Google E-A-T - Learn It, Live It, Love It.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
Marketing

Jon-Mikel Bailey – Google E-A-T Presentation
• 301.788.2092 – cell
• 301.340.9349 – office
• jon@wellspringdigital.com

Jon-Mikel Bailey - https://www.wellspringdigital.com
Jon-Mikel Bailey is the Chief Development and Marketing Officer for Wellspring Digital. Google E-A-T is so important that Google mentions it over 180 times in their Quality Raters Guidelines. But what is it and why does it matter so much to Google? Should it matter to you? You better believe it! Google E-A-T is the good stuff in SEO, it’s what builds authority, grows your reach, and builds influence and a rabid fanbase.
After this session, you’ll be able to:
• Develop a deep and tactical understanding of Google E-A-T
• Create an E-A-T friendly content marketing strategy
• Develop E-A-T supporting structured data
Who should attend? This session is for digital marketers who have experience with content strategy and some SEO and want to understand how to build authority, trust, and reach by focusing on E-A-T-friendly digital marketing tactics.

Google E-A-T - Learn It, Live It, Love It.pptx

  1. 1. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring @JonMikelBailey @TribeWellspring Google E-A-T Learn it, live it, love it! Don’t get eaten by your competition. See what I did there?
  2. 2. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring E-A-T and your SEO success What we’ll discuss… 1. What is Google E-A-T? 2. E-A-T Content and Links 3. Structured Data 4. Why E-A-T Matters!
  3. 3. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring @JonMikelBailey @TribeWellspring What exactly is Google E-A-T?
  4. 4. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring What Is Google E-A-T? E-A-T is an acronym for Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness. Google created E-A-T for measuring the quality of content, particularly for third party raters (QRG)” Roger Montti Owner, Martinibuster.com
  5. 5. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Why Google E-A-T? “E-A-T is not in and of itself a ranking factor but rather a framework that encompasses the many signals Google uses to evaluate and rank great content.” Lily Ray Senior Director, SEO at Amsive Digital E-A-T Expert and Advocate
  6. 6. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Quick E-A-T Facts and Definitions 1. E-A-T is mentioned 130+ times in the Quality Raters Guideline. 2. E-A-T is NOT an algorithm or ranking factor, it informs them. 3. E-A-T is not directly measurable. Effects are indirect. 4. E-A-T is future proofing your online presence. 5. The level of E-A-T required depends on topic and purpose. 6. Core algorithm updates always mention E-A-T. 7. The helpful content update is related to E-A-T…
  7. 7. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Helpful Content? “The helpful content update aims to better reward content where visitors feel they've had a satisfying experience, while content that doesn't meet a visitor's expectations won't perform as well.” Google Search Central Blog
  8. 8. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring @JonMikelBailey @TribeWellspring E-A-T Friendly Content & Links
  9. 9. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Helpful Content Checklist  Does your website audience find your content useful?  Does your content demonstrate first-hand expertise?  Does your site have a primary purpose or focus?  Does your content help them achieve a goal?  Will someone read your content and feel like they've had a satisfying experience? https://developers.google.com/search/blog/2022/08/helpful-content-update
  10. 10. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Expertise in Your Content Marketing 1. Use subject matter experts writing to their expertise level. 2. Expertise shown in byline/page. 3. Highly researched content with verified facts. 4. Edited, reviewed (regularly), and publicly vetted. 5. Case studies, white papers, fact-rich. 6. Be diverse with your content offerings. 7. Offer unique analysis and perspective.
  11. 11. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Author Page Tips 1. External links where mentioned and published 2. Link to articles written on website 3. Video, podcasts, images, speaking gigs 4. Tools used, update regularly 5. Treat it like a micro-site for the author 6. Lots of bio detail for guest post sites, social 7. Sync content with schema data, check Knowledge Graph.
  12. 12. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Author By-line Examples Source: HBR.org Source: SearchEngineJournal.com
  13. 13. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Author Page Examples Source: SearchEngineJournal.com Source: MarketingProfs.com
  14. 14. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Authority in Your Content Marketing 1. Build proof outside of website. “Vectors” of proof. 2. Guest post on sites with authority. 3. Become a citation on high E-A-T sites. 4. Encourage others to cite your content. 5. Work to get interviews and PR. 6. Be a useful participant in forums like Quora and Reddit. 7. Make sure your backlink profile supports your E-A-T.
  15. 15. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Trust in Your Content Marketing 1. Encourage reviews of site and author. 2. Use citations in your content and schema. 3. Host a safe and secure website. 4. Make contacting you EASY! 5. Use badges and seals like BBB. 6. A trustworthy brand searched for by name! 7. Think and write like a journalist.
  16. 16. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Your Money, Your Life - YMYL 1. QRG defines YMYL by its potential to cause harm. 2. Topics that present a “high risk of harm.” 3. Significantly impact the “health, financial stability, or safety of people or well-being of society.” 4. In other words, bad advice that causes harm. 5. This includes “health or safety, financial security, or society’s safety and security.
  17. 17. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Your Money, Your Life - YMYL All slides - https://www.slideshare.net/jonmikelbailey
  18. 18. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Why Google E-A-T? “E-A-T: Google’s criteria for analyzing the trustworthiness of content – and the people who publish it – in order to mitigate the spread of misinformation.” Lily Ray Senior Director, SEO at Amsive Digital E-A-T Expert and Advocate
  19. 19. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Link Building The E-A-T Way 1. Don’t sleep on HARO. Ask podcasters to interview your experts. 2. Integrate PR into your content marketing efforts. 3. Publish your experts on high E-A-T blogs. 4. Seek out interview opportunities. 5. Build author and brand Wikipedia pages. 6. Offer shareable content. Earn your links! 7. Create highly linkable content!
  20. 20. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Highly Linkable Content 1. Interviews and podcasts with experts. 2. Infographics, charts, graphs. 3. Use “quotable” language, answer questions. 4. Cite statistics with analysis. 5. Round up posts with experts. 6. Challenge status quo arguing for change.
  21. 21. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring About This Result 1. Site is secure, linked-to, and relevant to query. 2. Many factors are E-A-T related. 3. “Other websites with your search term link to this result.”
  22. 22. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring … and STOP Doing These Things!!! 1. Doorway pages are a losing tactic. 2. Posting boring, same-same stuff. 3. Writing articles to rank for keywords. 4. Hiding authors, posting as “staff.” 5. Not fact checking, no clear “editor.” 6. Writing thin, short, or salesy content. 7. Syndicating incorrectly, too much, ignoring rel=canonical. 8. Trying to trick Google, give them better content instead.
  23. 23. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring E-A-T Your Social Media and Reviews! 1. Include ALL your credentials/affiliations in bio. 2. Build a solid following and follow well. 3. Post E-A-T content and comments. 4. Share other’s E-A-T content. 5. Be consistent, helpful, and responsive. 6. Use a standard image for all channels. 7. Search for your reputation and reviews.
  24. 24. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Why Links? “Your site cannot have E-A-T without a link and brand mention profile. The key to building content assets for link building is creating unique content that no other site can offer.” Kevin Rowe Founder & CEO, PureLinq
  25. 25. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring @JonMikelBailey @TribeWellspring Structured Data and E-A-T
  26. 26. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Google Wants Your Data! 1. Schema is like Meta tags times 10. 2. Gets you into the Knowledge Graph. 3. Check Schema.org for types to use. 4. Reduce ambiguity among entities. 5. Provide additional, SEO-friendly data. 6. Nesting schema is best. 7. More is better, if verified and relevant.
  27. 27. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Structured Data/Schema Structured data adds a level of preciseness that a search engine needs, and might not grasp, because it doesn’t have the common sense of a human.” Bill Slawski Google Patent Legend
  28. 28. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Person Schema 1. affiliation 2. alumniOf 3. award 4. hasCredential 5. hasOccupation 6. jobTitle 7. sameAs Organization Schema 1. address 2. duns 3. founder 4. foundingDate 5. memberOf 6. parentOrganization
  29. 29. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Article Schema Examples ● Author (person or org) ● ReviewedBy ● Citations (in article) ● ArticleBody ● ArticleSection ● Audience ● Contributor (2nd author) ● Copyright ● DateCreated ● Editor ● Keywords ● LocatedCreated (local SEO) ● Publisher
  30. 30. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring JSON Schema Example Source: SEMRush.com
  31. 31. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Nested Schema Example Source: Lily Ray SearchEngineJournal.com
  32. 32. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring https://validator.schema.org/
  33. 33. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Yoast SEO Schema Enhancements Source: Yoast.com Yoast and other Schema Plugins support nested Schema.
  34. 34. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Schema Tools ● Schema Pro ● All in One Schema Rich Snippets ● Yoast ● WP Review Plugin ● WPSSO Core ● WP SEO Structured Data Schema
  35. 35. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring @JonMikelBailey @TribeWellspring E-A-T Is Your SEO Future!
  36. 36. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring E-A-T “Signals” “It's almost like we look for signals that align with expertise, authoritativeness and trustworthiness. We should give that an acronym like E-A-T and maybe suggest people aim for this. Oh wait, we did.” Danny Sullivan Google’s Public Search Liaison
  37. 37. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Why Does E-A-T Matter? ● There are “trust” based ranking signals ● E-A-T signals if a site is “rank-worthy.” ● Your E-A-T is now your website’s brand. ● Websites with E-A-T get links. ● Websites with E-A-T get sales! ● High E-A-T improves ranking chances.
  38. 38. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Don’t Believe Me… “E-A-T is what sets you apart. E-A-T is what gets you long-term gains in SEO and wins the trust and business of your audience.” Karl Hindle CEO of Wellspring Digital Three Time US Search Awards Judge
  39. 39. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Don’t Believe Me… “Having a website doesn’t necessarily mean you deserve to rank. If there’s better, more authoritative content out there, then Google will, quite rightly, try to send traffic their way, not yours.” Joshua Hardwick Founder of The SEO Project
  40. 40. @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring @jonmikelbailey @tribewellspring Thank you... Suggested resources: www.wellspringdigital.com/blog www.searchengineland.com www.ahrefs.com www.searchengineroundtable.com www.semrush.com www.searchenginejournal.com Contact me/us: www.wellspringdigital.com jon@wellspringdigital.com @tribewellspring @jonmikelbailey slideshare.net/jonmikelbailey 301.304.9349

