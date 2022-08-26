Google E-A-T - Learn It, Live It, Love It.pptx

Jon-Mikel Bailey – Google E-A-T Presentation

Jon-Mikel Bailey is the Chief Development and Marketing Officer for Wellspring Digital. Google E-A-T is so important that Google mentions it over 180 times in their Quality Raters Guidelines. But what is it and why does it matter so much to Google? Should it matter to you? You better believe it! Google E-A-T is the good stuff in SEO, it’s what builds authority, grows your reach, and builds influence and a rabid fanbase.

After this session, you’ll be able to:

• Develop a deep and tactical understanding of Google E-A-T

• Create an E-A-T friendly content marketing strategy

• Develop E-A-T supporting structured data

Who should attend? This session is for digital marketers who have experience with content strategy and some SEO and want to understand how to build authority, trust, and reach by focusing on E-A-T-friendly digital marketing tactics.