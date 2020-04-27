Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACTUACIONES ADMINISTRATIVAS ENRIQUE AGUILAR
La función administrativa se materializa a través de las denominadas Formas Jurídicas Administrativas: • El acto administr...
DEFINICION DE ACTO ADMINISTRATIVO «Cualquier declaración de voluntad, juicio, conocimiento o deseo de ejercicio de una pot...
DEFINICION Ley 27444 Son declaraciones de las entidades que, en el marco de las normas del derechos público, están destina...
EJEMPLOS DE ACTO ADMINISTRATIVO El otorgamiento de una licencia de construcción; la resolución de determinación de una deu...
Es toda declaración unilateral interna o interorgánica efectuada en ejercicio de la función administrativa que produce efe...
REGLAMENTO ADMINISTRATIVO Es toda declaración unilateral efectuada en ejercicio de la función administrativa, que produce ...
• Es toda actividad material traducida en operaciones técnicas o actuaciones físicas, ejecutadas en ejercicio de la funció...
• Es toda declaración bilateral o de voluntad común productora de efectos jurídicos entre dos o más personas, una de las c...
- El acto administrativo (Recurso Administrativos) - Reglamento administrativo (Acciones de garantía y otros). - Hecho adm...
REQUISITOS DE VALIDEZ 1. Competencia (materia, territorio, grado, tiempo, cuantía). 2. Objeto o Contenido (debe determinar...
NULIDAD 1. Contravención a la Constitución 2. Defecto o la omisión de algunos de los requisitos de validez 3. Los actos ex...
Actuaciones administrativas

