken? Tot welke actie zouden ze moeten leiden? Zet iedere mogel...
Naar de werkomgeving in Padlet leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
Wat werkt en wat werkt niet? Naar het taalleesonderwijs van de toekomst Leertijd-sessie door Jos Cöp leertijd.nl
  1. 1. Wat werkt en wat werkt niet? Naar het taalleesonderwijs van de toekomst Leertijd-sessie door Jos Cöp leertijd.nl
  2. 2. Onderwijskundige: (interim) schoolleider en adviseur / begeleider Over Jos
  3. 3. Als allemaal alles bijhouden niet lukt, dan moeten we het dus samen gaan doen. Meeliften kan altijd: www.leertijd.nl (nieuwsselectie en presentatie). Ontwikkelingen bijhouden: op weg naar de toekomst ... Bron:Leertijd.nlnieuwsselectie
  4. 4. Doelen 1. Samen kennisnemen van de ontwikkelingen. 2. De ontwikkelingen doordenken vanuit de eigen schoolsituatie en onderwijspraktijk. 3. Zinvolle veranderpunten benoemen en prioriteren.
  5. 5. Agenda 1. Opening en kennismaking 2. Wat is er aan de hand met het taalleesonderwijs? 3. De basis van tijdloze kwaliteit 4. Focuspunten die het verschil maken 5. afsluiting
  6. 6. Naar de werkomgeving in Padlet leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
  7. 7. Ik stap op 1-1-2025 binnen bij de De Schalm en maak foto’s van het taalleesonderwijs dat gegeven wordt. Wat zie ik? Plaats steekwoorden in de woordenwolk. leertijd.nl Opdracht 1 netwerk: … | wifi-code: … | website: www.menti.com | toegangcode: ...
  8. 8. We gaan het hebben over jullie taalleesonderwijs van de toekomst. Op welke vragen zou je in deze bijeenkomst graag een antwoord krijgen? Zet iedere vraag in een apart vak. leertijd.nl Opdracht 2 netwerk: … | wifi-code: … | website: www.menti.com | toegangscode: ...
  9. 9. Deel 1 Wat is er aan de hand? leertijd.nl
  10. 10. leertijd.nl Taalleesonderwijs in het nieuws ...
  11. 11. De Leescrisis - intro leertijd.nl Bron:vprozondagmetlubach(2020)-Youtube.com
  12. 12. leertijd.nl Bron:vprozondagmetlubach(2020)-Youtube.com
  13. 13. In het nieuws: PISA 2018 leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
  14. 14. In het nieuws: weer een leesoffensief leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
  15. 15. In het nieuws: is het wel een leesprobleem? leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
  16. 16. Wat is er aan de hand met het leesonderwijs? leertijd.nl
  17. 17. “Adolecenten die de wereld van de 21e eeuw instappen, zullen meer lezen en schrijven dan op ieder ander moment in de menselijke historie. Ze hebben een geavanceerd taalleesniveau nodig om hun beroepen uit te oefenen, hun huishoudens te runnen, goede burgers te zijn en hun persoonlijk leven goed vorm te geven.” Richard Vacca Professor emiritus curriculum studies leertijd.nl
  18. 18. De Leescrisis - begrijpend lezen leertijd.nl Bron:vprozondagmetlubach(2020)-Youtube.com
  19. 19. leertijd.nl Bron:vprozondagmetlubach(2020)-Youtube.com
  20. 20. Teveel uitval vroeg in de leesontwikkeling, waardoor 24% van de 15 jarigen een verhoogd risico loopt om laaggeletterd te worden. Teveel leesuitval / laaggeletterdheid Bron:Vernooij(2015);OECD(2018) leertijd.nl
  21. 21. In het nieuws: Pisa verkeerd begrepen (1) leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron. ● De leesvaardigheid van Nederlandse 15-jarige leerlingen is de afgelopen 10 jaar sterk gedaald en steekt steeds minder gunstig af tegen die van leerlingen uit andere landen. ● De leesmotivatie van de Nederlandse leerlingen is de laagste is van alle deelnemende landen. ● Onvoldoende geletterd (onder niveau 2) is overigens niet hetzelfde als laaggeletterd of (functioneel) analfabeet zijn. ● Er is dus geen sprake van dat bijna een kwart van de 15-jarigen een eenvoudige mededeling niet zou kunnen begrijpen.
  22. 22. In het nieuws: Pisa verkeerd begrepen (2) leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron. ● Nederlandse leerlingen scoren gemiddeld hoger dan de andere onderzochte landen op informatie opzoeken. ● Voor begrijpen is er geen verschil tussen Nederland en de gemiddelden van de andere landen. ● Voor evalueren en reflecteren scoort Nederland onder het gemiddelde. ● Het probleem van de Nederlandse leerlingen lijkt veel meer dat ze niet goed zijn in het nadenken over wat ze lezen.
  23. 23. Hoe stimuleren we de leesmotivatie? leertijd.nl
  24. 24. Leesmotivatie: de feiten leertijd.nl DUO(2017).Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
  25. 25. Leesmotivatie: de feiten leertijd.nl PIRLS(2016).Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
  26. 26. In het nieuws ... leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
  27. 27. Welke percentage van jullie leerlingen is moeilijk aan het lezen te krijgen? Overleg en beantwoord de meerkeuzevraag. leertijd.nl Opdracht 3 netwerk: … | wifi-code: … | website: www.menti.com | toegangscode: ...
  28. 28. “Omdat technisch lezen een noodzakelijke voorwaarde is voor leesmotivatie, heeft beginnen bij leesmotivatie voor veel leerlingen geen enkele zin. Wie niet fietsen kan, krijg je met geen stok gemotiveerd om voor zijn lol een ommetje te gaan rijden.” Aryan van der Leij Emeritus hoogleraar Orthopedagogiek en schrijver leertijd.nl
  29. 29. De strijd tussen twee visies op leesonderwijs   accent op instructie en en oefening accent op belevening en veel doen 1 kwaliteit van instructie kwaliteit leesaanbod 2 goed aanleren = presteren veel doen = presteren 3 accent op leerkrachtsturing accent op zelfsturing 4 kwaliteitsprobleem leesmotivatieprobleem 5 motivatie als resultante motivatie als voorwaarde 6 lezen som deelvaardigheden lezen is één geheel 7 opgesplitst vakgebied samenhangend vakgebied 8 thema’s = toepassing thema’s = basis onderwijs 9 leesmethode = basis leesmethode = bronnenboek 10 ‘onderwijsperspectief’ ‘bibliotheekperspectief’ leertijd.nl
  30. 30. “Lezers worden gemaakt door lezers.” Adian Chambers Engels schrijver en docent leertijd.nl
  31. 31. Must read ... leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
  32. 32. De helpende volwassene leertijd.nl Bron:Chambers,A.(2012).Leespraat.
  33. 33. De vijf leesmotivatieprincipes Bron:Cöp(2019)www.leertijd.nl
  34. 34. leertijd.nl Bron:Cöp(2019)www.leertijd.nl
  35. 35. leertijd.nl Bron:Cöp(2019)www.leertijd.nl
  36. 36. Literaire lezers worden gegrepen door de boeken. Naast een middel is lezen voor hen ook een (aangenaam) doel. ‘Literaire’ lezers leertijd.nl
  37. 37. Voor wereldoriënterende lezers is lezen meer een middel dan een doel. Teksten lezen staat in het teken van willen weten, onderzoeken en ontdekken. ‘Wereldoriënterende’ lezers leertijd.nl
  38. 38. Handelingswijzer betekenis afleiden woordenschat
  39. 39. leertijd.nl
  40. 40. leertijd.nl
  41. 41. Handelingswijzer close reading leertijd.nl Bron:Vrijevertalingvan:Lappe.a.(2018).Closereading. Werkenaandiepertekstbegripinhetbasisonderwijs.
  42. 42. leertijd.nl Bron:Vrijevertalingvan:Lappe.a.(2018).Closereading. Werkenaandiepertekstbegripinhetbasisonderwijs.
  43. 43. leertijd.nl Bron:Vrijevertalingvan:Lappe.a.(2018).Closereading. Werkenaandiepertekstbegripinhetbasisonderwijs.
  44. 44. leertijd.nl Opdracht 4 (groep) netwerk: … | wifi-code: … | website: www.menti.com | toegangscode: ... Wat is er bij jullie op school nodig om wereldoriënterende lezers beter te bedienen? Zet ieder antwoord in een apart vak.
  45. 45. Deel 2 De basis van tijdloze kwaliteit leertijd.nl
  46. 46. “De meeste leesproblemen zijn het gevolg van kwaliteitsproblemen.” Kees Vernooij Lector emeritus Effectief taal- en leesonderwijs leertijd.nl
  47. 47. Hoe vinden we de juiste balans tussen thematisch en leerlijngericht werken? leertijd.nl
  48. 48. Eigenlijk zouden alle vakgebieden in schoolbrede thema’s ondergebracht moeten worden. Beantwoord de meerkeuzevraag. leertijd.nl Opdracht 8 netwerk: … | wifi-code: … | website: www.menti.com | toegangscode: ...
  49. 49. Leerlijnen en thema’s leertijd.nl Bron:Cöp(2019)www.leertijd.nl
  50. 50. leertijd.nl Bron:Cöp(2019)www.leertijd.nl
  51. 51. leertijd.nl Bron:Cöp(2019)www.leertijd.nl
  52. 52. Deel 3 Focuspunten die het verschil maken leertijd.nl
  53. 53. Hoe kunnen we ons onderwijs succesvol verbeteren? leertijd.nl
  54. 54. Het sneeuwbaleﬀect leertijd.nl
  55. 55. “Er is te veel ‘overload’ en bagage op de huidige veranderreis. Het is zaak te focussen op een klein aantal makkelijk te begrijpen en evidence based acties die kunnen zorgen voor een sneeuwbaleffect.” Michael Fullan emeritus-hoogleraar van de Universiteit van Toronto leertijd.nl
  56. 56. Welke sneeuwbalpunten kunnen bij jullie het verschil gaan maken? Tot welke actie zouden ze moeten leiden? Zet iedere mogelijk actie in een apart vak. leertijd.nl Opdracht 9 (groep) netwerk: … | wifi-code: … | website: www.menti.com | toegangscode: ...
  57. 57. Naar de werkomgeving in Padlet leertijd.nl Klikopafbeeldingenganaardebron.
  58. 58. Wat werkt en wat werkt niet? Naar het taalleesonderwijs van de toekomst Leertijd-sessie door Jos Cöp leertijd.nl

