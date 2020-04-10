10.2 industrialization part two

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Western Civilization Industrialization & Economics
Adam Smith (1723-1790) The Wealth of Nations Father of Modern Economics
Adam Smith (1723-1790) The Wealth of Nations The Theory of Moral Sentiments (1759) The Wealth of Nations (1776) A precurso...
Adam Smith The Wealth of Nations Self-interest “It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker, t...
Adam Smith The Wealth of Nations Laissez-faire (Let it be) A doctrine opposing governmental interference in economic affai...
Advantages and Disadvantages of the Industrial Revolution Observation Center of economic life shifted from the villages to...
Advantages and Disadvantages of the Industrial Revolution Advantages “It was the best of times... 1. Wealth, Prosperity, M...
Advantages and Disadvantages of the Industrial Revolution Disadvantages “...it was the worst of times.” 1. Cities became c...
Friedrich Engels (1820-1895)
Friedrich Engels (1820-1895) His father, a very successful German industrialist, sent Engels to Manchester to manage his c...
Friedrich Engels (1820-1895) Condition of the Working Class in England The Communist Manifesto (with Marx) Origin of the F...
Friedrich Engels (1820-1895) Engels was the main contributor to Karl Marx’s success.
Karl Marx (1818-1883)
The Communist Manifesto (with Engels) Das Kapital The German Ideology Karl Marx (1818-1883) "From each according to his ab...
Scientific laws of historical development Karl Marx (1818-1883) Once the scientific laws of historical development were un...
Hegel Feuerbach Laborers Marx
Hegel Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel (1770-1831) Philosophy of History (Dialectic) Hegel wanted to discover the rational wi...
Feuerbach Ludwig Feuerbach (1804-1872) Father of Modern Atheism (Materialism) The Essence of Christianity (1841) “Thus God...
LaborersThe long hours, low income, and high cost of living hurt many families. People became “alienated”.
Laborers People became “alienated”. In a nutshell Marx's Theory of Alienation is that in industrial production under capit...
Hegel Feuerbach Laborers Marx
Ideology A systematic body of concepts A set of basic beliefs about society, about political, economic, social and cultura...
Ideology Materialism The doctrine that nothing exists except matter and its movements and modifications. •
Ideology Materialism Unforeseen Events
Ideology Materialism Unforeseen Events Predictions
Industry, the State and Global Power
Industry, the State and Global Power Labor replaced slavery in Britain and United States. However, the income gap between ...
Suffrage (the right to vote) By 1900, all of the European states (except Russia) had a less restrictive electoral system. ...
This pushed for political parties that were dedicated to improving the living and working conditions for the working class...
Capitalism, Socialism & Communism
Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Ideology A set of basic beliefs about society, about political, economic, social and cul...
Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Capitalism In common usage, the word capitalism means an economic system in which all or...
Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Capitalism 1. Private Ownership 2. Free Competition 3. Supply and Demand
Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Capitalism 1. Private Ownership 2. Free Competition 3. Supply and Demand In a purely cap...
Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Communism Most generally, communism refers to community ownership of property, with the ...
Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Communism 1. Communism is based on principles meant to correct the problems caused by ca...
Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Socialism There are many varieties of socialism (no single definition). A range of econo...
Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Socialism 1. The means of production should be in the hands of the people, either direct...
Many equate socialism with communism. The path to true communism must pass through a socialist state, and can be referred ...
Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Nearly all modern capitalist countries combine socialism and capitalism. Postal Service ...
Capitalism, Socialism & Communism China Denmark Finland Canada United States
10.2 industrialization part two
10.2 industrialization part two
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

10.2 industrialization part two

19 views

Published on

Ideologies

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

10.2 industrialization part two

  1. 1. Western Civilization Industrialization & Economics
  2. 2. Adam Smith (1723-1790) The Wealth of Nations Father of Modern Economics
  3. 3. Adam Smith (1723-1790) The Wealth of Nations The Theory of Moral Sentiments (1759) The Wealth of Nations (1776) A precursor to the modern academic discipline of economics. Smith expounded upon how rational self- interest and competition can lead to economic prosperity.
  4. 4. Adam Smith The Wealth of Nations Self-interest “It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker, that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own interest. We address ourselves, not to their humanity but to their self-love, and never talk to them of our own necessities but of their advantages.”
  5. 5. Adam Smith The Wealth of Nations Laissez-faire (Let it be) A doctrine opposing governmental interference in economic affairs beyond the minimum necessary for the maintenance of peace and property rights.
  6. 6. Advantages and Disadvantages of the Industrial Revolution Observation Center of economic life shifted from the villages to cities and towns where the factories were situated. Urban (cities) and rural (villages) life became dependent upon one another. Isolated life of self-sufficient villages came to an end.
  7. 7. Advantages and Disadvantages of the Industrial Revolution Advantages “It was the best of times... 1. Wealth, Prosperity, Mass Production of Goods. 2. Men became free to develop their capabilities in areas other than farming. 3. It brought countries and people together. Developments in one country influenced the others. 4. The aristocracy and nobility with their feudal ideas were replaced by the newly rich middle class capitalists (bourgeoisie) who also became politically powerful. 5. Better transport, communications and mechanized goods made life comfortable for many people.
  8. 8. Advantages and Disadvantages of the Industrial Revolution Disadvantages “...it was the worst of times.” 1. Cities became crowded, smoky, with problems of slums, housing, sanitation, accidents and epidemics. 2. Women and children were exploited (as well as men). 3. Long work hours, low wages, and unemployment, unsafe conditions, no rights to vote strike or form trade unions. 4. Society, became divided into rich and poor, the 'Haves' and the 'Have- Nots'. 5. It led to wars of imperialism and colonization.
  9. 9. Friedrich Engels (1820-1895)
  10. 10. Friedrich Engels (1820-1895) His father, a very successful German industrialist, sent Engels to Manchester to manage his cotton-factory. Engels was surprised by the living conditions and poverty, which inspired him to write an account of his experiences, which was published in 1844 as Condition of the Working Class in England.
  11. 11. Friedrich Engels (1820-1895) Condition of the Working Class in England The Communist Manifesto (with Marx) Origin of the Family, Private Property and the State
  12. 12. Friedrich Engels (1820-1895) Engels was the main contributor to Karl Marx’s success.
  13. 13. Karl Marx (1818-1883)
  14. 14. The Communist Manifesto (with Engels) Das Kapital The German Ideology Karl Marx (1818-1883) "From each according to his ability; to each according to his need."
  15. 15. Scientific laws of historical development Karl Marx (1818-1883) Once the scientific laws of historical development were understood it was up to the working class to take control. Class conflict was the center of material life and it was a conflict between the owners of the means of productions and the exploited laborers.
  16. 16. Hegel Feuerbach Laborers Marx
  17. 17. Hegel Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel (1770-1831) Philosophy of History (Dialectic) Hegel wanted to discover the rational within the real—not to impose the rational upon the real. “History is the process whereby the spirit discovers itself and its own concept.” Hegel constructs world history into a narrative of stages of human freedom. History has a direction that is rational.
  18. 18. Feuerbach Ludwig Feuerbach (1804-1872) Father of Modern Atheism (Materialism) The Essence of Christianity (1841) “Thus God is nothing else than human: he is, so to speak, the outward projection of a human's inward nature.”
  19. 19. LaborersThe long hours, low income, and high cost of living hurt many families. People became “alienated”.
  20. 20. Laborers People became “alienated”. In a nutshell Marx's Theory of Alienation is that in industrial production under capitalist conditions workers will inevitably lose control of their lives by losing control over their work.
  21. 21. Hegel Feuerbach Laborers Marx
  22. 22. Ideology A systematic body of concepts A set of basic beliefs about society, about political, economic, social and cultural affairs that is held in common by a sizable group of people within a society.
  23. 23. Ideology Materialism The doctrine that nothing exists except matter and its movements and modifications. •
  24. 24. Ideology Materialism Unforeseen Events
  25. 25. Ideology Materialism Unforeseen Events Predictions
  26. 26. Industry, the State and Global Power
  27. 27. Industry, the State and Global Power Labor replaced slavery in Britain and United States. However, the income gap between the employer and employee grew wider.
  28. 28. Suffrage (the right to vote) By 1900, all of the European states (except Russia) had a less restrictive electoral system. Industry, the State and Global Power This improved the lives of the working class.
  29. 29. This pushed for political parties that were dedicated to improving the living and working conditions for the working class. This also pushed for social reform by the liberal politicians. Industry, the State and Global Power
  30. 30. Capitalism, Socialism & Communism
  31. 31. Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Ideology A set of basic beliefs about society, about political, economic, social and cultural affairs that is held in common by a sizable group of people within a society. Such ideas and teachings intend both to explain how things, political, economic, social and cultural institutions really do work and also to prescribe how they ought ideally to work. A set of basic beliefs about society, to explain how things work and how they ought to work.
  32. 32. Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Capitalism In common usage, the word capitalism means an economic system in which all or most of the means of production are privately owned and operated, and the investment of capitol and the production, distribution and prices of commodities (goods and services) are determined mainly in a free market, not by the state. Capital: Wealth in money or assets (machinery, land, resources). An economic system in which the means of production are privately owned and operated, and prices of commodities are determined in a free market, rather than by the state.
  33. 33. Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Capitalism 1. Private Ownership 2. Free Competition 3. Supply and Demand
  34. 34. Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Capitalism 1. Private Ownership 2. Free Competition 3. Supply and Demand In a purely capitalist economy, there would be no public schools, no state owned or maintained roads and highways, public works, welfare, unemployment insurance, worker’s compensation, post office, Social Security benefits etc.
  35. 35. Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Communism Most generally, communism refers to community ownership of property, with the GOAL being complete social equality via economic equality. Communism is generally seen by communist countries as an idealized utopian economic and social state that the country as a whole is working toward; that is to say that pure communism is the ideal that the People’s Republic of China is working toward. Such an ideal often justifies means (such as authoritarianism or totalitarianism) that are not themselves communist ideals. Community ownership of property, with the goal being complete social equality via economic equality.
  36. 36. Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Communism 1. Communism is based on principles meant to correct the problems caused by capitalism. 2. No private ownership of property. 3. The government should exercise control in the name of the people, at least in the transition between capitalism and communism. 4. The goals are to eliminate the gap between the rich and poor and bring about economic equality.
  37. 37. Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Socialism There are many varieties of socialism (no single definition). A range of economic and social systems characterized by social ownership and democratic control of the means of production. A political and economic theory of social organization that advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.
  38. 38. Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Socialism 1. The means of production should be in the hands of the people, either directly or through the government. 2. The wealth and income should be shared more equally among people. 3. Socialists differ from communists in that they do not believe that the workers will overthrow capitalists. 4. Nor do they believe that all private property should be eliminated. 5. Their goal is to narrow, not totally eliminate, the gap between the rich and the poor.
  39. 39. Many equate socialism with communism. The path to true communism must pass through a socialist state, and can be referred to as a socialist state, but the two do not equate. Socialism is a broader category. Germany’s Social Democrats, French Socialists, and Spain’s socialist-workers party are examples of modern non-communistic socialists.
  40. 40. Capitalism, Socialism & Communism Nearly all modern capitalist countries combine socialism and capitalism. Postal Service Public Schools Social Security…
  41. 41. Capitalism, Socialism & Communism China Denmark Finland Canada United States

×