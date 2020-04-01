8.3 enlightenment

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Western Civilization The Enlightenment
Sapere Avde = Dare to Know! Question Everything We must first understand in order to believe.
Western Civilization The Enlightenment and Revolutions Three Ideas of the Enlightenment 1. Reason Nothing is to be taken o...
Bernard de Fontenelle (1657-1757) Pro-science, anti-religion
Pierre Bayle (1647-1706) Historical and Critical Dictionary Skeptical of Absolute Truth -“the greatest master of the art o...
Travelers and World Experience China, India, Africa and the Americas demonstrated that there were many different expressio...
Baron de Montesquieu (1689-1755) The Persian Letters
John Locke (1632-1704) Essay Concerning Human Understanding The Blank Slate… Education and socialization determines who an...
Voltaire (1694-1778) Candide Dictionnaire philosophique
The belief in the existence of a supreme being, specifically of a creator who does not intervene in the universe. The term...
1. Strong belief in God’s Transcendence, not Immanence. 2. God is not involved in day to day affairs or do miracles. 3. Re...
Denis Diderot & Jean le Rond d’Alembert Encyclopedia: The Rational Dictionary of the Sciences, the Arts, and the Crafts (1...
Madame Geoffrin (1699-1777)
Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712-1778) Emile On the Social Contract The Critic of the Enlightenment
Immanuel Kant (1724-1804)
Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? Published in1784, in The Berlin Monthly.
Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? “Enlightenment is man’s emergence from his self-imposed nonage (adolescence).”
Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? “Laziness and cowardice are the reasons why such a large part of mankind gladly remai...
Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? Public and Private use of Reason Private (as an Employee) Doing what we are told, wha...
Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? Example Two: The Pastor “A pastor, too, is bound to his congregation in accord with t...
Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? “… a public can achieve enlightenment only slowly. A revolution may bring about the e...
Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? “When we ask, Are we now living in an enlightened age? The answer is, No, but we live...
Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? How should the “enlightened” king apply this? He should be tolerant. “Under his reign...
Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? “But only the man who is himself enlightened…only he can say… “Argue as much as you l...
Immanuel Kant Observations Strong anti-absolutist position. He emphasized religion because that was where the conflicts we...
Fredrick the Great (1712-1786) Prussia: The Enlightened Monarch
Fredrick the Great First, he adopted the cultural outlook of the Enlightenment. Secondly, he attempted to improve the live...
Edmund Burke (1723-1792) Critic of the Enlightenment Founding philosopher of Modern Conservatism. Reflections on the Revol...
Edmund Burke Reflections on the Revolution in France Burke championed ‘prejudice’ over ‘naked reason’!
Edmund Burke Reflections on the Revolution in France …anything may be rationalized, and plausible reasoning might lead us ...
Defining Humanism “Any system or mode of thought or action in which human interests, values, and dignity predominate.” dic...
Defining Humanism Renaissance Humanism “Humanism (i.e. Renaissance) is not so much a philosophy as a method of questioning...
Defining Humanism Christian Humanism “The belief that human freedom, individual conscience, and unencumbered rational inqu...
Defining Humanism Secular Humanism “A naturalistic philosophy that rejects all supernaturalism and relies primarily upon r...
Defining Humanism Secular Humanism A religious worldview based on atheism, naturalism, evolution, and ethical relativism.
Secular Humanism & The Enlightenment Kant did not declare where the rational mind would take us. For some, the Enlightenme...
What has the Enlightenment Done for Western Civilization? Rationalism is the idea that humans are capable of using their f...
What has the Enlightenment Done for Western Civilization? Keep in mind… Deism shuts God out of the World. Rationalism and ...
Human Reason does not walk a singular trail. It will walk whatever trail you are on.
The Age of Enlightenment

  1. 1. Western Civilization The Enlightenment
  2. 2. Western Civilization The Enlightenment The Age of Enlightenment (also known as the Age of Reason) was an intellectual and philosophical movement that dominated the world of ideas in Europe during the 17th to 19th centuries. “A Turning Point”
  3. 3. Sapere Avde = Dare to Know! Question Everything We must first understand in order to believe.
  4. 4. Western Civilization The Enlightenment and Revolutions The Fall of the Roman Empire The Middle Ages The Renaissance The Reformation The Revolution in Science
  5. 5. Western Civilization The Enlightenment and Revolutions Three Ideas of the Enlightenment 1. Reason Nothing is to be taken on faith alone. 2. Social Science Scientific method could discover laws of human society, not just nature. 3. Progress There can be improvement.
  6. 6. Bernard de Fontenelle (1657-1757) Pro-science, anti-religion
  7. 7. Bernard de Fontenelle (1657-1757) Pro-science, anti-religion He exploited the theme of “progressive” scientists and “reactionary” priests. Conversations of the Plurality of Worlds
  8. 8. Pierre Bayle (1647-1706) Historical and Critical Dictionary Skeptical of Absolute Truth -“the greatest master of the art of reasoning that ever wrote, Bayle, great and wise, all systems overthrows.” -Voltaire
  9. 9. Travelers and World Experience China, India, Africa and the Americas demonstrated that there were many different expressions of custom and morality around the world. Morality began to be viewed as relative.
  10. 10. Baron de Montesquieu (1689-1755) The Persian Letters
  11. 11. John Locke (1632-1704) Essay Concerning Human Understanding The Blank Slate… Education and socialization determines who and what we will be.
  12. 12. Voltaire (1694-1778) Candide Dictionnaire philosophique
  13. 13. Voltaire (1694-1778) Voltaire was a Deist. He was wary of dogmatic certainty and believed in simple piety and human kindness, the love of God and the Golden Rule. Voltaire believed in God and the simple teachings of Christ, but not in the established churches. “I die adoring God, loving my friends, not hating my enemies, and detesting superstition.”
  14. 14. The belief in the existence of a supreme being, specifically of a creator who does not intervene in the universe. The term is used chiefly of an intellectual movement of the 17th and 18th centuries that accepted the existence of a creator on the basis of reason but rejected belief in a supernatural deity who interacts with humankind. Deism and Deists
  15. 15. 1. Strong belief in God’s Transcendence, not Immanence. 2. God is not involved in day to day affairs or do miracles. 3. Rejection of the Incarnation. Deism and Deists
  16. 16. Denis Diderot & Jean le Rond d’Alembert Encyclopedia: The Rational Dictionary of the Sciences, the Arts, and the Crafts (1765)
  17. 17. Madame Geoffrin (1699-1777)
  18. 18. Madame Geoffrin (1699-1777) Madame Geoffrin provided room for many of the salon meetings where philosophes could meet and talk.
  19. 19. Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712-1778) Emile On the Social Contract The Critic of the Enlightenment
  20. 20. Jean-Jacques Rousseau (1712-1778) The Romantic Movement Romanticism: A reaction against the Enlightenment and 18th century Rationalism. Romanticism emphasized the individual, the subjective, an appreciation of Nature, the Emotions.
  21. 21. Immanuel Kant (1724-1804)
  22. 22. Immanuel Kant (1724-1804) What is Enlightenment? The Critique of Pure Reason The Critique of Practical Reason Religion within the Limits of Reason Alone
  23. 23. Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? Published in1784, in The Berlin Monthly.
  24. 24. Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? “Enlightenment is man’s emergence from his self-imposed nonage (adolescence).”
  25. 25. Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? “Enlightenment is man’s emergence from his self-imposed nonage.” Sapere aude! (Dare to know)
  26. 26. Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? “Laziness and cowardice are the reasons why such a large part of mankind gladly remain minors all their lives… It is comfortable to be a minor. If I have a book that thinks for me, a pastor who acts as my conscience, a physician who prescribes my diet, and so on – then I have no need to exert myself. I have no need to think…”
  27. 27. Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? Public and Private use of Reason Private (as an Employee) Doing what we are told, what we have to. Public Doing something on the public sphere to improve the private.
  28. 28. Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? Public and Private use of Reason: Private Doing what we are told, what we have to. Public Doing something on the public sphere to improve the private. Example One: The Soldier The soldier is not free to say “No” to his orders, but he is free to communicate his criticisms.
  29. 29. Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? Example Two: The Pastor “A pastor, too, is bound to his congregation in accord with the doctrines of the church which he serves, for he was ordained on that condition. But as a scholar he has full freedom, indeed the obligation, to communicate to his public all his carefully examined and constructive thoughts concerning errors in that doctrine and his proposals concerning improvement of religious dogma and church institutions.”
  30. 30. Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? Example Two: The Pastor His Sunday morning sermon is a “private use” of reason, because his is acting as an employee. While, his writing an article is to be published he is exercising his “public” use of reason and is free to criticize and has “unlimited freedom”.
  31. 31. Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? “… a public can achieve enlightenment only slowly. A revolution may bring about the end of a personal despotism..., but never a true reform of modes of thought. New prejudices will serve, in place of the old, as guidelines for the unthinking multitude.”
  32. 32. Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? “When we ask, Are we now living in an enlightened age? The answer is, No, but we live in an age of enlightenment”
  33. 33. Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? How should the “enlightened” king apply this? He should be tolerant. “Under his reign, honorable pastors, acting as scholars and regardless of the duties of their office, can freely and openly publish their ideas to the world for inspection, although they deviate here and there from accepted doctrine.”
  34. 34. Immanuel Kant What is Enlightenment? “But only the man who is himself enlightened…only he can say… “Argue as much as you like, and about what you like, but obey!” This will lead to people become, “…more and more capable of acting in freedom. At last free thought acts even on the fundamentals of government and the state finds it agreeable to treat man, who is now more than a machine, in accord with his dignity.”
  35. 35. Immanuel Kant Observations Strong anti-absolutist position. He emphasized religion because that was where the conflicts were. He does not say where the rational mind will go (to God and religion, or against it). Freedom of thought will lead to better things. Note that Kant points to Fredrick the Great as an example of the “enlightened” ruler.
  36. 36. Fredrick the Great (1712-1786) Prussia: The Enlightened Monarch
  37. 37. Fredrick the Great First, he adopted the cultural outlook of the Enlightenment. Secondly, he attempted to improve the lives of his subjects. “I must enlighten my people, cultivate their manners and morals, and make them as happy as human beings can be, or as happy as the means at my disposal.”
  38. 38. Edmund Burke (1723-1792) Critic of the Enlightenment Founding philosopher of Modern Conservatism. Reflections on the Revolution in France
  39. 39. Edmund Burke Reflections on the Revolution in France Burke championed ‘prejudice’ over ‘naked reason’!
  40. 40. Edmund Burke Reflections on the Revolution in France Burke championed ‘prejudice’ over ‘naked reason’! Prejudice often contains the ‘latent wisdom’ of tradition and well- established habits.
  41. 41. Edmund Burke Reflections on the Revolution in France …anything may be rationalized, and plausible reasoning might lead us down a slippery slope, which ends at the guillotine.
  42. 42. Edmund Burke Reflections on the Revolution in France …anything may be rationalized, and plausible reasoning might lead us down a slippery slope, which ends at the guillotine. “The writers against religion, whilst they oppose every system, are wisely careful never to set up any of their own.” (It is easy to criticize, but difficult to build.)
  43. 43. Defining Humanism “Any system or mode of thought or action in which human interests, values, and dignity predominate.” dictionary.reference.com Renaissance Humanism Secular Humanism Christian Humanism
  44. 44. Defining Humanism Renaissance Humanism “Humanism (i.e. Renaissance) is not so much a philosophy as a method of questioning authority by which a number of philosophies – both religious and secular – are possible.” (Wells, p. 74) It was a revival of the cultural—and particularly the literary— legacy and moral philosophy of classical antiquity.
  45. 45. Defining Humanism Christian Humanism “The belief that human freedom, individual conscience, and unencumbered rational inquiry are compatible with the practice of Christianity or even intrinsic in its doctrine. It represents a philosophical union of Christian faith and classical humanist principles.” (New World Encyclopedia)
  46. 46. Defining Humanism Secular Humanism “A naturalistic philosophy that rejects all supernaturalism and relies primarily upon reason and science, democracy and human compassion." (Corliss Lamont, www.americanhumainst.org) “The belief that humanity is capable of morality and self- fulfillment without belief in God.”
  47. 47. Defining Humanism Secular Humanism A religious worldview based on atheism, naturalism, evolution, and ethical relativism.
  48. 48. Secular Humanism & The Enlightenment Kant did not declare where the rational mind would take us. For some, the Enlightenment took them towards materialism. For others, it took them to a “reasonable faith”.
  49. 49. Secular Humanism & The Enlightenment Kant did not declare where the rational mind would take us. For some, the Enlightenment took them to materialism. For others, it took them to a “reasonable faith”.
  50. 50. What has the Enlightenment Done for Western Civilization? Rationalism is the idea that humans are capable of using their faculty of reason to gain knowledge. Empiricism promotes the idea that knowledge comes from experience and observation of the world. Progressivism is the belief that through their powers of reason and observation, humans can make progress over time. Cosmopolitanism promoted engaged citizens of the world as opposed to provincial and close-minded individuals.
  51. 51. What has the Enlightenment Done for Western Civilization? Keep in mind… Deism shuts God out of the World. Rationalism and Empiricism alone are not enough.
  52. 52. Human Reason does not walk a singular trail. It will walk whatever trail you are on.

