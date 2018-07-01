Successfully reported this slideshow.
ARTRITIS REACTIVA JORGE SAUCEDO CASTILLO UASLP-UAMZH MEDICINA INTERNA B: REUMATOLOGÍA LICENCIATURA EN MEDICINA
DEFINICIÓN Sx de Reiter  Artritis reactiva Es un síndrome de artritis inflamatoria estéril que se presenta en sujetos que...
EPIDEMIOLOGÍA Prevalencia e incidencia no se conocen bien. Es la menos común de las SpA. Típicamente afecta a personas jóv...
ETIOLOGÍA Chlamydia Salmonella Shigella Yersinia Campylobacter KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON D...
DIAGNÓSTICO
HISTORIA Oligoartritis inflamatoria asimétrica (<4) de inicio agudo en un periodo de 2 a 4 semanas después de la infección...
EXPLORACIÓN FÍSICA Afecta rodillas, tobillos, articulaciones sacroilíacas, columna lumbar y pies.  Entesitis (Tendinitis...
•Conjuntivitis y uveítis anterior (Grave) •Úlceras orales indoloras y piuria/disuria estéril. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS R...
Balanitis circinada, queratodermia blenorrágica y lesiones pustulares hiperqueratosicas en palmas y plantas. KHAL, L.. (20...
En uñas, hoyuelos y onicólisis. Implicación cardíaca, como insuficiencia aórtica. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN ...
CRITERIOS DIAGNÓSTICOS oEl diagnóstico es esencialmente clínico. oEs típico que la ARe ocurra un tiempo después de la infe...
PRUEBAS DIAGNÓSTICAS
PRUEBAS DE LABORATORIO •VSG y PCR podrían estar elevados. •HLA-B27 tiene un VPP limitado y no debe usarse como herramienta...
IMAGENOLOGÍA Ayudan a excluir diagnósticos como Artritis reumatoide. Sacroileítis, sindesmófitos, formación de nuevo hueso...
SINDESMOFITOS KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-18...
KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON...
KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON...
TRATAMIENTO KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187)...
PRIMERA LÍNEA AINES Artritis Indometacina 75 a 150 mg/día. Para la afección limitada de las articulaciones , balanitis ci...
SEGUNDA LÍNEA Los corticoides por lo general deben evitarse, ya que tienen beneficios limitados. Fármacos antirreumáticos ...
Artritis reactiva

La artritis reactiva es una espondiloartropatía aguda que parece ser precipitada por una infección, por lo general urogenital o digestiva.

Artritis reactiva

  1. 1. ARTRITIS REACTIVA JORGE SAUCEDO CASTILLO UASLP-UAMZH MEDICINA INTERNA B: REUMATOLOGÍA LICENCIATURA EN MEDICINA
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN Sx de Reiter  Artritis reactiva Es un síndrome de artritis inflamatoria estéril que se presenta en sujetos que han sufrido una infección genitourinaria o gastrointestinal. Las manifestaciones extraarticulares incluyen uretritis, uveítis, ulceras locales y cambios en las uñas. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  3. 3. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA Prevalencia e incidencia no se conocen bien. Es la menos común de las SpA. Típicamente afecta a personas jóvenes y de mediana edad. La ARe que ocurre después de infecciones genitourinarias por lo general es mucho mas común en hombres mientras que la ARe que aparece después de infecciones gastrointestinales afecta a hombres y mujeres por igual. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  4. 4. ETIOLOGÍA Chlamydia Salmonella Shigella Yersinia Campylobacter KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  5. 5. DIAGNÓSTICO
  6. 6. HISTORIA Oligoartritis inflamatoria asimétrica (<4) de inicio agudo en un periodo de 2 a 4 semanas después de la infección inicial. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  7. 7. EXPLORACIÓN FÍSICA Afecta rodillas, tobillos, articulaciones sacroilíacas, columna lumbar y pies.  Entesitis (Tendinitis de Aquiles y fascitis plantar). Dolor inflamatorio de la columna lumbar. Balanitis circinada, queratodermia blenorrágica y lesiones pustulares hiperqueratosicas en palmas y plantas. En uñas, hoyuelos y onicólisis. Implicación cardiaca, como insuficiencia aortica. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  8. 8. •Conjuntivitis y uveítis anterior (Grave) •Úlceras orales indoloras y piuria/disuria estéril. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  9. 9. Balanitis circinada, queratodermia blenorrágica y lesiones pustulares hiperqueratosicas en palmas y plantas. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  10. 10. En uñas, hoyuelos y onicólisis. Implicación cardíaca, como insuficiencia aórtica. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  11. 11. CRITERIOS DIAGNÓSTICOS oEl diagnóstico es esencialmente clínico. oEs típico que la ARe ocurra un tiempo después de la infección. o>6 meses = Crónica KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  12. 12. PRUEBAS DIAGNÓSTICAS
  13. 13. PRUEBAS DE LABORATORIO •VSG y PCR podrían estar elevados. •HLA-B27 tiene un VPP limitado y no debe usarse como herramienta de diagnostico. •Pruebas serológicas no tienen utilidad clínica •PCR  Investigación KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  14. 14. IMAGENOLOGÍA Ayudan a excluir diagnósticos como Artritis reumatoide. Sacroileítis, sindesmófitos, formación de nuevo hueso perióstico y erosiones Enfermedad crónica Erosiones esponjosas en el calcáneo o erosiones de lápiz en copa en las AFP. La RM o la ecografía de la articulación sacroilíaca pueden ayudar a detectar cambios tempranos. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  15. 15. SINDESMOFITOS KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  16. 16. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  17. 17. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  18. 18. TRATAMIENTO KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  19. 19. PRIMERA LÍNEA AINES Artritis Indometacina 75 a 150 mg/día. Para la afección limitada de las articulaciones , balanitis circinada y queratodermia blenorrágica, los esteroides intraarticulares y tópicos. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.
  20. 20. SEGUNDA LÍNEA Los corticoides por lo general deben evitarse, ya que tienen beneficios limitados. Fármacos antirreumáticos modificadores de la enfermedad (FARME) Sulfasalazina Antagonistas del receptor del TNF-α  Etanercept Metrotexato, azatioprina y ciclosporina. KHAL, L.. (2012). ARTRITIS REACTIVA. EN MANUAL WASHINGTON DE ESPECIALIDADES CLÍNICAS REUMATOLOGÍA(PP. 183-187). WASHINGTON, DC USA: WOLTERS KLUWER.

