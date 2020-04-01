8.2 science and history

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Western Civilization The Revolution in Science Part Two The Scientific Revolution “It is with the scientific revolution th...
Aristotle’s views lasted for 2000 years (with a little tweaking). Why? First, it offered an easy common-sense explanation ...
Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543) Trained for the clergy Studied Aristotle & Ptolemy Astrology and Medical studies Heliocent...
Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543)
On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres First, The stars no longer need to move. It is the earth that is moving. Second...
Reactions to Copernicus’ views… Martin Luther spoke of Copernicus sarcastically as “...the new astrologer who wants to pro...
Reactions to Copernicus’ views… John Calvin commented, using Psalm 93, “The world also is established that it cannot be mo...
TIME LINE LUTHER (1483-1546) ZWINGLI (1484-1531) HENRY VIII (1491-1547) SIMONS (1496-1561) CALVIN (1509-1563) TRENT (45-63...
1572, a new star appeared and then two years latter disappeared. 1577, a new comet passed through the sky. So much for the...
Tycho Brahe (1546-1601)
Tycho Brahe (1546-1601) Brahe is said to have, “exploited his peasants arrogantly and approached the heavens humbly.”
Tycho Brahe (1546-1601)
Johannes Kepler (1571-1630)
Kepler’s Three Laws First, The orbits of the planets around the sun as elliptical. Second, The planets do not move at a un...
Johannes Kepler (1571-1630)
Galileo Galilei (1564-1642)
Like the others, he first studied for a religious career. He trained and taught mathematics. Galileo Galilei (1564-1642)
Experimental Method Galileo did not just speculate, he conducted controlled experiments to discover what actually did happ...
Remember Ioannes Philoponos (490-570) Teacher, Christian theologian, and philosopher (ca. 530) corrected Aristotle’s mista...
Galileo Galilei (1564-1642)
Cesare Cremonini, (1550-1631) refused to look through the telescope. He was a friend and rival of Galileo at the Universit...
“For the galaxy is nothing else but a mass of innumerable stars planted together in clusters.” Galileo Galilei (1564-1642)
The Trials Of Galileo March 1615, A formal written complaint is made against Galileo. February 24, 1616, The Inquisition c...
Summary 1. Galileo Failed Peer Review (he didn’t prove his point!). 2. His main critics were from the science department. ...
“The traditional religious view (scientists and theologians) rested on determining and then accepting the properly establi...
Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) "The Bible shows the way to go to heaven, not the way the heavens go.” "I do not feel obliged ...
One of the ramifications of the Copernican Revolution was that Christians began to read the Bible differently. Martin Luth...
Francis Bacon (1561-1626) A New Method
Smashing the Idols We must free our mind from preconceived notions and beliefs. Francis Bacon (1561-1626)
Smashing the Idols Culture: Idols of the tribe. Personal: Of the cave. Communication: Of the market place. Tradition: Of t...
Smashing the Idols Question everything! Francis Bacon (1561-1626)
Empiricism Knowledge comes from experience, or the use of the five senses. Empiricists favor inductive logic. Francis Baco...
Empiricism Knowledge comes from experience, or the use of the five senses. Empiricists favor inductive logic. Induction re...
Empiricism Knowledge comes from experience, or the use of the five senses. Empiricists favor inductive logic. Induction re...
Empiricism Knowledge comes from experience, or the use of the five senses. Empiricists favor inductive logic. Induction re...
The Conquest of Nature Francis Bacon (1561-1626) "Let the human race recover that right over nature which belongs to it by...
On Religion Francis Bacon (1561-1626) “A little philosophy inclineth man's mind to atheism, but depth in philosophy bringe...
Rene Descartes (1596-1650)
The First Modern Philosopher Rationalism Rene Descartes (1596-1650) Cogito Ergo Sum
One night in 1619. Rene Descartes (1596-1650) Cogito Ergo Sum
He applied mathematical method to philosophy. The pursuit of science would be, for him, the pursuit of true wisdom and his...
The World When he heard of the trail of Galileo Descartes decided not to publish this work. The World (at least most of it...
The Meditations “…these six meditations contain all the foundations of my physics. But please do not tell people, for that...
Universal Doubt Methodological Skepticism Subjects all knowledge claims to scrutiny with the goal of sorting out true from...
Deductive Rationalism Descartes did not view the senses as reliable. This is because they can be doubted. Rene Descartes (...
Rationalism Is the view that knowledge is innate (inborn) and comes from the mind alone; knowledge does not come from the ...
Bacon & Descartes “It is important to realize that the modern scientific method, which began to crystallize in the late se...
The Causes of the Scientific Revolution The Middle Ages First, there was the development of universities and education. Se...
“Mathematics is the language in which God has written the universe”
Ibn al-Haytham (965-1040) Methods of Verification (experimentation) Book of Optics (1021) Built on what he learned from Ga...
The Renaissance The return to the sources (Greco-Roman). These writings fueled the interest in science and mathematics. Pe...
A Healthy Economy The Causes of the Scientific Revolution
Science and Religion 1. Religious authorities (Catholic, Lutheran, Reformed) were divided over Copernicus’s views until ab...
The Impact of the Scientific Revolution 1. The rise of a new social group, the Scientific Community. 2. The scientific met...
8.2 science and history
  1. 1. Western Civilization The Revolution in Science Part Two The Scientific Revolution “It is with the scientific revolution that the West would become what it is.” (McKay)
  2. 2. Aristotle’s views lasted for 2000 years (with a little tweaking). Why? First, it offered an easy common-sense explanation of what people saw. Second, interpreted by theologians, it fit within Christian doctrines.
  3. 3. Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543) Trained for the clergy Studied Aristotle & Ptolemy Astrology and Medical studies Heliocentric Cosmology was being discussed in Italy On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres, 1543 He died three months after publication. His book met no resistance from the Catholic Church.
  4. 4. Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543)
  5. 5. Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543)
  6. 6. On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres First, The stars no longer need to move. It is the earth that is moving. Second, The stars must be much further than thought. Third, The earth is not necessarily different than the rest of the universe. Finally, Where is God? Where is heaven? Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543)
  7. 7. Reactions to Copernicus’ views… Martin Luther spoke of Copernicus sarcastically as “...the new astrologer who wants to prove that the earth moves and goes around… The fool wants to turn the whole art of astronomy upside down.” Also, “…as the Holy Scripture tells us, so did Joshua bid the sun stand still and not the earth.” Protestants would have mixed reactions to Copernicus.
  8. 8. Reactions to Copernicus’ views… John Calvin commented, using Psalm 93, “The world also is established that it cannot be moved.” Protestants would have mixed reactions to Copernicus.
  9. 9. TIME LINE LUTHER (1483-1546) ZWINGLI (1484-1531) HENRY VIII (1491-1547) SIMONS (1496-1561) CALVIN (1509-1563) TRENT (45-63) Columbus (d. 1506) Galileo (b. 1564) Da Vinci (1452-1519) Michelangelo (1475-1564) Copernicus (1473-1543)
  10. 10. 1572, a new star appeared and then two years latter disappeared. 1577, a new comet passed through the sky. So much for the unchanging heavens !
  11. 11. Tycho Brahe (1546-1601)
  12. 12. Tycho Brahe (1546-1601) Brahe is said to have, “exploited his peasants arrogantly and approached the heavens humbly.”
  13. 13. Tycho Brahe (1546-1601)
  14. 14. Johannes Kepler (1571-1630)
  15. 15. Kepler’s Three Laws First, The orbits of the planets around the sun as elliptical. Second, The planets do not move at a uniform speed. Third, The time it takes to revolve around the sun is related to its distance from the sun. Johannes Kepler (1571-1630)
  16. 16. Johannes Kepler (1571-1630)
  17. 17. Galileo Galilei (1564-1642)
  18. 18. Like the others, he first studied for a religious career. He trained and taught mathematics. Galileo Galilei (1564-1642)
  19. 19. Experimental Method Galileo did not just speculate, he conducted controlled experiments to discover what actually did happen. Galileo Galilei (1564-1642)
  20. 20. Remember Ioannes Philoponos (490-570) Teacher, Christian theologian, and philosopher (ca. 530) corrected Aristotle’s mistaken view of falling objects over 1000 years before Galileo. Moving towards Empiricism
  21. 21. Galileo Galilei (1564-1642)
  22. 22. Cesare Cremonini, (1550-1631) refused to look through the telescope. He was a friend and rival of Galileo at the University of Padua, Italy. Galileo Galilei (1564-1642)
  23. 23. “For the galaxy is nothing else but a mass of innumerable stars planted together in clusters.” Galileo Galilei (1564-1642)
  24. 24. The Trials Of Galileo March 1615, A formal written complaint is made against Galileo. February 24, 1616, The Inquisition condemns the heliocentric theory. February 25, 1616, Pope Paul V endorses the theory as error, but not as heresy. February 26, 1616, Cardinal Bellarmine warns Galileo not to teach the heliocentric theory.
  25. 25. The Trials Of Galileo March 1615, A formal written complaint is made against Galileo. February 24, 1616, The Inquisition condemns the heliocentric theory. February 25, 1616, Pope Paul V endorses the theory as error, but not as heresy. February 26, 1616, Cardinal Bellarmine warns Galileo not to teach the heliocentric theory. 1623, Urban VIII, who admired Galileo, becomes pope. 1632, Galileo publishes his Dialogue on the Two Chief World Systems. 1633, Galileo is found guilty of Suspected Heresy. Villa Arrest until his death in 1642.
  26. 26. Summary 1. Galileo Failed Peer Review (he didn’t prove his point!). 2. His main critics were from the science department. 3. The science of the day could not provide conclusive proof. 4. The Heliocentric Theory was new, the burden of proof was on it. 5. He was a better scientist than theologian.
  27. 27. “The traditional religious view (scientists and theologians) rested on determining and then accepting the properly established authority, is giving way (in certain fields) to a critical, “scientific” method.” (McKay) Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) When we read ourselves and our worldview into history we distort history.
  28. 28. Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) "The Bible shows the way to go to heaven, not the way the heavens go.” "I do not feel obliged to believe that the same God who has endowed us with sense, reason, and intellect has intended us to forgo their use.” The Book of Nature is written in Mathematics.
  29. 29. One of the ramifications of the Copernican Revolution was that Christians began to read the Bible differently. Martin Luther “… the Holy Scripture tells us, so did Joshua bid the sun stand still and not the earth.” “Phenomenological” language
  30. 30. One of the ramifications of the Copernican Revolution was that Christians began to read the Bible differently. John Calvin commented, using Psalm 93… “The world also is established that it cannot be moved.”
  31. 31. Francis Bacon (1561-1626) A New Method
  32. 32. Smashing the Idols We must free our mind from preconceived notions and beliefs. Francis Bacon (1561-1626)
  33. 33. Smashing the Idols Culture: Idols of the tribe. Personal: Of the cave. Communication: Of the market place. Tradition: Of the theater. Francis Bacon (1561-1626)
  34. 34. Smashing the Idols Question everything! Francis Bacon (1561-1626)
  35. 35. Empiricism Knowledge comes from experience, or the use of the five senses. Empiricists favor inductive logic. Francis Bacon (1561-1626)
  36. 36. Empiricism Knowledge comes from experience, or the use of the five senses. Empiricists favor inductive logic. Induction requires the senses. Gathering facts and building an understanding. Francis Bacon (1561-1626) Induction Inductive justification uses observation to derive generalizations.
  37. 37. Empiricism Knowledge comes from experience, or the use of the five senses. Empiricists favor inductive logic. Induction requires the senses. Gathering facts and building an understanding. Experimentation To test hypotheses and theories. Francis Bacon (1561-1626) Induction Inductive justification uses observation to derive generalizations.
  38. 38. Empiricism Knowledge comes from experience, or the use of the five senses. Empiricists favor inductive logic. Induction requires the senses. Gathering facts and building an understanding. Experimentation To test hypotheses and theories. Francis Bacon (1561-1626) Induction Inductive justification uses observation to derive generalizations.
  39. 39. The Conquest of Nature Francis Bacon (1561-1626) "Let the human race recover that right over nature which belongs to it by divine bequest.” Novum Organon
  40. 40. On Religion Francis Bacon (1561-1626) “A little philosophy inclineth man's mind to atheism, but depth in philosophy bringeth men's minds about to religion.”
  41. 41. Rene Descartes (1596-1650)
  42. 42. The First Modern Philosopher Rationalism Rene Descartes (1596-1650) Cogito Ergo Sum
  43. 43. One night in 1619. Rene Descartes (1596-1650) Cogito Ergo Sum
  44. 44. He applied mathematical method to philosophy. The pursuit of science would be, for him, the pursuit of true wisdom and his life's work. Rene Descartes (1596-1650) Cogito Ergo Sum All truths are linked with one another, so that finding a fundamental truth and proceeding with logic would open the way to all science. Thus, Rationalism was born.
  45. 45. The World When he heard of the trail of Galileo Descartes decided not to publish this work. The World (at least most of it) has been lost to history. Rene Descartes (1596-1650)
  46. 46. The Meditations “…these six meditations contain all the foundations of my physics. But please do not tell people, for that might make it harder for supporters of Aristotle to approve them. Rene Descartes (1596-1650) I hope that readers will gradually get used to my principles, and recognize their truth, before they notice that they destroy the principles of Aristotle.” (From a letter to a friend)
  47. 47. Universal Doubt Methodological Skepticism Subjects all knowledge claims to scrutiny with the goal of sorting out true from false claims. Rene Descartes (1596-1650) Not Philosophical Skepticism Questions the possibility that true knowledge can be.
  48. 48. Deductive Rationalism Descartes did not view the senses as reliable. This is because they can be doubted. Rene Descartes (1596-1650) Mathematics, geometry, and logic are much better forms of proofs.
  49. 49. Rationalism Is the view that knowledge is innate (inborn) and comes from the mind alone; knowledge does not come from the use of the five senses. Rene Descartes (1596-1650) Rationalists favor deductive logic.
  50. 50. Bacon & Descartes “It is important to realize that the modern scientific method, which began to crystallize in the late seventeenth century, has combined Bacon’s inductive experimentalism and Descartes’ deductive, mathematical rationalism.” (McKay)
  51. 51. The Causes of the Scientific Revolution The Middle Ages First, there was the development of universities and education. Secondly, Science developed as a branch of philosophy. Rational, critical thinking was part of this. Also, medieval scholars believed that God created the universe according to geometric and harmonic principles. Science was thus was linked directly to the Divine. To seek these principles, therefore, would be to seek God.
  52. 52. “Mathematics is the language in which God has written the universe”
  53. 53. Ibn al-Haytham (965-1040) Methods of Verification (experimentation) Book of Optics (1021) Built on what he learned from Galen. Corrected Aristotle, Ptolemy, and Euclid’s views on vision. The Causes of the Scientific Revolution Islam
  54. 54. The Renaissance The return to the sources (Greco-Roman). These writings fueled the interest in science and mathematics. People became interested in the “Human”. The Causes of the Scientific Revolution
  55. 55. A Healthy Economy The Causes of the Scientific Revolution
  56. 56. Science and Religion 1. Religious authorities (Catholic, Lutheran, Reformed) were divided over Copernicus’s views until about 1630. 2. All the names (scientists) mentioned above are normally classified as Christians. 3. While science provides knowledge of the world, it does not provide ethical guidance. It does not answer all of our questions.
  57. 57. Science and Religion 1. Religious authorities (Catholic, Lutheran, Reformed) were divided over Copernicus’s views until about 1630. 2. All the names (scientists) mentioned above are normally classified as Christians. 3. While science provides knowledge of the world, it does not provide ethical guidance. It does not answer all of our questions. Modern Science did not begin with the abandonment of Christianity !
  58. 58. The Impact of the Scientific Revolution 1. The rise of a new social group, the Scientific Community. 2. The scientific method begins to displace traditional authorities. 3. Better navigation meant better trade opportunities. 4. A new cosmology. The earth is no longer at the center. 5. It opened the way to advances in technology, medicine, agriculture… (you name it). 6. Still, the benefits would take time to be manifest. Mostly it was an intellectual revolution, without observable practical benefits for the average person. 7. Also, note that this “Revolution” happened in the West.

