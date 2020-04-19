11.1 world war one part one

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Western Civilization World War One
Background World War One (1914-1918)
Background World War One (1914-1918) A System of Alliances Due to paranoia, increased military might, strained relations, ...
The German Empire (the Second Reich)
The “Triple Entente” (Agreement)
The Trigger Balkan Wars (1912-1913)
The Trigger Balkan Wars (1912-1913) Bulgaria, Greece, Montenegro and Serbia gained independence from the Ottomans.
Balkan Wars (1912-1913)
We now have World War One! June 28, 1914
Why did the War begin? Systems of Alliances Fear set the Stage An Assassination Triggered it.
The First Battle of the Marne (1914)
The Eastern Front
Stalemate
Italy Joins the War 1915 Italy joins the Triple Entente (Russia, Britain, France). Bulgaria joins the Central Powers (Aust...
Total War In general, the masses believed that their nation was in the right. There was a total “war effort” on both sides...
Total War “…there are entire nations armed. Thus, the men (and women) who remain to till the soil and man the factories ar...
Why did the USA get involved?
Why did the USA get involved? 1. Economic ties with the British. 2. Sinking of the Lusitania. 3. The Zimmerman Telegram. O...
Germany’s Armistice with Russia (1918) “Neither War nor Peace.”
Second Battle of the Marne (1918)
The Social Impact 1. Socialism became more acceptable. Because of the war effort nations, including the US, had to have th...
  1. 1. Western Civilization World War One
  2. 2. Background World War One (1914-1918)
  3. 3. Background World War One (1914-1918) A System of Alliances Due to paranoia, increased military might, strained relations, and historic rivalries, the nations of Europe made, joined, remade and rejoined alliances.
  4. 4. The German Empire (the Second Reich)
  5. 5. The “Triple Entente” (Agreement)
  6. 6. The Trigger Balkan Wars (1912-1913)
  7. 7. The Trigger Balkan Wars (1912-1913) Bulgaria, Greece, Montenegro and Serbia gained independence from the Ottomans.
  8. 8. Balkan Wars (1912-1913)
  9. 9. June 28, 1914 Archduke Francis Ferdinand (of Austria- Hungary) and his wife, Sophie, were assassinated while visiting Sarajevo, Bosnia.
  10. 10. June 28, 1914 Archduke Francis Ferdinand (of Austria- Hungary) and his wife, Sophie, were assassinated while visiting Sarajevo, Bosnia. Austria-Hungary blamed Serbia for the assassination and declared war on Serbia. Germany was in an alliance with Austria. The Serbs were associated with Russia and Russia was in league with France.
  11. 11. June 28, 1914 Archduke Francis Ferdinand (of Austria- Hungary) and his wife, Sophie, were assassinated while visiting Sarajevo, Bosnia. Austria-Hungary blamed Serbia for the assassination and declared war on Serbia. Germany was in an alliance with Austria. The Serbs were associated with Russia and Russia was in league with France. Germany wanted to attack France, Belgium (neutral) was in the way. Belgium said, “No trespassing”. Germany attacked Belgium. England declared war on Germany, due to the attack on Belgium.
  12. 12. We now have World War One! June 28, 1914
  13. 13. Why did the War begin? Systems of Alliances Fear set the Stage An Assassination Triggered it.
  14. 14. The First Battle of the Marne (1914)
  15. 15. The Eastern Front
  16. 16. Stalemate
  17. 17. Italy Joins the War 1915 Italy joins the Triple Entente (Russia, Britain, France). Bulgaria joins the Central Powers (Austria and Germany).
  18. 18. Total War In general, the masses believed that their nation was in the right. There was a total “war effort” on both sides producing the equipment, bombs and supplies needed. Much more were needed than had been anticipated. Governments took control (regulation) of production and resources, wages and rationing food. The Germans was extremely efficient in this. They would not have lasted but a few months if they had not.
  19. 19. Total War “…there are entire nations armed. Thus, the men (and women) who remain to till the soil and man the factories are not less a part of the army than the men beneath the battle flags.” Woodrow Wilson
  20. 20. Why did the USA get involved?
  21. 21. Why did the USA get involved? 1. Economic ties with the British. 2. Sinking of the Lusitania. 3. The Zimmerman Telegram. On December 7, 1917 the USA entered the war.
  22. 22. Germany’s Armistice with Russia (1918) “Neither War nor Peace.”
  23. 23. Second Battle of the Marne (1918)
  24. 24. The Social Impact 1. Socialism became more acceptable. Because of the war effort nations, including the US, had to have the government manage and control production and economies. 2. Near 100% employment, as most men were at war. 3. Labor Unions gained. They cooperated with the war effort and gained prestige as well as a voice in decisions. 4. Women left the home for the work force. The war expanded their opportunities and they gained respect.

×