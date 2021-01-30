Successfully reported this slideshow.
1
Jorge Araya Poblete Cinco siglos 2020
©2020 por Jorge Araya Poblete Bajo licencia Creative Commons http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/
4 Prólogo Alejandra Rodríguez es una bruja del siglo XVI encarnada en una secretaria en el siglo XXI. De la nada empieza a...
5 I La joven oficinista iba manejando su auto hacia el trabajo, temprano en la mañana. Sus padres habían hecho un esfuerzo...
6 La muchacha estaba desolada. El pobre animal parecía haberse lanzado a su paso, sin que ella hubiera sido capaz de evita...
7 desapareciendo en menos de quince segundos. Mientras desaparecía, la muchacha colocó el índice izquierdo en su frente y ...
8 II Alejandra Rodríguez estaba en su oficina tipeando un informe que tenía que estar listo ese día a mediodía. Gracias a ...
9 problema es que la guardia es media obsesiva parece y lo dejó anotado en el libro de novedades. —Pucha jefe, no sé qué s...
10 desenvolvió el muñeco, guardó todo en su bolso y volvió a la oficina de su jefe, sonriendo. —Listo jefe, asunto solucio...
11 segundos antes; que había visto a una funcionaria de la empresa y que al verla se asustó y salió huyendo; que cuando fu...
12 III En el cementerio parque había cerca de veinte personas acompañando el funeral de la joven guardia muerta tres días ...
13 devota como ella es difícil de encontrar en estos días, por lo que su pérdida genera un gran dolor a nuestra iglesia, q...
14 —Bien padrecito, ya está todo ordenado para la misa de la tarde. Oiga padre—dijo el hombre acercándose al sacerdote—, ¿...
15 celular, buscó en la agenda de números hasta encontrar el teléfono de su amigo. —Hola, vi tu mail, ¿qué pasó?—dijo Guev...
16 IV Alejandra terminó su jornada laboral sin sobresaltos. Cuando iba camino al casillero fue interceptada por Germán Ari...
17 estas preguntas, pero estoy tratando de entender qué pasó con esa chica. —No se preocupe jefe, ya le dije que no me eno...
18 en el siglo XVI y la fecha en que murió. Por supuesto disgregué su cuerpo y envié su alma al más allá —Vaya modo de pre...
19 —Maestro, usted sabe que yo mantengo todos mis conocimientos y poderes, pero los siglos han pasado y ya no es tan fácil...
20 —Bueno, acá voy de nuevo—dijo el hombre, endureciendo sus facciones—. Eres el alma encarnada más poderosa que he conoci...
21 V —¿Esa perra del infierno sigue viva?—preguntó la voz del amigo del padre Anacleto Guevara. —Tú sabes que su alma es e...
22 somos engendros del demonio, y esto no es más que la antesala del infierno. —¿Terminaste de hablar ridiculeces, Anaclet...
23 suerte de alboroto, y decidió ir; en la recepción estaban todas las secretarias rodeando a alguien. Mientras se acercab...
24 —Hola maestro, este… apareció otra alma del pasado, Y esta era bastante más poderosa que la guardia. —¿Quién era? —Uno ...
25 —Si su eminencia, enviamos a un carcelero a atacar a la bruja, y fracasamos rotundamente—dijo amargamente Guevara. —¿A ...
26 VI Alejandra estaba en su oficina trabajando. Habían pasado ya dos meses desde la aparición del carcelero, y en todo es...
27 archivadores donde guardaba fotocopias de todos los manuscritos que su jefe le enviaba para transcribir. Para ella era ...
28 dormida a la hora del almuerzo, siendo despertada por una de sus compañeras para que terminara de almorzar, y luego por...
29 —Asiento Alejandra, tengo para ti un café cargado y una agüita—dijo el hombre pasándole a la mujer una taza y un vaso t...
30 de auditorías es chilena, los funcionarios también, pero ninguno, ni siquiera esta señora, me generan ninguna imagen en...
31 par de horas más tarde logró colocar un sigilo igual al que llevaba junto a su piel bajo el chaleco de la mujer, sin qu...
32 esa enemiga teníamos que atacar con nuestras mejores armas, y eso fue lo que hicimos. —¿Y qué pasa si la Congregación p...
33 VII Alejandra se bajó del taxi, cansada. Luego de pasar la tarde en el servicio de urgencias y obtener el reposo médico...
34 —Bien, ahora que tenemos eso solucionado aboquémonos a lo importante—dijo el maestro, serio—. ¿Por qué no funcionó el s...
35 Alejandra estaba desconcertada. Era imposible que un demonio hubiera poseído a una humana para quitarle energía a una b...
36 Ambas mujeres subieron al auto de Alejandra, quien condujo hasta su edificio. Al llegar al departamento abrió la puerta...
37 VIII Alejandra miraba a Antonia, quien parecía dormir plácidamente de pie, encerrada en el círculo de sal que había pre...
38 —No conozco sus nombres actuales hermana. Hace cinco siglos eran el abad Guy de López y el hermano Hernando de Gutiérre...
39 que tengo el poder de sobra para enviarte por las malas al infierno, pero como yo sí respeto la tradición, insisto en p...
40 trabajo que Azrael estaba haciendo para apoderarse del alma de Alejandra y sacarla de la guerra santa que estaban libra...
41 IX Alejandra estaba terminando su jornada de trabajo en la empresa. La auditoría ya había terminado, y todo había vuelt...
42 —Siéntate en esa silla—dijo la voz, mientras llevaba la mano desocupada a uno de sus bolsillos, desde donde sacó un par...
43 Una vez te hayamos liberado del influjo satánico, te enviaremos a la vista de dios para que juzgue tu alma pecadora y t...
44 Además, esto es mucho más llevadero que los juguetes que usaban cuando eran inquisidores y torturaban inocentes. —No to...
45 —Queríamos sacar al demonio que te tiene así—respondió Guevara. —¿Así cómo, como bruja dices tú?—preguntó entretenida A...
46 En ese instante Alejandra sacó sus manos libres de entre las esposas. Con un rápido movimiento tomó el cañón del arma c...
47 —¿A qué demonio estás invocando, perra?—gritó asustado Gómez. —Ya lo verás—dijo en un instante Alejandra, abriendo sus ...
48 X El temblor de pronto se detuvo. Todas las cosas volvieron a su lugar. En el centro de la habitación seguía estando la...
49 la oración primigenia para citarlo en este tiempo y lugar para pedirle, si es que ello no interrumpe ningún plan superi...
50 —Hola Alejandra, venía a ver en qué estabas—el hombre miró los cadáveres y sonrió complacido—. Veo que conseguiste que ...
51 —Como usted diga, maestro Rafael—respondió Alejandra, mientras tomaba su cartera y pensaba en cómo deshacerse de los cu...
