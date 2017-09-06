Lubricación por goteo República Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto Universitario Politécnico «Santiago Mariño» Extensión S...
Se considera un sistema de lubricación a los distintos métodos para distribuir el lubricante por la maquinaria , el cual s...
En este caso nos enfocaremos en la lubricación por goteo. Consiste En qué el lubricante esta atrapado en un contenedor con...
EL ACEITE SE DEPOCITA ENCIMA DE LA ZONA INTEREZADA Y LA LUBRICACION SE EFECTUA MEDIANTE LA CAIDA LIBRE DE GOTAS SOBRE LAS ...
La lubricación es un proceso por el cual se agrega un componente a una maquinaria o pieza con el fin de reducir la fricció...
Electiva iii 20% 2do corte

  1. 1. Lubricación por goteo República Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto Universitario Politécnico «Santiago Mariño» Extensión San Cristóbal Estado Táchira Autor: Omaña Jorge C.I: v-26.156.508 Asignatura: Electiva III Septiembre de 2017
  2. 2. Se considera un sistema de lubricación a los distintos métodos para distribuir el lubricante por la maquinaria , el cual se encarga de crear una película muy fina sobre la superficie de la pieza Existen varios tipos de sistemas de lubricación: -Por goteo -De mecha -Por anillo -Lubricación por anillo -Por inmersión -Por salpicadura SISTEMAS DE LUBRICACIÓN
  3. 3. En este caso nos enfocaremos en la lubricación por goteo. Consiste En qué el lubricante esta atrapado en un contenedor con la punta roscada y a medida que la maquina gira debajo de este caen pequeñas gotas del mismo lo que mantiene en constante lubricación la pieza. -Es útil en lugares de difícil acceso y que necesitan de poca lubricación LUBRICACIÓN POR GOTEO
  4. 4. EL ACEITE SE DEPOCITA ENCIMA DE LA ZONA INTEREZADA Y LA LUBRICACION SE EFECTUA MEDIANTE LA CAIDA LIBRE DE GOTAS SOBRE LAS PIEZAS O SOBRE UN FILTRO QUE TIENE LA FUNCION DE DOSIFICAR Y REPARTIR EL ACEITE Y SE PUEDE UTILIZAR EN RODAMIENTOS QUE GIREN A ALTA VELOCIDAD LUBRICACIÓN POR GOTEO
  5. 5. La lubricación es un proceso por el cual se agrega un componente a una maquinaria o pieza con el fin de reducir la fricción y a la ves el calor al que se ve expuesta la parte lubricada. El método de lubricación por goteo puede ser uno de los más efectivos en maquinarias que requieran de lubricación en componentes de difícil acceso y en aquellos que conllevan bastante desgaste. SE CONCLUYE QUÉ…
