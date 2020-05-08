14.1 christainity and civilization

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Western Civilization Christianity and Civilization
Recipe for Western Civilization Ingredients One part Ancient Greek. One part Ancient Roman. A little Christian yeast. Inst...
What Did the Greeks Do for Me? Science: The beginnings of science History: Now a scholarly discipline, not just stories. P...
The Peloponnesian War Thucydides (460-400 BC) “Peace is an armistice in a war that is continuously going on.”
“Man is the measure of all things” Protagoras (411 BC)
The Ancient Romans “But, Rome, 'tis thine alone, with awful sway, To rule mankind, and make the world obey…” Virgil (70-19...
What have we inherited from the Romans? Roads everywhere Latin Our word for constitution comes from Constitutio Roman Law ...
The Christianity Influence
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization?
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? Monotheism (a God with a plan)
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? Teaching: Incarnation (God with us)
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? What would Western Civilization look like with the Incarnation ?
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? Preservation of Ancient Manuscripts
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? Preservation of Ancient Manuscripts
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? A unifying force for Western Europe
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? Monasticism
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? The “seed” for human rights
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? The “seed” for human rights Genesis 1: 27 “So God created mankind in h...
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? The “seed” for human rights Exodus 19: 6 “You will be for me a kingdom...
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? The “seed” for human rights Galatians 3 “There is neither Jew nor Gent...
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? The “seed” for human rights James 2 “My brothers and sisters, believer...
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? The “seed” for human rights Philippians 2 “Rather, he (Christ) made hi...
What did Christianity give to Western Civilization? The “seed” for human rights Gregory of Nyssa (335-394)
The Ripple effect of the Gospel.
The Complaint Department
1. “More people have been killed in the name of God than for any other reason.”
1. “More people have been killed in the name of God than for any other reason.” In reality… 1. Very few wars have been fou...
1. “More people have been killed in the name of God than for any other reason.” The “Just War Theory”
1. “More people have been killed in the name of God than for any other reason.” The “Just War Theory” 1. Just war must be ...
1. “More people have been killed in the name of God than for any other reason.” The Peace of God (989) The Truce of God (1...
2. Christianity is anti-intellectual.
2. Christianity is anti-intellectual. “…be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.”
3. Christianity is Anti-Woman.
3. Christianity is Anti-Woman. In Reality… Aristotle “The relation of male to female is by nature a relation of superior t...
3. Christianity is Anti-Woman. In Reality… Plato “Of the men who came into the world, those who were cowards or led unrigh...
3. Christianity is Anti-Woman. In Reality… Roman Pater familias
3. Christianity is Anti-Woman. In Reality… The World “It is the law of nature that woman should be held under the dominanc...
3. Christianity is Anti-Woman. “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female h...
3. Christianity is Anti-Woman. “Do you not realize you are a woman and cannot go anywhere?” (A desert Hermit to Melania)
4. Christianity is to Blame for the Environmental Crisis.
4. Christianity is to Blame for the Environmental Crisis. “Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue i...
4. Christianity is to Blame for the Environmental Crisis. “Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue i...
