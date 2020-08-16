Jg..amortizacion636

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGIA “ANTONIO JOSÉ DE SUCRE” SEDE CARACAS EJERCICIOS Alumno: García Jhonny CI: 23.000.926 (71)
  2. 2. 1.-Calcule el valor de los pagos y la tabla de amortización para saldar una deuda de Bs. 6.800.000,00 contratada al 28% anual convertible trimestralmente, si la deuda debe cancelarse en 1 año, haciendo pagos trimestrales y el primero de ellos se realiza dentro del primer trimestre. C=6.800.000 C-R [ 1−(1+𝑖)−𝑛 ] 𝑖 R= C [ 𝑖 ] 1−(1+𝑖)−𝑛 R=6.800.000[ 0.28/4 ] 1−(1+0.28/4)−4 R=6.800.000* 0.07 0.237104788 R=6.800.000*0.295229117 R=2.007.551,2 La tabla de amortización Fecha Periodo Mensual transcurrido(Trimestral) Pago Intereses Amortización Saldo 0 6.800.000 1 2.0007.551,2 420.000 1.587.551,2 5.212.448,8 2 2.0007.551,2 364.871,83 1.642.679,79 3.569.769,01 3 2.0007.551,2 249.883,83 1.757.667,37 1.814.101,64 4 2.0007.551,2 126.987,11 1.880.569,09 66.462,45 8.030.204,8 1.161.742,35
  3. 3. 2.-Una Casa de préstamos otorga a una persona natural un crédito para viajar por Bs. 2.400.000,00 a pagar en 12 mensualidades vencidas, con una tasa del 16% anual capitalizable mensualmente. Formula anualidades vencidas C-R [ 1−(1+𝑖)−𝑛 ] 𝑖 R [ 1−(1+𝑖)−𝑛 ] − 𝐶 𝑖 R= C [ 𝑖 ] 1−(1+𝑖)−𝑛 R=2.400.000* [ 0.16 12 −12 ] 1−(1+0.16) 12 0.0133333333 R=2.400.000 0.146954781 R=2.400.000* 0.09073088575 R=217.754.058 *

