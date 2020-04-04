Diapositivas jorge gago

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA DIABETES EN LA SOCIEDAD ACTUAL Jorge gago
  1. 1. LA DIABETES EN LA SOCIEDAD ACTUAL Jorge gago
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION  La diabetes es una enfermedad que afecta a un gran margen de la sociedad, el estudio de esta enfermedad toma gran actividad en los expertos del tema, quienes investigan sin descanso los fenómenos que afectan al hombre
  3. 3. OBJETIVOS Y JUSTIFICACION  Comprobar y delimitar la propensión de la población mexicana a la diabetes, y la influencia de las costumbres y tradiciones como propulsores en el padecimiento. El tratamiento y la influencia cultural alimenticia y la actividad física y el sedentarismo social.  Esta investigación puede dar como beneficio un manejo adecuado en nuestro país de la diabetes y las circunstancias que llegan a acrecentar o disminuir el inconveniente.
  4. 4. MARCO TEORICO Y ANTECEDENTES La metería de análisis de esta investigación será buscar las causas sistémicas y la influencia de la alimentación mexicana, su comida sus costumbres y los efectos producidos en la enfermedad diabética Existen estudios realizados en hospitales y los centros de salud nacionales, que avalan la incidencia de la diabetes en la población mexicana, pues su alimentación es muy variada y rica en grasas animales y saturadas
  5. 5. HIPOTESIS   Se proyecta conocer si la influencia de la medicina en este tipos de enfermos produce cambios y variaciones grandes en las personas que la padecen y si los medicamentos pueden registrar los cambios producidos por la enfermedad sobre el cuerpo en la que se adjudica un régimen alimenticio más riguroso y natural.
  6. 6. METODO DE INVESTIGACION   Se realizarán encuestas en los paraderos y centros en los que se alimenta la población flotante en las calles, y se rectificará la medida de colesterol que se obtiene de los alimentos consumidos en promedio   Posteriormente se verificará si un cambio radical en la alimentación afecta o reduce los daños producidos por la ingestión de colesterol y los efectos que produce en el páncreas
  7. 7. AREA DE ESTUDIO Y MATERIALES PARA LA INVESTIGACIÓN  El área de estudio será la zona metropolitana, en la que se rectificará si las costumbres locales producen cambios regionales en los niveles de diabetes y sus grados de avance.  Se utilizarán glucómetros y medidores de presión y temperatura, para rectificar la salud de los pacientes y se llevará registro detallado.
  8. 8. PROCEDIMIENTOS Y PROGRAMACIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES  Se realizará en lugares cercanos a los centros de trabajo y se rectificará si los tipos de trabajo influyen, que tan sedentario es y la alimentación habitual del individuo  Se rectificará igualmente un pequeño asesoramiento médico relacionado con la genética familiar.  Estas actividades tendrán una duración de 60 días, y se llevará a cabo en personas que se encuentren en los parámetros señalados con anterioridad.
  9. 9. OBJETO DE ESTUDIO  El contexto el cual rige la investigación se encuentra circunscrito a la realidad que vive Mexico con relación al uso de las Nuevas Tecnologías y químicos para la elaboración de alimentos. La finalidad de la investigación es desarrollar una metodología según la finalidad expuesta en la tesis que pueda ayudar a integrar las opiniones medicas y regulaciones europeas a la investigación y al uso de la tecnología para mejorar la calidad los alimentos y productos que se distribuyen en Mexico
  10. 10. POBLACION  La información la suministró la población de especialistas en alimentos, químicos y personal sanitario que laboran en las empresas que fabrican alimentos, y estos conforman parte de la población total del grupo de especialistas, suman un total de 682 médicos censados, de los cuales 326 trabajan en la industria
  11. 11. CONCLUSION Aunque propuestas de innovaciones se platean a menudo todas no llegan a perpetuarse en el tiempo, debido a las barreras y obstáculos que se deben superar cumpliendo una serie de pasos que se estipulan inicialmente en el estudio. Por ello se debe seguir con detenimiento la propuesta, para que al pasar algunos años se consolide como una de esas innovaciones en el control de la diabetes que logró cumplir su objetivo

