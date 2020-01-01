Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Moving Target Audiobook free download | Moving Target Audiobook mp3 for mac Moving Target Audiobook free | Moving Target A...
Moving Target Audiobook free download | Moving Target Audiobook mp3 for mac In this “engrossing” (Publishers Weekly) thril...
Moving Target Audiobook free download | Moving Target Audiobook mp3 for mac Written By: J.A. Jance. Narrated By: Karen Zie...
Moving Target Audiobook free download | Moving Target Audiobook mp3 for mac Download Full Version Moving Target Audio OR L...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Moving Target Audiobook free download | Moving Target Audiobook mp3 for mac

2 views

Published on

Moving Target Audiobook free | Moving Target Audiobook download | Moving Target Audiobook mp3 | Moving Target Audiobook for mac

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Moving Target Audiobook free download | Moving Target Audiobook mp3 for mac

  1. 1. Moving Target Audiobook free download | Moving Target Audiobook mp3 for mac Moving Target Audiobook free | Moving Target Audiobook download | Moving Target Audiobook mp3 | Moving Target Audiobook for mac LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Moving Target Audiobook free download | Moving Target Audiobook mp3 for mac In this “engrossing” (Publishers Weekly) thriller from New York Times bestselling author J.A. Jance, journalist- turned- investigator Ali Reynolds unearths a cold case that puts her in danger from a deadly arsonist. ​ Lance Tucker, an incarcerated juvenile offender and talented hacker in his own right, is set on fire one night and severely burned while hanging Christmas decorations in a lockup rec room. B. Simpson, Ali Reynolds’s fiancé and the man who helped put Lance in jail, feels obliged to get to the bottom of what happened. With Ali off in England to help Leland Brooks at a reunion with his long-estranged family, B. turns to someone else to help out—Ali’s good friend and Taser-carrying nun, Sister Anselm. ​ Meanwhile, in Bournemouth—Leland’s hometown—Ali begins to investigate the decades-old murder of Leland’s father, which Leland himself was once suspected of committing. With unsolved murders on both sides of the Atlantic, Ali, B., and Sister Anselm are united by their search for answers—and the jeopardy they get into as a result. ​ From the author praised for her “inimitable, take-no-prisoners style” (Kirkus Reviews), Moving Target sends Ali on a trans-Atlantic adventure and straight into the path of a deadly killer.
  3. 3. Moving Target Audiobook free download | Moving Target Audiobook mp3 for mac Written By: J.A. Jance. Narrated By: Karen Ziemba Publisher: Simon & Schuster Audio Date: February 2014 Duration: 10 hours 38 minutes
  4. 4. Moving Target Audiobook free download | Moving Target Audiobook mp3 for mac Download Full Version Moving Target Audio OR Listen now

×