Teknologi Informasi & Komunikasi Nabila Armaita 1B Pendidikan Bahasa Inggris
Pengertian dari Teknologi Informasi & Komunikasi Secara umum pengertian teknologi Informasi adalah suatu studi perancangan...
Fungsi TIK 1. Menangkap (Capture) 4. Menyimpan (Storage) 3. Menghasilkan (Generating) 2. Mengolah (Process)
Komponen Teknologi Informasi 1. Perangkat Keras (Hardware) >Processor >Memory card >Peripheral (input dan output device) >...
Tujuan Teknologi Informasi Secara umum, ada tiga tujuan utama dari TI, diantaranya adalah: Untuk membantu manusia dalam m...
Sejarah Tentang Teknologi Informasi & Komunikasi
Dampak TIK dalam Kehidupan Dampak TIK ada positif dan negative tergantung bagai mana kita menyikapinya. Jadi kita harus bi...
Teknologi informasi & komunikasi by.nabila
saya disini kembali dengan memberikan informasi kepada kalian semua yaitu tentang tenologi informasi dan omuniasi

Teknologi informasi & komunikasi by.nabila

  1. 1. Teknologi Informasi & Komunikasi Nabila Armaita 1B Pendidikan Bahasa Inggris
  2. 2. Pengertian dari Teknologi Informasi & Komunikasi Secara umum pengertian teknologi Informasi adalah suatu studi perancangan, implementasi, pengembangan, dukungan atau manajemen sistem informasi berbasis komputer, khususnya perangkat keras (hardware) dan perangkat lunak (software). Dengan kata lain, teknologi informasi adalah berbagai fasilitas yang terdiri dari hardware dan software untuk mendukung dan meningkatkan kualitas informasi bagi masyarakat dengan cepat dan berkualitas.
  3. 3. Fungsi TIK 1. Menangkap (Capture) 4. Menyimpan (Storage) 3. Menghasilkan (Generating) 2. Mengolah (Process)
  4. 4. Komponen Teknologi Informasi 1. Perangkat Keras (Hardware) >Processor >Memory card >Peripheral (input dan output device) >Kabel data 2. Perangkat Lunak (Software) Software dapat dibagi menjadi dua, yaitu: A. Software Sistem B. Software Aplikasi 3. Infoware 4. Fireware 5. Brainware (user)
  5. 5. Tujuan Teknologi Informasi Secara umum, ada tiga tujuan utama dari TI, diantaranya adalah: Untuk membantu manusia dalam memecahkan suatu masalah. Mendukung dan membuka kreativitas. Meningkatkan efektivitas dan efisiensi dalam menyelesaikan pekerjaan.
  6. 6. Sejarah Tentang Teknologi Informasi & Komunikasi
  7. 7. Dampak TIK dalam Kehidupan Dampak TIK ada positif dan negative tergantung bagai mana kita menyikapinya. Jadi kita harus bijak dalam menggunakan teknologi informasi.

