Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIA JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO NÚCLEO PORTU...
ILICITOS RELATIVOS A LAS ESPECIES FISCALES GRAVADAS COMO LO ESTABLECE EN EL ARTICULO # 108 DEL CÓDIGO ORGÁNICO TRIBUTARIO,...
SANCIONES APLICABLES (Articulo 94 C.O.T.) A. MULTA. B. SUSPENSIÓN O REVOCACIÓN DE LICENCIA. C. COMISO Y DESTRUCCIÓN DE EFE...
BIBLIOGRAFICA CONSTITUCION BOLIVARIANA DE LA REPUBLICA DE VENEZUELA, GACETA OFICIAL 5.453 DEL 24 MARZO DEL 2.000. CÓDIGO O...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

17 cuadro comparativo ilicito tributario jorge mendoza

47 views

Published on

CUADRO EXPLICATIVO SOBRE EL ILICITO TRIBUTARIO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

17 cuadro comparativo ilicito tributario jorge mendoza

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMÍN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADÉMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIA JURÍDICAS Y POLÍTICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO NÚCLEO PORTUGUESA – SEDE GUANARE CATEDRA: DERECHO TRIBUTARIO PROFESORA: EMILY RAMIREZ Integrante: JORGE MENDOZA C.I.: 8.041.869 GUANARE, 30 DE MARZO DE 2020
  2. 2. ILICITOS RELATIVOS A LAS ESPECIES FISCALES GRAVADAS COMO LO ESTABLECE EN EL ARTICULO # 108 DEL CÓDIGO ORGÁNICO TRIBUTARIO, DONDE CONTEMPLA UNA SERIE DE SANCIONES, PARA CASOS ESPECÍFICOS, RELATIVOS A LAS ESPECIES FISCALES Y GRAVADAS, ALGUNAS DE LAS PENAS ESTABLECIDAS SON DE CARÁCTER PERSONAL POR TRATARSE DE MATERIA DE INTERÉS DE PROTECCIÓN DEL ESTADO, COMO LA VENTA DE ESPECIES SIN LA CORRESPONDIENTE AUTORIZACIÓN, DEBIDO A QUE, SE PERSIGUE BENEFICIAR A LA COLECTIVIDAD Y RESTRINGIR EL EXPENDIO DE LAS ESPECIES, PARA FAVORECER LA SALUD PÚBLICA Y LA CONVIVENCIA SOCIAL. ILICITOS SANCIONADOS CON PENAS RESTRICTIVA DE LIBERTAD SEGÚN LOS ARTICULOS # 115 Y 116 DEL CÓDIGO ORGÁNICO TRIBUTARIO, ESTE TIPO DE ILICITOS VIENEN A SER UNA NOVEDAD, EN ESTA NORMATIVA, POR CUANTO IMPLICA LA RESTRICCIÓN DE LA LIBERTAD COMO SANCIÓN, ANTE EL INCUMPLIMIENTO DE LOS DEBERES. ILICITOS MATERIALES EN LOS ARTICULOS DEL # 109 AL 114 DEL COT; SON AQUELLOS QUE ESTÁN VINCULADOS CON LA OMISIÓN DEL PAGO DEL TRIBUTO DEBIDO A LA OBTENCIÓN INDEBIDA DE REINTEGROS, LOS INCUMPLIMIENTOS POR PARTE DE LOS AGENTES DE RETENCIÓN O PERCEPCIÓN Y LOS PAGOS A CUENTA DE OBLIGACIONES FUTURAS. ILICITOS FORMALES NACEN POSTERIORMENTE DEL INCUMPLIMIENTO DE LAS OBLIGACIONES Y DEBERES, LA CUAL ESTA ESTABLECIDO EN EL CÓDIGO ORGÁNICO TRIBUTARIO EN SU ARTICULO # 99. CLASIFICACIÓN DE ILICITOS TRIBUTARIOS
  3. 3. SANCIONES APLICABLES (Articulo 94 C.O.T.) A. MULTA. B. SUSPENSIÓN O REVOCACIÓN DE LICENCIA. C. COMISO Y DESTRUCCIÓN DE EFECTOS MATERIALES. D. PRISIÓN. E. CLAUSURA TEMPORAL ESTABLECIMIENTO F. INHABILITACIÓN PARA EL EJERCICIO PROFESIONAL. AGRAVANTES (Articulo # 95 C.O.T.) ATENUANTES (Articulo # 96 C.O.T.) EN ESTE ARTICULO VIENEN A SER LOS HECHOS QUE DENTRO DEL DELITO, VIENE A INCREMENTAR LA RESPONSABILIDAD DELICTUAL, YA QUE SE BASA EN EL DOLO. EN EL MISMO SE ENUMERAN LA REINCIDENCIA, LA CONDICIÓN DE FUNCIONARIOS PÚBLICOS, QUE ESTÉN LIGADOS AL DELITO, Y LA MAGNITUD MONETARIA DEL PERJUICIO FISCAL Y SU GRAVEDAD, COMO CIRCUNSTANCIAS AGRAVANTES DEL DELITO TRIBUTARIO. SON TODAS LAS QUE SE AJUSTAN Y CAMBIAN LA PENA, YA QUE ESTÁN FUNDADAS EN LA IMPUTABILIDAD Y LA CULPABILIDAD. Y SEGÚN ESTE ARTICULO SE RESEÑAN LAS SIGUIENTES CIRCUNSTANCIAS: EL GRADO DE INSTRUCCIÓN DEL INFRACTOR, LA CONDUCTA POSITIVA DEL AUTOR EN RELACIÓN AL ESCLARECIMIENTO DE LOS HECHOS, EL CUMPLIMENTO DE REQUISITOS OMITIDOS EN EL CONTEXTO TRIBUTARIO.
  4. 4. BIBLIOGRAFICA CONSTITUCION BOLIVARIANA DE LA REPUBLICA DE VENEZUELA, GACETA OFICIAL 5.453 DEL 24 MARZO DEL 2.000. CÓDIGO ORGÁNICO TRIBUTARIO (2007 ). CARACAS – VENEZUELA. SEGÚN LA GACETA OFICIAL # 38.350. MATERIAL DE APOYO DE LA ASIGNATURA, UBICADO EN LA PLATAFORMA

×