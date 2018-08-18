[NEW RELEASES] GOODNIGHT PLANET (TOON Books, Level 2) by Liniers

Synnopsis :

When you go off to sleep, your toys go out to play! After a long day of jumping in leaves and reading her favorite books, this little girl is wornout - but her favorite stuffed animal, Planet, is just getting started. Planet befriends a dog, gobbles a cookie, and takes a leap into the unknown. This tender, gorgeous tale by the internationally renowned cartoonist Liniers will reveal to early readers the wonders that exist at night, in secret, after they close their eyes.



Author : Liniers

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

