The Fellowship of the Ring (The Lord of the Rings, #1) [READ]

16 CDsFrom his fortress tower in Mordor, the evil sorcerer Sauron sends forth a darkness that creeps across the enchanged land of Middle-earth. Men and elves and dwarves have raised armies in futile efforts to combat this evil. Great wizards have failed to keep it in check. Sauron's shadow threatens to engulf all.But in the peaceful, far-off Shire, a hobbit named Frodo Baggins holds a ring that may be the key to defeating Sauron. Joining together in a fellowship of his closest friends and a mix of unlikely allies, under the guidance of the wizard Gandalf, Frodo prepares for a perilous journey in a desperate quest that may be the only hope for restoring light to the land. Let master narrator Rob Inglis guide you through all the awesome beauty and terrifying evil of J.R.R. Tolkien's timeless world. This first part of the only completely unabridged recording of one of the most beloved stories of all time includes Tolkien's original Forward and Prologue to The Lord of the Rings.--back cover

